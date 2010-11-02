Tuesday's playoff football roundup, box scores (Nov. 2)

GARDEN PLAIN 41, HILLSBORO 0

Joey Capul scored four touchdowns — on eight touches — and the Owls piled up 41 first-half points on the way to victory.

Capul rushed seven times for 35 yards and three TDs and added a 13-yard touchdown reception.

Garden Plain rolled up 435 yards on offense and held Hillsboro to 164.

Hillsboro (5-5) 0 0 0 0—0Garden Plain (8-2) 14 27 0 0—41

GP—Kerchen 6 pass from Becker (Weber kick)

GP—Capul 8 run (Weber kick)

GP—Harshorn 4 run (Weber kick)

GP—Capul 15 run (kick failed)

GP—Capul 2 run (Becker run)

GP—Capul 13 pass from Becker (kick failed)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Hillsboro, Hillard 14-45, Reece 3-11, Bebermeyer 1-2, Moore 10-2. Garden Plain, Jennings 10-71, Hartshorn 3-67, Capul 7-35, Becker 4-24, Kohler 2-18, Dooley 3-18, Arnold 1-8, Balestracci 1-6, Watson 1-4, Kerchen 1-1, Randolph 1-0, Zoglman 1-0, Doyle 4-(-2), Bugner 2-(-4).

Passing—Hillsboro, Moore 11-34-104-0. Garden Plain, Becker 8-15-159, Arnold 1-1-19-0, Jennings 1-2-11-0, Bugner 0-2-0-0.

Receiving—Hillsboro, Bebermeyer 4-42, Delk 3-28, Gardner 3-26, Klassen 1-8. Garden Plain, Sponsel 5-134, Mullins 1-19, Capul 1-13, Becker 1-11, Kerchen 1-6, Hartshorn 1-6.

— Tom Seals

TOPEKA HAYDEN 49, CIRCLE 10

Circle struggled to get its offense going against Topeka Hayden, Class 4A’s top-ranked team. The Thunderbirds had 97 offensive yards and minus-1 yard rushing.

Senior Brett Tunnell kicked a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter, but Circle trailed 20-3 after that period.

Hayden had no such problems offensively, racking up 512 yards, including 397 rushing by 15 players. John Banister had 112 yards on four carries, while Jason Tetuan had 82 yards on two carries.

Circle (5-5) 3 0 0 7 — 10Topeka Hayden (9-1) 20 15 7 7 — 49

TH—Steuber 20 run (Sittenauer kick)

C—Tunnell 25 FG

TH—Tetuan 70 run (Sittenauer kick)

TH—Morrow 16 pass from Arnold (kick failed)

TH—Morrow 41 pass from Arnold (Steuber pass from Arnold)

TH—Schmidtberger 44 pass from Arnold (Sittenauer kick)

TH—Banister 14 pass from Arnold (Sittenauer kick)

TH—Haefner 8 run (Sittenauer kick)

C—Gardinier 1 run (Tunnell kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Circle, Gardinier 15-39, St. Peter 3-21, Hill 7-2, Garbee 1-0, Frazier 11-(-63). Hayden, Banister 4-112, Jason Tetuan 2-82, Dodd 9-47, Steuber 5-45, Weekley 3-32, Haefner 6-32, Rineberg 3-30, Russell 1-19, Dinkel 1-11, Moore 1-3, Gartner 2-4, Tryon 1-1, Arnold 1-(-2), Adame 1-(-1), Jacob Tetuan 1-(-1).

Passing—Circle, Frazier 5-12-98-1. Hayden, Arnold 4-6-115-0.

Receiving—Circle, Mould 3-66, Phillips 2-32. Hayden, Morrow 2-57, Schmidtberger 1-44, Banister 1-14.

— Joanna Chadwick

ANDALE 40, WELLINGTON 14

Andale scored the game’s final 20 points to pull away in its Class 4A playoff game.

Andale’s Austin Blanchat returned an interception 45 yards for the game’s first score, but Wellington retaliated with a TD pass from Ryan Jenkins to Dray Meredith.

Andale scored twice in the second quarter for a 13-point halftime lead, but Wellington cut it to six in the third quarter. Jake Hattabaugh’s three rushing touchdowns locked down the game for Andale.

