Week 8 box scores, roundup (Oct. 22)

DODGE CITY 48, MAIZE 14

Red Demons quarterback Jared Helfrich threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns to clinch a Class 6A-District 8 playoff berth and eliminate host Maize.

The game was suspended by thunderstorms and eventually ended with 8:48 to play.

Helfrich threw scoring passes of 84, 66 and 95 yards, completing 18 of 29 throws.

Lucas Larkin and Derek Lee scored Maize’s first-half touchdowns, and QB Blake Pontius was 10 of 20 for 107 yards and a TD.

Dodge City (8-0, 2-0) 21 24 3 0 — 48

Maize (3-5, 0-2) 7 7 0 0 — 14

DC—Hogan 84 pass from Helfrich (try failed)

M—Lee 7 pass from Pontius (Bishop kick)

DC—Ginther 66 pass from Helfrich (Burkhard kick)

DC—Davis 9 run (Hogan pass from Hallman)

DC—Helfrich 3 run (Burkhard kick)

DC—Hallman 95 pass from Helfrich (Burkhard kick)

DC—Hallman 1 run (Burkhard kick)

M—Larkin 10 run (Bishop kick)

DC—Burkhard 41 FG

DC—Campbell 32 FG

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Dodge City, Davis 11-86, Campbell 2-16, Helfrich 12-9, Hogan 1-7, Hallman 1-1. Maize, Larkin 13-88, Turner 10-52, Henricks 7-23, Latimer 1-3, Lemuz 1-(-3), Pontius 2-(-13).

Passing—Dodge City, Helfrich 18-29-410-1. Maize, Pontius 10-20-107-1.

Receiving—Dodge City, Hallman 7-163, Hogan 6-135, Ginther 3-81, Murphy 1-29, Campbell 1-2. Maize, Lee 4-64, Hendricks 3-8, Byfield 2-20, Turner 1-15.

— Kirk Seminoff

COLLEGIATE 71, INDEPENDENT 0

Sophomore Forrest Short completed all three of his pass attempts for 80-yard touchdown plays in the Spartans’ playoff-clinching victory at Independent.

Short found William Short twice, and also hit Raymond Taylor. Collegiate scored by rush, pass, punt return, interception return and safety.

Houston Cusick rushed 17 times for 107 yards for the Spartans (7-1, 2-0 Class 3A-District 11).

Independent (2-6, 1-1) was held to 125 offensive yards.

Collegiate (7-1, 2-0) 23 35 6 7 — 71

Independent (2-6, 1-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

C—W. Short 80 pass from F. Short (Lowden kick)

C—Safety

C—Schooler 65 punt return (Lowden kick)

C—Taylor 80 pass from F. Short (Lowden kick)

C—M. Copeland 45 interception return (Lowden kick)

C—Taylor 2 run (Lowden kick)

C—Franklin 20 run (Lowden kick)

C—Schooler 65 punt return (Lowden kick)

C—W. Short 80 pass from F. Short (Lowden kick)

C—Carter 17 run (run failed)

C—Cusick 22 run (Park kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Collegiate, Taylor 5-77, Franklin 2-85, F. Short 2-7, Cusick 17-107, Carter 3-17, Naron 5-26, Barragree 2-10. Independent, Koback 4-3, Dunne 4-2, Dean 4-0, Loveland 3-34, Estakar 4-0.

Passing—Collegiate, F. Short 3-3-240-0. Independent, Dunne 9-21-86-1, Loveland 0-2-0-0.

Receiving—Collegiate, W. Short 2-160, Taylor 1-80. Independent, Williams 2-14, Palmer 4-22, Dean 3-28.

— Kirk Seminoff

AUGUSTA 33, EL DORADO 0

Alec Hess rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 81 more yards and two touchdowns to lead Augusta in Class 4A-District 10 play.

Augusta will face Circle next Thursday for a playoff berth. Rose Hill won the district title.

