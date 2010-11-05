Saturday’s Kansas high school playoff football, soccer scores (Nov. 5)

Class 6A
Friday’s First-Round Results
All games listed in bracket order
Olathe East 20, Lawrence Free State 16
SM Northwest 14, SM West 10
Olathe North 48, SM North 21
Olathe South 28, SM East 24
Wichita Heights 49, Garden City 7
Junction City 51, Wichita Northwest 17
Dodge City 42, Campus 14
Manhattan 47, Derby 28
Next Friday’s Quarterfinals
SM Northwest (6-4) at Olathe East (9-1)
Olathe North (9-1) at Olathe South (7-3)
Wichita Heights (10-0) at Junction City (8-2)
Manhattan (10-0) at Dodge City (10-0)
Class 5A
Friday’s First-Round Results
Gardner-Edgerton 70, Bonner Springs 0
Shawnee Heights 56, Shawnee Mill Valley 30
Topeka Seaman 24, Lansing 20
Blue Valley 35, Bishop Miege 34
McPherson 42, Andover Central 19
Bishop Carroll 49, Great Bend 13
Hutchinson 55, Salina Central 42
Emporia 29, Kapaun Mount Carmel 12
Next Friday’s Quarterfinals
Shawnee Heights (4-6) at Gardner-Edgerton (10-0)
Blue Valley (9-1) at Topeka Seaman (4-6)
McPherson (9-1) at Carroll (8-2)
Hutchinson (9-1) at Emporia (7-3)
Class 4A
Tuesday’s First-Round Results
KC Piper 20, Perry-Lecompton 13
DeSoto 14, Eudora 7
Louisburg 42, Anderson County 20
Chanute 58, Columbus 35
KC Sumner 36, Basehor-Linwood 22
Baldwin 26, BV Southwest 7
Paola 34, Fort Scott 14
Independence 34, Coffeyville 29
Topeka Hayden 49, Circle 10
Mulvane 39, Maize South 38
Buhler 55, Hugoton 21
Abilene 47, Clay Center 7
Holton 32, Rose Hill 25
Andale 40, Wellington 14
Ulysses 32, Pratt 7
Hesston 21, Concordia 14
Saturday’s Second Round
DeSoto 34, KC Piper 15
Louisburg 56, Chanute 35
Baldwin 56, KC Sumner 36
Paola 28, Independence 0
Topeka Hayden 45, Mulvane 13
Buhler 39, Abilene 7
Holton 21, Andale 8
Ulysses 47, Hesston 21
Next Friday’s Quarterfinals
DeSoto (7-4) at Louisburg (11-0)
Baldwin (10-1)at Paola (8-3)
Buhler (11-0) at Topeka Hayden (10-1)
Ulysses (9-2) at Holton (9-2)
Class 3A
Tuesday’s First-Round Results
Caney Valley 39, Eureka 0
SE Cherokee 27, Central Heights 12
Rossville 57, Burlington 8
Atchison County 42, Marysville 24
Neodesha 43, Riverton 40
Wellsville 61, Frontenac 0
Silver Lake 68, Northern Heights 6
Riley County 28, Sabetha 6
Hutchinson Trinity 26, Remington 24
Wichita Collegiate 42, Chaparral 6
Beloit 34, Ellsworth 14
Norton 68, Cimarron 14
Garden Plain 41, Hillsboro 0
Conway Springs 75, Wichita Independent 28
Smith Center 28, Sterling 6
Scott City 35, Goodland 3
Saturday’s Second Round
Caney Valley 47, SE-Cherokee 7
Rossville 40, Atchison County 22
Wellsville 55, Neodesha 12
Silver Lake 42, Riley County 18
Hutchinson Trinity 26, Wichita Collegiate 8
Beloit 42, Norton 35
Conway Springs 20, Garden Plain 6
Smith Center 42, Scott City 35
Next Friday’s Quarterfinals
Caney Valley (9-2) at Rossville (8-3)
Wellsville (10-0) at Silver Lake (10-1)
Hutchinson Trinity (10-1) at Beloit (9-2)
Conway Springs (11-0) at Smith Center (8-2)
Class 2-1A
Friday’s First-Round Results
Pittsburg Colgan 40, Oskaloosa 6
St. Marys 46, Washington County 12
Olpe 35, Valley Falls 6
Centralia 34, Onaga 6
Ell-Saline 14, Salina Sacred Heart 3
Stanton County 52, Ellis 7
LaCrosse 30, Moundridge 0
Meade 47, Rawlins County 7
Next Friday’s Quarterfinals
St. Marys (5-5) at Pittsburg Colgan (10-0)
Centralia (9-1) at Olpe (9-1)
Stanton County (9-1) at Ell-Saline (5-5)
Meade (9-1) at LaCrosse (10-0)
Eight-Man I
Tuesday’s First-Round Results
Central-Burden 54, St. Paul 8
Madison 82, Clifton-Clyde 32
Crest 52, Cedar Vale-Dexter 36
Lebo 50, Lakeside 42
Pretty Prairie 58, Ness City 12
Osborne 52, Peabody-Burns 6
Hodgeman County 70, Macksville 24
Hill City 50, Lincoln 0
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Madison 58, Central-Burden 12
Lebo 50, Crest 40
Osborne 50, Pretty Prairie 40
Hill City 26, Hodgeman County 20
Next Friday’s Semifinals
Madison (11-0) at Lebo (10-1)
Osborne (10-1) at Hill City (10-1)
Eight-Man II
Tuesday’s First-Round Results
Baileyville 50, Quivira Heights 0
Centre 44, South Haven 26
Hanover 50, Hope 0
Caldwell 71, Waverly 22
Otis-Bison 46, Fowler 0
Cheylin 56, Victoria 6
Ashland 48, Chase 0
Thunder Ridge 76, Sharon Springs 42
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Baileyville 58, Centre 12
Hanover 52, Caldwell 28
Otis-Bison 51, Cheylin 6
Ashland 28, Thunder Ridge 22
Next Friday’s Semifinals
Hanover (10-1) at Baileyville (11-0)
Ashland (11-0) at Otis-Bison (11-0)
Soccer
State semifinals
Class 6A
BV North 1, Wichita Northwest 0
BV West 2, Dodge City 0
Championship round
Third-place: Wichita Northwest 6, Dodge City 3
Championship: BV West 2, BV North 1
Class 5A
Liberal 3, Topeka Seaman 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 1, Kapaun Mount Carmel 0
Championship round
Third-place: Kapaun Mount Carmel 2, Topeka Seaman 0
Championship: St. Thomas Aquinas 3, Liberal 0
Class 4-1A
Rose Hill 1, Bonner Springs 0
Trinity Academy 1, Lenexa St. James 0 (OT)
Championship round
Third-place: Lenexa St. James 3, Bonner Springs 2
Championship: Trinity Academy 1, Rose Hill 0
