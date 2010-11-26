State championship football in-game highlights and scores

Class 6A

Final

At Yager Stadium, Topeka

Olathe North (11-1) 0 0 7 7 -- 14



Wichita Heights (12-0) 21 7 13 7 -- 48

A 58-yard TD by Dreamius Smith called back because of block in the back by a guy who was so far behind Smith

Matt Reed fakes handoff to Dreamius Smith, easy run by Reed on an 18-yard score. 9:32 1Q

Dreamius Smith scores on an 85-yard run. Impressive. He stopped at the 13, looks back left, defense bites. He goes up sideline.

Matt Reed connects with Daniel Deshazer for an 18-yard TD score with 2:53 to go in the first quarter.

Heights has outgained Olathe North 183-12. 2:53 to go in the first quarter.

Matt Reed fakes handoff again, runs 3 yards on the right side for the touchdown and 28-0 lead, 3:52

Heights' 32-yard field goal is blocked by Victor Simmons to end the first half. Heights 28, Olathe North 0 at the half

First play by Heights, is a 30-yard run by Dreamius Smith. Dude wasn't touched. 35-0 Heights, 9:52 3Q

Dreamius Smith scores on a 10-yard run on fourth down, putting Heights up 41-0 with 1:15 to go in the third.

Olathe North gets on the board with a 79-yard pass from Victor Simmons to Adonis Saunders. It's 41-7 Heights, 26 second 3Q

Dreamius Smith gets his fourth touchdown of the day, going 60 yards, shaking off a defender at the 32 -- and Heights leads 48-7

Olathe North scores on a 18-yard play from Simmons to Saunders. 48-14 1:48 4Q

Heights wins its first championship and the City League's first 6A title since 1983.

Class 5A

Final

At Welch Stadium, Emporia

Blue Valley (11-1) 6 22 7 0-- 35



Bishop Carroll (10-2) 0 7 7 0 -- 14

Nance intercepted by Kevin Foote with a 12 yard return to the Carroll 15

Carroll goes three and out after the turnover. Blue Valley will take over at the Carroll 39

Fultz with a four yard rush, But Alex Hill forces a fumble and Carroll recovers to get possession again.

Austin Johnson with a 32-yard field goal to give Blue Valley a 3-0 lead with 6:49 left in the 1st quarter

Austin Johnson with a 34-yard field goal to give Blue Valley a 6-0 lead with 1:49 left in the 1st quarter

Zimmermann with a 38 yards pass to McDermott on the very next play to put the ball at the 7-yardline

Zimmerman barely gets off a pass while being tackled to the ground and Fulks comes up with an 8-yard touchdown catch.

Fulks caps off a 30-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown after the fumble. Blue Valley leads 21-0 with 6:33 left in half.

DeBey with a 5-yard TD catch with the pass from Zimmerman. Blue Valley goes into the half with a 28-7 lead.

DeBay 9-yard TD pass from Zimmerman on the team’s first drive of the second half. BV leads 35-7

Shane Brittain 11 TD pass from Nance on fourth down for Bishop Carroll. BV leads 35-14 with 5:37 left in the third.

Class 4A

Final

At Salina District Stadium

Louisburg (13-0)0 7 3 14-- 24



Holton (11-2) 10 0 0 6 -- 16

Louisburg wins its first championship

Class 3A

Final

At Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson

Conway Springs (13-0) 0 7 7 7 -- 21



Silver Lake (12-1) 0 7 7 13 -- 27

Another 3 and out for Conway. Punt blocked by Silver Lake and they take over at midfield.

End of 1st quarter: Conway Springs 0, Silver Lake 0. CS driving inside of SL territory now.

Missed 28-yd FG for Conway's Michael Harris. Missed opportunity there. Stops a 15 play drive.

Silver Lakes scores on 6yd pass from K. Kruger to M. Herrmann. Silver Lake leads Conway Springs 7-0 with 4:53 left in 2nd quarter.

Conway's D forces 3 and out. Punt goes out at SL 34. Wood to Barkely for 24 yds and now it's Conway 1st and goal w/ 1 min left.

3rd and 2 from the 3 yd line with 32 seconds left for Conway Springs. No timeouts left now. Should be able to get 2 plays off easy

Doffing stuffed on 1st run, but with 3 seconds left in the half he gets in on 2nd try. It's tied at 7 now at halftime.

Unbelievable catch. 1st play of 2nd half, K. Kruger throws to Brit Dewey, covered by 4 CS, but fingertip catches it and runs in for a TD.

Doffing injured on a run. He's carried 24 times already. Looks like he'll be able to come back though.

First play without Doffing, CS Cory Misak breaks a tackle and turns corner to score from 33 yds out. It's tied at 14 now.

Exactly what Conway needed. Responds to adversity with 12 play, 80 yd TD drive to tie the score. 6 min left in 3rd.

Doffing comes back in to play defense and picks off an underthrown Keenan Kruger ball. Conway takes over on their own 37.

Turns out irrelevent. Keenan Kruger runs it in from 8 out to score. Huge play tho - PAT missed. Silver Lake 20, Conway Springs 14. 4:28 left

Tanner Wood throw is picked off by Keenan Kruger. Late hit on Conway too. SL ball now on CS 14 with 3:40 left.

Silver Lake faced with 3rd and 2 on the CS 6 with 2:35 left in game. Silver Lake holds 20-14 lead.

Silver Lake picks up first down on CS 3.

Silver Lake's Jeremy Boyd scores on 3 yd run. Silver Lake 27-Conway Springs 14. 2:08 left.

Exactly what Conway needed. Jordan Ast 79 yd KR for a TD. It's Silver Lake 27, Conway Springs 21. CS has all 3 TO's left. 1:57 left.

Silver Lake is able to run out the clock, claiming its first title since 2006 and seventh in school history.

Class 2-1A

Final

Pittsburg Colgan (12-0) 7 0 0 0 -- 7



Meade (11-1) 8 6 0 6 -- 20

Meade wins its third state title and first since 1980.