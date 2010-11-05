Varsity Football

November 05, 2010 6:14 PM

Saturday’s Kansas high school playoff football, soccer scores (Nov. 5)

Class 6A

Friday’s First-Round Results

All games listed in bracket order

Olathe East 20, Lawrence Free State 16

SM Northwest 14, SM West 10

Olathe North 48, SM North 21

Olathe South 28, SM East 24

Wichita Heights 49, Garden City 7

Junction City 51, Wichita Northwest 17

Dodge City 42, Campus 14

Manhattan 47, Derby 28

Next Friday’s Quarterfinals

SM Northwest (6-4) at Olathe East (9-1)

Olathe North (9-1) at Olathe South (7-3)

Wichita Heights (10-0) at Junction City (8-2)

Manhattan (10-0) at Dodge City (10-0)

Class 5A

Friday’s First-Round Results

Gardner-Edgerton 70, Bonner Springs 0

Shawnee Heights 56, Shawnee Mill Valley 30

Topeka Seaman 24, Lansing 20

Blue Valley 35, Bishop Miege 34

McPherson 42, Andover Central 19

Bishop Carroll 49, Great Bend 13

Hutchinson 55, Salina Central 42

Emporia 29, Kapaun Mount Carmel 12

Next Friday’s Quarterfinals

Shawnee Heights (4-6) at Gardner-Edgerton (10-0)

Blue Valley (9-1) at Topeka Seaman (4-6)

McPherson (9-1) at Carroll (8-2)

Hutchinson (9-1) at Emporia (7-3)

Class 4A

Tuesday’s First-Round Results

KC Piper 20, Perry-Lecompton 13

DeSoto 14, Eudora 7

Louisburg 42, Anderson County 20

Chanute 58, Columbus 35

KC Sumner 36, Basehor-Linwood 22

Baldwin 26, BV Southwest 7

Paola 34, Fort Scott 14

Independence 34, Coffeyville 29

Topeka Hayden 49, Circle 10

Mulvane 39, Maize South 38

Buhler 55, Hugoton 21

Abilene 47, Clay Center 7

Holton 32, Rose Hill 25

Andale 40, Wellington 14

Ulysses 32, Pratt 7

Hesston 21, Concordia 14

Saturday’s Second Round

DeSoto 34, KC Piper 15

Louisburg 56, Chanute 35

Baldwin 56, KC Sumner 36

Paola 28, Independence 0

Topeka Hayden 45, Mulvane 13

Buhler 39, Abilene 7

Holton 21, Andale 8

Ulysses 47, Hesston 21

Next Friday’s Quarterfinals

DeSoto (7-4) at Louisburg (11-0)

Baldwin (10-1)at Paola (8-3)

Buhler (11-0) at Topeka Hayden (10-1)

Ulysses (9-2) at Holton (9-2)

Class 3A

Tuesday’s First-Round Results

Caney Valley 39, Eureka 0

SE Cherokee 27, Central Heights 12

Rossville 57, Burlington 8

Atchison County 42, Marysville 24

Neodesha 43, Riverton 40

Wellsville 61, Frontenac 0

Silver Lake 68, Northern Heights 6

Riley County 28, Sabetha 6

Hutchinson Trinity 26, Remington 24

Wichita Collegiate 42, Chaparral 6

Beloit 34, Ellsworth 14

Norton 68, Cimarron 14

Garden Plain 41, Hillsboro 0

Conway Springs 75, Wichita Independent 28

Smith Center 28, Sterling 6

Scott City 35, Goodland 3

Saturday’s Second Round

Caney Valley 47, SE-Cherokee 7

Rossville 40, Atchison County 22

Wellsville 55, Neodesha 12

Silver Lake 42, Riley County 18

Hutchinson Trinity 26, Wichita Collegiate 8

Beloit 42, Norton 35

Conway Springs 20, Garden Plain 6

Smith Center 42, Scott City 35

Next Friday’s Quarterfinals

Caney Valley (9-2) at Rossville (8-3)

Wellsville (10-0) at Silver Lake (10-1)

Hutchinson Trinity (10-1) at Beloit (9-2)

Conway Springs (11-0) at Smith Center (8-2)

Class 2-1A

Friday’s First-Round Results

Pittsburg Colgan 40, Oskaloosa 6

St. Marys 46, Washington County 12

Olpe 35, Valley Falls 6

Centralia 34, Onaga 6

Ell-Saline 14, Salina Sacred Heart 3

Stanton County 52, Ellis 7

LaCrosse 30, Moundridge 0

Meade 47, Rawlins County 7

Next Friday’s Quarterfinals

St. Marys (5-5) at Pittsburg Colgan (10-0)

Centralia (9-1) at Olpe (9-1)

Stanton County (9-1) at Ell-Saline (5-5)

Meade (9-1) at LaCrosse (10-0)

Eight-Man I

Tuesday’s First-Round Results

Central-Burden 54, St. Paul 8

Madison 82, Clifton-Clyde 32

Crest 52, Cedar Vale-Dexter 36

Lebo 50, Lakeside 42

Pretty Prairie 58, Ness City 12

Osborne 52, Peabody-Burns 6

Hodgeman County 70, Macksville 24

Hill City 50, Lincoln 0

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Madison 58, Central-Burden 12

Lebo 50, Crest 40

Osborne 50, Pretty Prairie 40

Hill City 26, Hodgeman County 20

Next Friday’s Semifinals

Madison (11-0) at Lebo (10-1)

Osborne (10-1) at Hill City (10-1)

Eight-Man II

Tuesday’s First-Round Results

Baileyville 50, Quivira Heights 0

Centre 44, South Haven 26

Hanover 50, Hope 0

Caldwell 71, Waverly 22

Otis-Bison 46, Fowler 0

Cheylin 56, Victoria 6

Ashland 48, Chase 0

Thunder Ridge 76, Sharon Springs 42

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Baileyville 58, Centre 12

Hanover 52, Caldwell 28

Otis-Bison 51, Cheylin 6

Ashland 28, Thunder Ridge 22

Next Friday’s Semifinals

Hanover (10-1) at Baileyville (11-0)

Ashland (11-0) at Otis-Bison (11-0)

Soccer

State semifinals

Class 6A

BV North 1, Wichita Northwest 0

BV West 2, Dodge City 0

Championship round

Third-place: Wichita Northwest 6, Dodge City 3

Championship: BV West 2, BV North 1

Class 5A

Liberal 3, Topeka Seaman 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 1, Kapaun Mount Carmel 0

Championship round

Third-place: Kapaun Mount Carmel 2, Topeka Seaman 0

Championship: St. Thomas Aquinas 3, Liberal 0

Class 4-1A

Rose Hill 1, Bonner Springs 0

Trinity Academy 1, Lenexa St. James 0 (OT)

Championship round

Third-place: Lenexa St. James 3, Bonner Springs 2

Championship: Trinity Academy 1, Rose Hill 0

