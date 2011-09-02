Varsity Football

September 02, 2011 12:00 AM

Friday's area football schedule, predictions (Sept. 2)

All games 7 p.m.; Joanna Chadwick's predictions in bold

City League

Dodge City vs. Southeast (at Northwest) , 7:30 p.m.

Heights at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

North vs. East (at South) , 7:30 p.m.

Northwest vs. Kapaun (at WSU), 7:30 p.m.

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andover Central at Goddard

Augusta at Winfield

Buhler at Rose Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Circle at Maize South , 7:30 p.m.

Collegiate at Clearwater

Derby at Salina Central , 7:30 p.m.

Hutchinson at KC (Mo.) Rockhurst

McPherson at Andover

Mulvane at El Dorado

Newton at Maize , 7:30 p.m.

Salina South at Campus, 7:30 p.m.

Valley Center at Arkansas City

Wellington at Andale

Central Plains League

Chaparral at Holcomb

Conway Springs at Belle Plaine

Garden Plain at Bluestem

Independent at Medicine Lodge

Trinity Academy at Douglass

Central Kansas League

Hillsboro at Halstead

Kingman at Haven

Lyons at Marion

Pratt at Hesston

Remington at Sterling

Smoky Valley at Nickerson

Other Area Games

Burrton at Fairfield

Caldwell at Sedan

Cedar Vale-Dexter at Pleasanton

Centre at Peabody-Burns

Christ Prep at Sunrise

Cunningham at South Barber

Elk Valley at Argonia

Eureka at Erie

Flinthills at Central-Burden

Goessel at Wakefield

Hutchinson Central Christian at Canton-Galva

Hutchinson Trinity at Cheney

Inman at Moundridge

Madison at Yates Center

Oxford at Attica

Pretty Prairie at Norwich

Sedgwick at Hoisington

Stafford at Pratt Skyline

Udall at South Haven

