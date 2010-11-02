Varsity Football

November 02, 2010 12:00 AM

Tuesday's Kansas high school football, soccer scores (Nov. 2)

Football

Tuesday's First Round

Class 4A

KC Piper 20, Perry-Lecompton 13

DeSoto 14, Eudora 7

Louisburg 42, Anderson County 20

Chanute 58, Columbus 35

KC Sumner 36, Basehor-Linwood 22

Baldwin 26, BV Southwest 7

Paola 34, Fort Scott 14

Independence 34, Coffeyville 29

Topeka Hayden 49, Circle 10

Mulvane 39, Maize South 38

Buhler 55, Hugoton 21

Abilene 47, Clay Center 7

Holton 32, Rose Hill 25

Andale 40, Wellington 14

Ulysses 32, Pratt 7

Hesston 21, Concordia 14

Class 3A

Caney Valley 39, Eureka 0

SE-Cherokee 27, Central Heights 12

Rossville 57, Burlington 8

Atchison County 42, Marysville 24

Neodesha 43, Riverton 40

Wellsville 61, Frontenac 0

Silver Lake 68, Northern Heights 6

Riley County 28, Sabetha 6

Hutch Trinity 26, Remington 24

Collegiate 42, Chaparral 6

Beloit 34, Ellsworth 14

Norton 68, Cimarron 14

Garden Plain 41, Hillsboro 0

Conway Springs 75, Independent 28

Smith Center 28 , Sterling 6

Scott City 35, Goodland 3

Eight-Man

Division I

Central Burden 54, St. Paul 8

Madison 82, Clifton-Clyde 32

Crest 52, Cedar Vale-Dexter 36

Lebo 50, Lakeside 42

Pretty Prairie 58, Ness City 12

Osborne 52, Peabody-Burns 6

Hodgeman County 70, Macksville 24

Hill City 50, Lincoln 0

Division II

Baileyville 50, Quivira Heights 0

Centre 44, South Haven 26

Hanover 50, Hope 0

Caldwell 71, Waverly 22

Otis-Bison 46, Fowler 0

Cheylin 56, Victoria 6

Ashland 48, Chase 0

Thunder Ridge 76, Wallace County 42

Soccer

Class 6A

Dodge City 4, Wichita Southeast 0

Wichita Northwest 4, Wichita Heights 0

BV West 4, SM Northwest 1

BV North 2, Washburn Rural 1 (3OT)

Class 5A

Liberal 4, Bishop Carroll 1

Kapaun 2, Salina Central 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 6, Bishop Miege 1

Topeka Seaman 2, Blue Valley 1

Class 4-1A

Trinity Academy 1, Maize South 0 (OT)

Rose Hill 3, Spring Hill 1

Bonner Springs 6, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 2

Lenexa St. James 3, Louisburg 1