Augusta (1-7, 1-1) 13 13 7 0 — 33

El Dorado (0-8, 0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

A—Mestas 42 run (Mestas kick)

A—Hess 1 run (kick failed)

A—Mestas 17 pass from Hess (pass failed)

A—Hess 45 run (Mestas kick)

A—Carman 27 pass from Hess (Mestas kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Augusta, Hess 16-110, Mestas 11-62, Emond 11-46, Roberts 2-(-)6; El Dorado, Swaze 17-51, Gomez 7-33, Good 16-6, Sherman 1-6, Crain 2-5, Harvey 1-(-)6.

Passing—Augusta, Hess 6-15-81-0, Roberts 0-1-0-1; El Dorado, Good 5-13-60-3.

Receiving—Augusta, Carman 4-54, Mestas 2-27; El Dorado, Gomez 3-52, Harvey 1-4, Crain 1-4.

— Gary Karr

NEWTON 51, VALLEY CENTER 0

Coleman Kingsley rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns as Newton improved to 1-1 in Class 5A-District 5.

Kingsley’s 41-yard run got the Railers going in a 30-point second quarter.

Christian Valdez caught six passes for 104 yards and a touchdown from Kingsley.

Newton (2-6, 1-1) 0 30 14 7 — 51

Valley Center (0-8, 0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

N—Kingsley 41 run (Stahl kick)

N—Safety

N—Valdez 21 pass from Kingsley (Stahl kick)

N—Kingsley 1 run (Stahl kick)

N—Slife 15 pass from Kingsley (Stahl kick)

N—Floerke 4 run (Stahl kick)

N—Johns 4 pass from Kingsley (Stahl kick)

N—Garnica 8 run (Stahl kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Newton, Kingsley 11-181, Johns 9-81, Garnica 5-8, Floerke 5-16, Davis 4-20, Brazie 3-(-)2, Valdez 3-6, Slife 2-15, Jones 1-2; Valley Center, Gentry 20-75, Anderson 17-16, Russ 7-(-)16, Holdaway 2-8.

Passing—Newton, Kingsley 8-12-123-0, Garnica 0-1-0-0; Valley Center, Anderson 5-13-42-0, Russ 1-2-23-0.

Receiving—Newton, Valdez 6-104, Slife 1-15, Johns 1-4; Valley Center, Scheibmeir 2-31, Supernaw 2-24, Holdaway 2-10.

— Kirk Seminoff

MULVANE 35, CLEARWATER 21

Gus Strunk passed for 215 yards and three touchdowns for Mulvane in Class 4A-District 11 play.

Todd Parton rushed for 162 yards for Mulvane, which will go to Winfield next Thursday for a chance to win the district title.

Mulvane (4-4, 2-0) 12 23 0 0 —35

Clearwater (4-4, 0-2) 7 7 7 0 — 21

M—Bird 1 run (kick failed)

C—Nickelson 28 run (Bowman kick)

M—Duncan 25 pass from Strunk (pass failed)

C—Nickelson 15 run (Bowman kick)

M—Bird 3 run (Rogers from Strunk)

M—Bird 3 pass from Strunk (Redington from Strunk)

M—Redington 20 pass from Strunk (Hladik kick)

C—Vaughn 1 run (Bowman kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Mulvane, Strunk 8-80, Parton 12-162, Rogers 4-9, Bird 9-50; Clearwater, True 20-95, Nickelson 19-161, Rinke 4-12, Alexander 5-20, Hoover 5-(-25), Vaughn 1-1, Free 1-13.

Passing—Mulvane, Strunk 19-25-0-215; Clearwater, Hoover 3-9-0-24; Nickelson 2-3-1-26; True 0-1-0-0.

Receiving—Mulvane, Springer 3-44, Redington 9-99, Duncan 1-25, Smith 3-31, Ward 1-10, Bird 2-6; Clearwater, Rinke 1-7, Frickey 2-22, Nickelson 1-16, Free 1-5.

— Gary Karr

MAIZE SOUTH 40,

CHENEY 13

Nehemiah Scott rushed for 137 yards and Drake Dukes passed for 160 yards as Maize South won in Class 4A-District 12 play.

Maize South will face Andale next Thursday in a key district game.