Wellington (2-8) 7 0 7 0—14Andale (9-1) 6 14 6 14—40

A—Blanchat 45 int. ret. (kick failed)

W—Meredith 16 pass from Jenkins (Collins kick)

A—Bergkamp 37 pass from King (run failed)

A—O’Hair 5 run (King run)

W—Ybarra 1 run (Collins kick)

A—Hattabaugh 7 run (pass failed)

A—Hattabaugh 5 run (Hattabaugh kick)

A—Hattabaugh 7 run (Raymundo kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Wellington, Baum 3-5, Ybarra 20-150, Fair 4-27, Meredith 1-5, Jenkins 2-(-4), Lloyd 3-19; Andale, Hattabaugh 20-79, Staats 3-18, O’Hair 5-10, King 12-90, Trent 2-17.

Passing—Wellington, Jenkins 13-28-2-159; Andale, Hattabaugh 2-3-1-32, King 3-4-0-54.

Receiving—Wellington, Anderson 7-57, Heath 2-35, Ybarra 1-7, Meredith 1-16, Lloyd 1-15, Becker 1-29; Andale, Bergkamp 2-52, O’Hair 2-21, Hawkins 1-13.

— Tom Seals

Box Scores

Central-Burden 54, St. Paul 8

St. Paul 0 8 0 0 — 8Central-Burden 28 12 14 0 — 54

C—Ky Biddle 33 pass from Savage (pass failed)

C—Price 1 pass from Savage (run failed)

C—Price 11 pass from Savage (Price from Savage)

C—Ky Biddle 40 pass from Savage (Price from Savage)

C—Ky Biddle 56 pass from Savage (pass failed)

S—Vitt 56 run (O’Brien run)

C—Price 40 interception return (pass failed)

C—Ky Biddle 2 run (pass failed)

C—Ky Biddle 9 pass from Savage (Savage run)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—St. Paul, O’Brien 14-71, Vitt 8-61, Kennedy 8-23, Gard 2-3. Central, Ky Biddle 7-47, Magner 1-0, Savage 2-(-5).

Passing—St. Paul, O’Brien 2-14-13-3. Central, Savage, 23-29-339.

Receiving—St. Paul, Vitt 2-13. Central, Ky Biddle 10-199, Price 11-106, White 2-34.

Osborne 52, Peabody-Burns 6

Peabody-Burns 0 0 6 0 —6Osborne 16 20 16 0 —52

O—Schurr 34 run (DeMars run)

O—Schurr 52 run (DeMars run)

O—Schurr 34 run (run failed)

O—Slothower 64 run (pass failed)

O—Slothower 7 run (Plowman from Slothower)

O—Schurr 18 run (Slothower run)

P—Price 23 pass from Pickens (run failed)

O—Schurr 44 run (Slothower run)

Caldwell 71, Waverly 22

Waverly 0 8 14 0 — 22Caldwell 21 13 24 13 — 71

C—Davis 13 pass from Lebeda (Sonneberg kick)

C—Teeter 33 pass from Lebeda (Sonnenberg kick)

C—Webster 25 pass from Lebeda (Sonnenberg kick)

W—Fischer 7 pass from Sipe (Fischer from Sipe)

C—Davis 1 run (Sonnenberg kick)

C—Lebeda 31 run (PAT failed)

C—Lebeda 18 run (Sonnenberg kick)

C—Davis 21 run (Sonnenberg kick)

W—Henry 80 KO ret. (PAT failed)

C—Teeter 4 run (Sonnenberg kick)

W—Henry 4 run (Fischer from Sipe)

C—Sonnenberg 28 FG

C—Teeter 4 run (Sonnenberg kick)

C—Guerra 18 pass from Lebeda (PAT failed)Individual Statistics

Rushing—Waverly, Henry 12-56, Schmidt 9-24, Sipe 9-22, Fischer 1-2, Sipe 3-(-18); Caldwell, Lebeda 19-150, Davis 13-111, Teeter 9-48, Arnett 1-5.

Passing—Waverly, Sipe 7-23-2-103; Caldwell, Lebeda 14-20-0-248.

Receiving—Waverly, Sipe 2-32, Fischer 2-29, Hkenry 2-4, Schmidt 1-38; Caldwell, D. Whaley 4-57, Teeter 3-56, Guerra 2-55, C. Whaley 2-35, Davis 2-20, Webster 1-25.

