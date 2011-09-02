Friday's area football schedule, predictions (Sept. 2)

All games 7 p.m.; Joanna Chadwick's predictions in bold
City League
Dodge City vs. Southeast (at Northwest) , 7:30 p.m.
Heights at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
North vs. East (at South) , 7:30 p.m.
Northwest vs. Kapaun (at WSU), 7:30 p.m.
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andover Central at Goddard
Augusta at Winfield
Buhler at Rose Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Circle at Maize South , 7:30 p.m.
Collegiate at Clearwater
Derby at Salina Central , 7:30 p.m.
Hutchinson at KC (Mo.) Rockhurst
McPherson at Andover
Mulvane at El Dorado
Newton at Maize , 7:30 p.m.
Salina South at Campus, 7:30 p.m.
Valley Center at Arkansas City
Wellington at Andale
Central Plains League
Chaparral at Holcomb
Conway Springs at Belle Plaine
Garden Plain at Bluestem
Hutchinson Trinity at Cheney
Independent at Medicine Lodge
Trinity Academy at Douglass
Central Kansas League
Hillsboro at Halstead
Kingman at Haven
Lyons at Marion
Pratt at Hesston
Remington at Sterling
Smoky Valley at Nickerson
Other Area Games
Burrton at Fairfield
Caldwell at Sedan
Cedar Vale-Dexter at Pleasanton
Centre at Peabody-Burns
Christ Prep at Sunrise
Cunningham at South Barber
Elk Valley at Argonia
Eureka at Erie
Flinthills at Central-Burden
Goessel at Wakefield
Hutchinson Central Christian at Canton-Galva
Inman at Moundridge
Madison at Yates Center
Oxford at Attica
Pretty Prairie at Norwich
Sedgwick at Hoisington
Stafford at Pratt Skyline
Udall at South Haven
Comments