Maize South (3-4, 0-1) 0 27 7 6—40

Cheney (3-4, 0-1) 0 7 0 6—13

MS—Scott 3 run (Calvert kick)

MS—Thurman 48 pass from Dukes (Calvert kick)

MS—Dukes 6 run (Calvert kick)

C—Hubener 3 pass from Dewey (Miller kick)

MS—Phillips 28 int return (kick failed)

MS—Scott 51 pass from Dukes (Calver kick)

MS—Thurman 21 pass from Dukes (kick failed)

C—Bolinger 7 run (kick failed)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Maize South, Scott 18-137, Dukes 9-11, Rogers 4-11, Wondra 2-7, Murdock 3-3, Erickson 1-1; Cheney, Bolinger 10-58, Hubener 6-41, Gould 3-18, Keiter 6-15, Dewey 6-6, Veach 1-2.

Passing—Maize South, Dukes 8-14-160-0; Cheney, Dewey 6-15-62-2, Hubener 6-15-106-1.

Receiving—Maize South, Thurman 2-69, Scott 2-64, Phillips 2-20, Calvert 1-6, Rogers 1-1; Cheney, Miller 5-93, Geahrer 2-23, Wentworth 1-18, O’brien 1-12, Keiter 1-13, Dewey 1-9.

— Gary Karr

ANDOVER CENTRAL 55, ARKANSAS CITY 0

The visiting Jaguars’ easy victory set up a showdown with Kapaun Mount Carmel for the Class 5A-District 7 crown next week.

Alex Bontz scored Andover Central’s first three touchdowns, then added two more later.

Quarterback Landon Huslig threw one touchdown pass and scored from seven yards himself.

Andover Central (7-1, 2-0) 14 20 14 7 — 55

Arkansas City (2-6, 0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

AndC—Bontz 13 run (Jibbe kick)

AndC—Bontz 3 run (Jibbe kick)

AndC—Bontz 1 run (Jibbe kick)

AndC—M. Clements 18 pass from Huslig (Jibbe kick)

AndC—Bontz 18 run (kick failed)

AndC—Bontz 25 run (Stewart kick)

AndC—Huslig 7 run (Stewart kick)

AndC—Beverly 10 run (Stewart kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Andover Central, Bontz 26-195, Hoy 4-46, Huslig 4-43, Beverly 5-31, Miller 1-6, Konigs 2-43, Holinde 1-4, Krugh 2-15, Brown 1-4; Arkansas City, Young 6-(-24), Spencer 8-33, Murphy 7-27, Harris 3-10, Banks 2-2, Terry 13-36.

Passing—Andover Central, Huslig 4-8-68-0; Arkansas City, Young 7-16-74-1, Smith 0-2-0-0.

Receiving—Andover Central, J. Clements 1-15, Lock 2-35, M. Clements 1-18; Arkansas City, Cameron 3-31, Harris 2-21, Terry 1-9, Banks 1-13.

_ Kirk Seminoff

GARDEN PLAIN 44,

SEDGWICK 35

Nic Watson rushed for 117 yards and Reed Hartshorn added 102 as Garden Plain rolled up 341 rushing yards and won the Class 3A-District 10 crown.

Sedgwick’s Trent Stucky passed for 366 yards and five touchdowns.

Sedgwick (6-2,1-1) 14 0 7 14 — 35

Garden Plain (7-1, 2-0) 14 14 7 9 — 44

GP-Jennings 3 run (Weber)

GP-Watson 6 run (Weber)

S-D. Vogt 9 pass from Stucky (Thompson)

S-Day 80 pass from Stucky (Thompson)

GP-Jennings 6 run (Weber)

GP-Watson 6 run (Weber)

GP-Becker 6 run (Weber)

S-Day 9 pass from Stucky (Thompson)

S-Money 30 pass from Stucky (Thompson)

GP-Hartshorn 45 pass from Tomlinson (Weber)

S-Money 24 pass from Stucky (Thompson)

GP-Safety

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Sedgwick, Stucky 10-37, Todd 5-16; Garden Plain, Watson 20-117, Hartshorn 16-102, Jennings 16-91, Kohler 5-31.

