In-game high school football, soccer scores and highlights (Nov. 2)

Check back throughout the night for updated scores and highlights from tonight’s action.

We will post verifiable scores from around the Wichita area including City League, AV-CTL and Central Plains League teams.

As final scores roll in see the story marked “TUESDAY'S KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES (NOV. 2).”

Follow the live feed of these updates at http://www.twitter.com/VarsityKansas. If you're trying to send us scores, use the hashtag #vkscores.

TWITTER UPDATES

FOOTBALL

Holton 32, Rose Hill 25 (1:42, Q4)--Holton opens the game with a 4-play, 72-yard drive, capped by Brentt Donaldson's 45-yard score, 10:25, 1Q at Rose Hill

Holton's Brandon Hooper intercepts Rose Hill's Derrick Decker and scores on a 43-yard return. It's 14-7 Holton, 4:32, 1Q

After a 17-play drive that took more than 7 minutes, Rose Hill gets a 24-yard FG from Tyler Knight, trail Holton 14-7, 2Q

Holton's Rob Reiderer scores on a 1-yard run for the 21-10 lead, 5:39 2Q. Rose Hill defense is struggling, so is offense.

Rose Hill's Mayes takes a pass from Decker, jukes one Holton player, races 33 yards for the TD, 21-16 Holton, 2:56 2Q

Holton goes for it on 4th-and-inches from own 33. Rose Hill makes a stop and takes over. 8:20 3Q

Rose Hill takes advantage of Holton's turning it over on downs _ Jared Vaughan scores on 1-yard run, 27-22 Holton, 6:06 3Q

Rose Hill's Derrick Decker sacked in the end zone by Adam Luthi, Holton safety, Holton lead 29-22, 3:54 3Q

Holton hits 36-yard field goal at end of the third quarter, leads Rose Hill 32-22.

Rose Hill 21-yard FG, trails Holton 32-25, 1:42 to go.

Mulvane 39, Maize South 38 (FINAL)--Strunk to redington for a 10 yard td pass. Pat good. Mhs 7 : maize S 0. 8:59 left

Maize South responds w/ 12-play TD drive w/ 1-yd TD run by Nehemiah Scott. 2-pt convo is good and Maize South up 8-7 over Mulvane in 1st.

Mulvane scores on Gus Strunk 1-yd qb sneak but doesn't get 2-pt convo. Mulvane up 13-8 over Maize South early in 2nd q.

Maize South's Wes Phillips picks off 4th down Mulvane pass at Maize South 10 to preserve 16-13 lead late in 2nd q.

Strunk to Duncan for a 12 yd td pass. 2 pt conversion no good. Mhs 19 : Maize S 16. 6 seconds left in 2nd.

RT @tjeldridge24: Maize South scores on fake pitch by Drake Dukes and he keeps it and runs in from 38 yds for 24-19 lead over Mulvane. #vkscores

Aaron Wondra scores another Maize South TD from 5 out. Then runs in 2-pt'er to give MS a 32-19 lead over Mulvane w/ 7:46 left.

Mulvane's Brandon Ward returns ensuing kickoff 79 yds for a TD. PAT cuts into Maize South lead 32-26 now w/ 7:34 left.

Maize South fumbles in own territory. Mulvane scores 3 plays later. 2 td's in 40 seconds. Now Mulvane leads 33-32 w/ 6:57 left.

Dukes to Phillips for 64 yds then Dukes finishes it with 3 yd TD run. 2-pt NG. Maize South 38-33 over Mulvane w/ 3:24 left.

Parton scores on a 7 yard run. 2 pt conversion from 18 yd line (penalty) no good. Mhs 39 : Maize S 38. 1:12 left in 4th.

Mulvane intercepts last play of the game. Final score mhs 39 : Maize S 38.

Collegiate 42, Chaparral 6 (FINAL)--The Spartans' first offensive play is a 60-yd TD run by Isaiah Franlin. 7-0 over Chaprral, 9:33 Q1.

Raymond Taylor puts Collegiate ahead of Chaparral 14-0 with 5:13 to go, Q1.

Collegiate leads Chaparral 20-0 after 1 thanks to a 20-yd TD by Taylor, his second TD

Andale 40, Wellington 14 (FINAL)--

Topeka Hayden 49, Circle 10 (FINAL)--

Osborne 52, Peabody-Burns 6 (FINAL)--

Smith Center 28, Sterling 6 (FINAL)--

Hutchinson Trinity 26, Remington 24 (FINAL)--

Buhler 55, Hugoton 21 (FINAL)--

SOCCER QUARTERFINALS--

Wichita Northwest 4, Wichita Heights 0 (FINAL)--

Dodge City 4, Wichita Southeast 0 (FINAL)--

Trinity Academy 1, Maize South 0 (FINAL-OVERTIME)--Regan billings from Trinity scored on a rebound off of a free kick to win it for trinity.

Rose Hill 3, Spring Hill 1 (FINAL)--