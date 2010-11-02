Updated football scores, playoff schedule (Nov. 2)

Class 6A
Friday’s First Round
All Games 7 p.m., unless notedLawrence Free State (5-4) at Olathe East (8-1)
SM West (7-2) at SM Northwest (5-4)
Olathe South (6-3) at SM East (8-1)
SM North (2-7) at Olathe North (8-1)
Garden City (5-4) at W. Heights (9-0).
Junction City (7-2) at W. Northwest (5-4)
Derby (5-4) at Manhattan (9-0)
Campus (3-6) at Dodge City (9-0).
Class 5A
Friday’s First Round
All Games 7 p.m., unless noted
Bonner Springs (4-5) at Gardner-Edgerton (9-0)
Shawnee Mill Valley (6-3) at Shawnee Heights (3-6)
Blue Valley (8-1 at Bishop Miege (6-3)
Topeka Seaman (3-6) at Lansing (8-1)
Andover Central (7-2) at McPherson (8-1)
Bishop Carroll (7-2) at Great Bend (4-4)
Emporia (6-3) at Kapaun Mount Carmel (8-1)
Salina Central (6-3) at Hutchinson (8-1).
Class 4A
Tuesday’s First Round Results
KC Piper 20, Perry-Lecompton 13
DeSoto 14, Eudora 7
Louisburg 42, Anderson County 20
Chanute 58, Columbus 35
KC Sumner 36, Basehor-Linwood 22
Baldwin 26, BV Southwest 7
Paola 34, Fort Scott 14
Independence 34, Coffeyville 29
Topeka Hayden 49, Circle 10
Mulvane 39, Maize South 38
Buhler 55, Hugoton 21
Abilene 47, Clay Center 7
Holton 32, Rose Hill 25
Andale 40, Wellington 14
Ulysses 32, Pratt 7
Hesston 21, Concordia 14
Saturday’s Second Round
KC Piper (6-4) at DeSoto (6-4)
Louisburg (10-0) at Chanute (8-2)
Baldwin (9-1) at KC Sumner (8-2)
Paola (6-4) at Independence (9-1)
Topeka Hayden (9-1) at Mulvane (6-4)
Abilene (10-0) at Buhler (10-0)
Andale (9-1) at Holton (8-2)
Ulysses (8-2) at Hesston (8-2)
Class 3A
Tuesday’s First Round Results
Caney Valley 39, Eureka 0
SE Cherokee 27, Central Heights 12
Rossville 57, Burlington 8
Atchison County 42, Marysville 24
Neodesha 43, Riverton 40
Wellsville 61, Frontenac 0
Silver Lake 68, Northern Heights 6
Sabetha (3-6) at Riley County (7-2).
Hutchinson Trinity 26, Remington 24
Collegiate 42, Chaparral 6
Beloit 34, Ellsworth 14
Norton 68, Cimarron 14
Garden Plain 41, Hillsboro 0
Conway Springs 75, Independent 28
Smith Center 28, Sterling 6
Scott City 35, Goodland 3
Saturday’s Second Round
Caney Valley (8-2) at SE-Cherokee (3-7)
Atchison County (9-1) at Rossville (7-3)
Neodesha (6-4) at Wellsville (9-0)
Riley County (8-2) at Silver Lake (9-1)
Wichita Collegiate (9-1) at Hutchinson Trinity (9-1)
Norton (9-0) at Beloit (8-2)
Garden Plain (8-2) at Conway Springs (10-0), 6 p.m.
Scott City (10-0) at Smith Center (7-2)
Class 2-1A
Oskaloosa (7-2) at Colgan (9-0)
Washington County (7-2) at St. Marys (4-5)
Olpe (8-1) at Valley Falls (6-3)
Onaga (4-5) at Centralia (8-1)
Ell-Saline (4-5) at Salina Sacred Heart (5-4)
Stanton County (8-1) at Ellis (5-4)
Moundridge (3-6) at LaCrosse (9-0)
Rawlins County (4-5) at Meade (8-1)
Eight-Man Division I
Tuesday’s First Round Results
Central-Burden 54, St. Paul 8
Madison 82, Clifton-Clyde 32
Crest 52, Cedar Vale-Dexter 36
Lebo 50, Lakeside 42
Pretty Prairie 58, Ness City 12
Osborne 52, Peabody-Burns 6
Hodgeman County 70, Macksville 24
Hill City 50, Lincoln 0
Saturday’s Second Round
Central-Burden (7-3) at Madison (10-0)
Crest (9-1) at Lebo (9-1)
Osborne (9-1) at Pretty Prairie (10-0)
Hodgeman County (9-1) at Hill City (9-1)
Eight-Man Division II
Tuesday’s First Round Results
Baileyville 50, Quivira Heights 0
Centre 44, South Haven 26
Hanover 50, Hope 0
Caldwell 71, Waverly 22
Otis-Bison 46, Fowler 0
Cheylin 56, Victoria 6
Ashland 48, Chase 0
Thunder Ridge 76, Sharon Springs 42
Saturday’s Second Round
Baileyville (10-0) at Centre (9-0)
Caldwell (9-1) at Hanover (9-1)
Otis-Bison (10-0) at Cheylin (10-0)
Thunder Ridge (8-2) at Ashland (10-0)