Passing — Sedgwick, Stucky 21-33-366; Garden Plain, Tomlinson 4-8-109.

Receiving — Sedgwick, Day 11-256, Money 2-54, D. Vogt 4-27, L. Vogt 3-19, Gulick 2-14; Garden Plain, Hartshorn 1-45, Becker 1-30, Kershen 1-25, Sponsel 1-10.

— Gary Karr

Belle Plaine 38, Douglass 14

Douglass 0 6 8 0 — 14

Belle Plaine 14 0 16 8 — 38

BP-Scott 15 run (run failed)

BP-Martin 7 run (McCullum pass from Stewart)

D-Cramner 2 run (run failed)

BP-Richardson 4 run (Richardson run)

D-McNelly 12 run (Cramner run)

BP-Richardson 5 run (Moore pass from Stewart)

BP-Scott 1 run (Scott run)

Rushing — Douglass, Cramner 27-100, McNelly 12-76, Greenbaum 5-37, McBeth 1-(-)2; Belle Plaine, Richardson 22-103, Brent 4-28, Martin 7-35, Scott 9-68, McCullum 2-2, Curl 1-4, Throop 1-0, Turney 1-3.

Passing — Douglass, Cramner 1-2-13-1; Belle Plaine, Throop 0-1-0-0, Stewart 3-5-60-0.

Receiving — Douglass, McNelly 1-13; Belle Plaine, Hervey 1-1, Moore 2-57.

Conway Sp. 69, Chaparral 14

Chaparral 0 0 0 14 —14

Conway Springs 14 27 21 7 —69

CS—Doffing 1 run (Harris kick)

CS—Doffing 61 run (Harris kick)

CS—Misak 41 run (Harris kick)

CS—Doffing 35 fumble return (Harris kick)

CS—Pauly 23 run (kick failed)

CS—Pauly 1 run (Harris kick)

CS—Doffing 20 run (Harris kick)

CS—Misak 70 punt return (Harris kick)

CS—Wood 24 run (Harris kick)

CS—Ast 4 run (Harris kick)

C—Wilcox 1 run (Wilcox run)

C—Wilcox 11 run (kick failed)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Chaparral, Siale 29-198, Wilcox 18-62, Dickey 9-23, Struble 2-0; Conway Springs, Misak 7-148, Doffing 6-132,Wood 5-39, Ast 7-25, R.Pauly 2-5, Leahy 1-1, A. Pauly, 2-28, Martin 2-14, Seiwert 1-10, N. Pauly 3-8 Crowell 1-(-2).

Passing—Chaparral, 2-9-23-3; Conway Springs, Wood 1-5-9-0.

Receiving—not available.

Buhler 62, Haven 6

Buhler 21 34 7 0 — 62

Haven 0 6 0 0 — 6

B—Likes 9 pass from Schantz (Heide kick)

B—Fisher 38 run (Heide kick)

B—Fisher 5 run (Heide kick)

B—Fisher 23 run (Heide kick)

H—Regier 85 run (kick failed)

B—Lohrentz 24 pass from Schantz (Heide kick)

B—Fisher 3 run (kick failed)

B—Lohrentz 60 pass from Schantz (Heide kick)

B—Stiles 30 int return (Heide kick)

B—Allen 63 run (Heide kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Buhler, Fisher 13-179, Allen 1-63, Stiles 3-59, Heide 2-24, Berblinger 3-16, Martens 2-12, Perry 2-6, Ridder 1-5, Gehring 1-5, Miller 1-3, Schantz 2-(-5); Haven, Regier 10-74, Hickey 1-13, Shive 1-3, Fritzemeir 1-(-2), Neumayer 4-(-7), Miller 3-(-9), Foster 3-(-18).

Passing—Buhler, Schantz 5-7-186-0; Haven, Miller 4-9-25-1, Foster 2-6-8-0, Shive 0-1-0-0.