Centre 44, South Haven 26

South Haven 12 0 6 8 — 26Centre 14 6 8 16 — 44

S—Wilkey 5 run (pass failed)

C—Svoboda 63 pass from Brunner (run failed)

C—Kristek fumble recovery (Kerbs from Brunner)

S—Wilkey 25 run (pass failed)

C—Brunner 24 run (pass failed)

S—Wilkey 49 run (pass failed)

C—Kristek 31 run (Brunner run)

S—Wilkey 2 run (Wilkey run)

C—Kristek 10 run (Brunner run)

C—Brunner 15 run (Svoboda from Kerbs)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—South Haven, Wilkey 30-205, Showman 7-16, Deyoe 2-3, Knoffloch 1-6. Centre, Kerbs 13-79, Brunner 25-139, Kristek 8-72.

Passing—South Haven, Showman 11-25-128. Centre, Brunner 1-6-63-1.

Receiving—South Haven, Wilkey 11-55, Harris 1-4, Cully 5-56, Deyoe 1-7. Centre, Svoboda 1-63.

Ulysses 32, Pratt 7

Ulysses 0 13 12 7 —32Pratt 0 0 0 7 —7

U—Sandoval 5 run (Jarnagin kick)

U—Jarnagin 7 run (kick failed)

U—Jarnagin 5 run (kick failed)

U—Simpson 44 pass from Langston (kick failed)

U—Morals 1 run (Sanchez kick)

P—Seidel 4 run (kick good)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Ulysses, Jarnigan 25-141, Sandavol 12-57, Morals 10-27; Pratt, Rodresons 2-13, Nicitohs 2-13, Degohhado 1-4, Langston 5-(-3).

Passing—Ulysses, Langston 6-9-120-0, Newell 1-1-13-0. Pratt, N/A.

Receiving—Ulysses, Newell 1-21, Simpson 2-57, Jarnagin 1-6, Zeakel 3-49.

St. Marys 61, Sunrise 14

St. Marys 16 20 25 0 —61Sunrise 0 14 0 0 —14

SM—Christen 12 run (Christen run)

SM—Christen 20 run (Rebegila to McKervey pass)

SM—Christen 9 run (Christensen run)

SM—Christen 14 pass from Rebegila (2pt failed)

S—McDonald 60 pass from Howell (2pt failed)

S—B. Westfield 20 pass from Howell (McDonald from Howell)

SM—Palmeri 10 pass from Rebegila (2pt failed)

SM—Christen 24 run (2pt failed)

SM—Mckervey 21 pass from Rebegila (kick failed)

SM—Christenson 21 int return (Christen kick)

SM—Christen 25 run

Individual Statistics

Rushing—St. Marys, Christen 16-131, Rebegila 11-49, Varnado 4-13, Christenson 2-4; Sunrise, Atkeson 5-17, Matulis 2-8, Wehcamp 2-0, McDonald 4-(-3), Atherton 2-(-21), Howell 1-0.

Passing—St. Marys, Rebegila 9-13-164-0; Sunrise, Howell 10-27-133-2.

Receiving—St. Marys, Mckervey 5-94, Christen 3-60, Palmeri 1-10; Sunrise, McDonald 2-57, B. Westerfield 4-52, D. Lee 1-13, Brewster 1-12, Atherton 2-(-1).

Buhler 55, Hugoton 21

Hugoton 0 0 7 14 — 21Buhler 14 35 6 0 — 55

B—Lohrentz 17 pass from Shantz (Heide kick)

B—Fisher 19 run (Heide kick)

B—Schmidt 45 int. ret. (Heide kick)

B—Fisher 26 run (Heide kick)

B—Stiles 7 run (Keide kick)

B—Fisher 6 run (Heide kick)

B—Lohrentz 58 pass from Shantz (Heide kick)

B—Allen 9 run (run failed)

H—Mora 44 pass from Frederick (Figueroa kick)

H—Camacho 1 run (Figueroa kick)

H—Frederick 2 run (Figueroa kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Hugoton, Frederick 24-67, Barnes 4-57, Comacho 5-28, Davis 7-12, Taylor 6-8, Mora 1-1; Buhler, Fisher 10-127, Allen 10-51, Heide 2-46, Stiles 4-37, Perry 6-28, Shantz 3-17, Berblinger 3-5, Martin 1-2.

Passing—Hugoton, Frederick 1-5-1-44, Comacho 1-1-0-39; Buhler, Shantz 6-10-0-157, Berblinger 0-1-0-0.

Receiving—Hugoton, Mora 1-44, Rodriguez 1-39; Buhler, Lohrentz 5-140, Heide 1-17.