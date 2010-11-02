Varsity Football

November 02, 2010 11:01 PM

Updated football scores, playoff schedule (Nov. 2)

Class 6A

Friday’s First Round

All Games 7 p.m., unless notedLawrence Free State (5-4) at Olathe East (8-1)

SM West (7-2) at SM Northwest (5-4)

Olathe South (6-3) at SM East (8-1)

SM North (2-7) at Olathe North (8-1)

Garden City (5-4) at W. Heights (9-0).

Junction City (7-2) at W. Northwest (5-4)

Derby (5-4) at Manhattan (9-0)

Campus (3-6) at Dodge City (9-0).

Class 5A

Friday’s First Round

All Games 7 p.m., unless noted

Bonner Springs (4-5) at Gardner-Edgerton (9-0)

Shawnee Mill Valley (6-3) at Shawnee Heights (3-6)

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Blue Valley (8-1 at Bishop Miege (6-3)

Topeka Seaman (3-6) at Lansing (8-1)

Andover Central (7-2) at McPherson (8-1)

Bishop Carroll (7-2) at Great Bend (4-4)

Emporia (6-3) at Kapaun Mount Carmel (8-1)

Salina Central (6-3) at Hutchinson (8-1).

Class 4A

Tuesday’s First Round Results

KC Piper 20, Perry-Lecompton 13

DeSoto 14, Eudora 7

Louisburg 42, Anderson County 20

Chanute 58, Columbus 35

KC Sumner 36, Basehor-Linwood 22

Baldwin 26, BV Southwest 7

Paola 34, Fort Scott 14

Independence 34, Coffeyville 29

Topeka Hayden 49, Circle 10

Mulvane 39, Maize South 38

Buhler 55, Hugoton 21

Abilene 47, Clay Center 7

Holton 32, Rose Hill 25

Andale 40, Wellington 14

Ulysses 32, Pratt 7

Hesston 21, Concordia 14

Saturday’s Second Round

KC Piper (6-4) at DeSoto (6-4)

Louisburg (10-0) at Chanute (8-2)

Baldwin (9-1) at KC Sumner (8-2)

Paola (6-4) at Independence (9-1)

Topeka Hayden (9-1) at Mulvane (6-4)

Abilene (10-0) at Buhler (10-0)

Andale (9-1) at Holton (8-2)

Ulysses (8-2) at Hesston (8-2)

Class 3A

Tuesday’s First Round Results

Caney Valley 39, Eureka 0

SE Cherokee 27, Central Heights 12

Rossville 57, Burlington 8

Atchison County 42, Marysville 24

Neodesha 43, Riverton 40

Wellsville 61, Frontenac 0

Silver Lake 68, Northern Heights 6

Sabetha (3-6) at Riley County (7-2).

Hutchinson Trinity 26, Remington 24

Collegiate 42, Chaparral 6

Beloit 34, Ellsworth 14

Norton 68, Cimarron 14

Garden Plain 41, Hillsboro 0

Conway Springs 75, Independent 28

Smith Center 28, Sterling 6

Scott City 35, Goodland 3

Saturday’s Second Round

Caney Valley (8-2) at SE-Cherokee (3-7)

Atchison County (9-1) at Rossville (7-3)

Neodesha (6-4) at Wellsville (9-0)

Riley County (8-2) at Silver Lake (9-1)

Wichita Collegiate (9-1) at Hutchinson Trinity (9-1)

Norton (9-0) at Beloit (8-2)

Garden Plain (8-2) at Conway Springs (10-0), 6 p.m.

Scott City (10-0) at Smith Center (7-2)

Class 2-1A

Oskaloosa (7-2) at Colgan (9-0)

Washington County (7-2) at St. Marys (4-5)

Olpe (8-1) at Valley Falls (6-3)

Onaga (4-5) at Centralia (8-1)

Ell-Saline (4-5) at Salina Sacred Heart (5-4)

Stanton County (8-1) at Ellis (5-4)

Moundridge (3-6) at LaCrosse (9-0)

Rawlins County (4-5) at Meade (8-1)

Eight-Man Division I

Tuesday’s First Round Results

Central-Burden 54, St. Paul 8

Madison 82, Clifton-Clyde 32

Crest 52, Cedar Vale-Dexter 36

Lebo 50, Lakeside 42

Pretty Prairie 58, Ness City 12

Osborne 52, Peabody-Burns 6

Hodgeman County 70, Macksville 24

Hill City 50, Lincoln 0

Saturday’s Second Round

Central-Burden (7-3) at Madison (10-0)

Crest (9-1) at Lebo (9-1)

Osborne (9-1) at Pretty Prairie (10-0)

Hodgeman County (9-1) at Hill City (9-1)

Eight-Man Division II

Tuesday’s First Round Results

Baileyville 50, Quivira Heights 0

Centre 44, South Haven 26

Hanover 50, Hope 0

Caldwell 71, Waverly 22

Otis-Bison 46, Fowler 0

Cheylin 56, Victoria 6

Ashland 48, Chase 0

Thunder Ridge 76, Sharon Springs 42

Saturday’s Second Round

Baileyville (10-0) at Centre (9-0)

Caldwell (9-1) at Hanover (9-1)

Otis-Bison (10-0) at Cheylin (10-0)

Thunder Ridge (8-2) at Ashland (10-0)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play
Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse
'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435

View More Video