Receiving—Buhler, Lohrentz 3-97, Fisher 1-80, Likes 1-9; Haven, Hickey 2-11, Regier 2-3, Borntrager 1-19, Shive 1-0.

Hutchinson 41, Liberal 13

Hutchinson 7 14 13 7 — 41

Liberal 0 6 0 7 — 13

H—Heeney 4 run (Hirt kick)

H—Cotton 46 run (kick failed)

L—Cathey 12 pass from McVey (kick failed)

H—Heeney 15 pass from Turner (Heeney run)

H—Heeney 1 run (Hirt kick)

H—Heeney 30 run (kick failed)

H—Stucky 6 run (Hirt kick)

L—McPhail 4 run (Quintero kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Hutchinson, Heeney 23-190, Stucky 8-101, Cotton 3-45, Turner 8-28, Munds 4-10; Liberal, McPhail 11-60, McVey 13-37, Gallegos 7-23, Smith 1-7, Sena 3-7, Cathey 1-7.

Passing—Hutchinson, Turner 3-8-0-35; Liberal, McVey 9-21-1-95.

Receiving—Hutchinson, Heeney 2-28, Weber 1-7; Liberal, Cathey 5-71, Deaton 2-12, Sena 2-12.

Wellington 35, Winfield 19

Winfield 13 0 6 0 —19

Wellington 14 0 0 21 —35

Wi—Proctor 1 run (Tapia kick)

We—Ybarra 60 run (Collins kick)

Wi—Groene 66 run (kick failed)

We—A. Lloyd 10 pass from Jenkins (Collins kick)

Wi—Miller 42 pass from Groene (run failed)

We—Becker 8 pass from Jenkins (pass good)

We—Ybarra 1 run (pass failed)

We—Meridith 68 int return (Collins kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Winfield, Groene 20-174, Proctor 21-74, Hawkins 2-20; Wellington, Ybarra 23-189, Baum 4-21, Fair 3-9, Jenkins 3-1.

Passing—Winfield, Groene 9-19-102-2, Proctor 1-1-17-0; Wellington, Jenkins 11-16-117-0.

Receiving—Winfield, Miller 4-70, Crandall 2-14, Hawkins 1-4, Proctor 1-1, Minton 1-13, Groene 1-17; Wellington, Ybarra 7-91,A. Lloyd 1-10, Becker 1-8, Neises 1-5, Heath 1-3.

Abilene 26, Hesston 7

Abilene 7 3 10 6 —26

Hesston 0 0 0 7 —7

A—Kelly 35 run (Strauss kick)

A—Linn 35 field goal

A—Linn 28 field goal

A—McDonald 1 run (Linn kick)

A—Hermandez 13 pass from Rice (kick failed)

H—Perry 4 run (Roth kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Abilene, Ward 25-121, Kelly 10-82, Sexton 3-74, McDonald 3-18, Rice 5-(-10); Hesston, Perry 13-42, Petrocci 14-17, Pauls 8-10, Lowery 2-6, Broadfoot 2-5.

Passing—Abilene, Rice 9-20-148-0; Hesston Pauls 7-15-50-1, Perry 0-2-0-0.

Receiving—Abilene, Strauss 2-47, Hermandez 2-38, Ward 2-9, Sexton 1-45, Kelly 1-7, C. Sexton 1-2; Hesston, Roth 3-20, Voth-Gaeddert 1-11, Broadfoot 1-10, Weaver 1-7, Jensen 1-2.

Cent. Burden 50, Oxford 0

Oxford 0 0 0 — 0

Central-Burden 20 24 6 — 50

CB—White 59 pass from Savage (run failed)

CB—Ky. Biddle 34 pass from Savage (pass failed)

CB—Ky. Biddle 27 pass from Savage (run failed)

CB—Safety (blocked punt)

CB—White 9 pass from Savage (Price run)

CB—White 23 pass from Savage (Ky. Biddle from Savage)

CB—Price 25 pass from Savage (White from Ka. Biddle)

CB—Price 9 pass from Savage (not attempted)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Oxford, Burkes 8-(-1), Kern 12-36, Batchelor 10-40, Nicholas 1-10; Central-Burden, Magner 7-53, Biddle 2-24, Savage 3-16.

Passing—Oxford, Burkes 2-8-1-15; Central-Burden, Savage 15-25-1-281.

Receiving—Oxford, Palmer 1-5, Kern 1-10; Central-Burden, White 5-120, Ky Biddle 5-86, Price 5-75.

Caldwell 37, South Haven 20

Caldwell 10 6 7 14 —37

South Haven 0 6 14 0 —20

C—Sonnenberg 28 field goal

C—Lebeda 8 run (Sonnenberg kick)

SH—Wilkey 54 run (Wilkey kick)

C—Webster 53 pass from Lebeda (kick failed)

SH—Showman 49 run (Deyoe run)

C—Whaley 2 run (Sonnenberg kick)

SH—Showman 9 run (pass failed)

C—Whaley 77 fumble return (Sonnenberg kick)

C—Thomas 15 punt return (Sonnenberg kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Caldwell, Lebeda 18-111, Davis 19-82, Whaley 5-21, Teeter 2-5; South Haven, Wilkey 18-132, Showman 8-111, Deyoe 6-16.

Passing—Caldwell, Braden Lebeda 7-14-104-2; South Haven, Showman 7-17-73-0.

Receiving—Caldwell, Webster 2-66, Teeter 2-25, Davis 2-6, Whaley 1-7; South Haven, Wilkey 3-37, Harris 2-24, Creed 2-12.

Ellsworth 28, Lyons 0

Ellsworth 16 6 6 0 — 28

Lyons 0 0 0 0 — 0

E—Froese 3 run (Kubick from Froese)

E—Froese 34 run (Froese run)

E—Froese 7 run (run failed)

Sunrise 52, Cair Paravel 0

Cair Paravel 0 0 — 0

Sunrise 30 22 — 52

S—Atherton 57 pass from A. Westerfield (Atherton run)

S—B. Westerfield 22 pass from A. Westerfield (run failed)

S—A. Westerfield 25 run (A. Westerfield run)

S—McDonald 32 pass from A. Westerfield (Howell from A. Westerfield)

S—McDonald 24 run (Lee run)

S—Curtis 5 run (run failed)

S—Safety (quarterback sacked in end zone)

S—McDonald 22 run (run failed)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Cair Paravel, Stinson 6-12, Nigus 10-10, Henry 3-3, Gibbs 1-0; Sunrise, McDonald 3-58, A. Westerfield 3-44, Atkeson 1-21, Wehcamp 3-13, Lee 2-6, Curtis 1-5.

Passing—Cair Paravel, Henry 1-7-3—6; Sunrise, A. Westerfield 9-15-1—177.

Receiving—Cair Paravel, Copp 1-6; Sunrise, Atherton 1-57, B. Westerfield 4-54, McDonald 1-32, Howell 2-29, Brewster 1-5.

Argonia 58, Burrton 12

Argonia 0 14 6 38 —58

Burtton 6 0 0 6 —12

B—Pohlman 22 run (kick failed)

A—Hemberger 5 run (Hemberger run)

A—Hemberger 2 run (2 pt failed)

A—Fitch 17 run (2 pt failed)

A—Peetoom 1 run (Hemberger run)

A—Fitch 23 pass from Hemberger (2 pt failed)

A—Hemberger 65 run (Peetoom run)

A—Fitch 28 run (Head run)

B—Navarez 1 run (2pt failed)

A—Gaddie 55 run (Head run)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Argonia, Hemberger 31-241, Gaddie 5-65, Fitch 7-57, Head 2-37, Peetoom 4-13, Lovelace 1-1; Burtton, Baldridge 7-57, Pohlman 10-36, Navarez 6-6, Webber 1-0.

Passing—Argonia, Hemberger 3-4-52; Burtton, Baldridge 6-15-72-0, Pohlman 4-14-73-0.

Receiving—Argonia, Lovelace 2-29, Fitch 1-23; Burtton, King 4-45, Navarez 4-91, Kershner 1-2, Navarro 1-7.