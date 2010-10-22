Varsity Football

October 22, 2010 12:00 AM

Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 22)

Class 6A

District 1

SM North 42, KC Wyandotte 0

SM Northwest 49, Leavenworth 20

District 2

BV North 38, SM South 14

SM East 21, SM West 10

District 3

Olathe South 31, BV West 30

Olathe East 42, BV Northwest 20 (Thurs.)

District 4

Olathe Northwest 17, Lawrence 16

Olathe North 38, Lawrence Free State 7 (Thurs.)

District 5

Junction City 45, Topeka 26

Manhattan 34, Washburn Rural 7

District 6

Wichita Heights 56, Wichita Southeast 0

Derby 42, Wichita East 14

District 7

Campus 31, Wichita South 0

Wichita Northwest 35, Wichita North 12

District 8

Dodge City 48, Maize 14

Garden City 28, Goddard 26

Class 5A

District 1

Bonner Springs 54, KC Washington 6

Lansing 55, KC Schlagle 22

District 2

Shawnee Mill Valley 71, KC Harmon 26

Bishop Miege 42, KC Turner 7

District 3

Topeka Seaman 37, Topeka Highland Park 0

Shawnee Heights 55 Topeka West 16

District 4

Blue Valley 49, Pittsburg 7

Gardner-Edgerton 57, St. Thomas Aquinas 17

District 5

McPherson 33, Emporia 7

Newton 51, Valley Center 0

District 6

Salina Central 42, Great Bend 20

Hays 23, Salina South 20

District 7

Andover Central 55, Arkansas City 0

Kapaun Mount Carmel 42, Andover 14

District 8

Bishop Carroll 42, Wichita West 8(Thurs.)

Hutchinson 41, Liberal 13

Class 4A

District 1

KC Sumner 40, Atchison 7

KC Piper 74, Hiawatha 14

District 2

Basehor-Linwood 41, Tonganoxie 16

Perry-Lecompton 28, Jefferson West 18

District 3

DeSoto 39, BV Southwest 14

Lenexa St. James 60, Bishop Ward 13

District 4

Baldwin 53, Santa Fe Trail 14

Eudora 49, Ottawa 0

District 5

Paola 52, Spring Hill 0

Louisburg 62, Osawatomie 6

District 6

Anderson County 61, Iola 46

Fort Scott 49, Prairie View 0

District 7

Independence 47, Girard 8

Chanute 62, Parsons 14

District 8

Labette County 48, Baxter Springs 28

Coffeyville 28, Columbus 21

District 9

Topeka Hayden 27, Holton 13

Royal Valley 38, Wamego 0

District 10

Rose Hill 35, Circle 13

Augusta 33, El Dorado 0

District 11

Mulvane 35, Clearwater 21

Wellington 35, Winfield 19

District 12

Andale 30, Trinity Academy 26

Maize South 40, Cheney 14

District 13

Pratt 28, Nickerson 14

Buhler 62, Haven 6

District 14

Ulysses 69, Larned 0

Hugoton 23, Holcomb 19

District 15

Abilene 26, Hesston 7

Smoky Valley 33, Chapman 12

District 16

Concordia 42, Russell 16

Clay Center 13, Colby 12

Class 3A

District 1

Riverton 33, Cherryvale 8

Caney Valley 36, Galena 21

District 2

Fredonia 20, Bluestem 6

Neodesha 34, Eureka 0

District 3

Erie 42, SE-Cherokee 35

Frontenac 48, NE-Arma 0

District 4

West Franklin 29, Uniontown 27

Wellsville 48, Central Heights 0

District 5

Northern Heights 32, Council Grove 12

Burlington 43, Osage City 24

District 6

Rossville 47, McLouth 0

Silver Lake 49, Pleasant Ridge 6

District 7

Sabetha 43, Horton 7

Atchison County 57, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 7

District 8

Riley County 41, Marysville 20

Rock Creek 52, Nemaha Valley 14

District 9

Remington 32, Hillsboro 15

Marion 28, SE-Saline 13

District 10

Hutchinson Trinity 34, Halstead 21

Garden Plain 44, Sedgwick 35

District 11

Belle Plaine 38, Douglass 14

Collegiate 71, Independent 0

District 12

Kingman 12, Medicine Lodge 7

Conway Springs 69, Chaparral 14

District 13

Ellsworth 28, Lyons 0

Sterling 36, Hoisington 6

District 14

Beloit 66, Republic County 8

Smith Center 40, Minneapolis 0

District 15

Norton 63, Thomas More Prep 14

Goodland 48, Phillipsburg 28

District 16

Cimarron 41, Southwestern Heights 0

Scott City 43, Lakin 0

Class 2-1A

District 1

Oswego 63, Jayhawk-Linn 7

Pittsburg Colgan 52, Lyndon 6 (Thurs.)

Olpe 55, Humboldt 12

District 2

Leavenworth Immaculata at KC Christ Prep (Sat.) (ND)

Valley Falls 36, Wathena 27

Oskaloosa 62, Jefferson North 20

District 3

St. Marys 43, Jackson Heights 0

Mission Valley 50, Herington 22 (ND)

Onaga 36, Wabaunsee 7

District 4

Centralia 34, Washington County 0

Troy 25, Doniphan West 0

Plainville 16, Valley Heights 12 (ND)

District 5

Moundridge 67, Bennington 18

Salina Sacred Heart 49, Chase County 0

Mission Valley 50, Herington 22 (ND)

District 6

LaCrosse 54, Ellinwood 6

Plainville 16, Valley Heights 12 (ND)

Ell-Saline 42, Inman 27

District 7

Rawlins County 21, Oakley 20

Ellis 35, Oberlin 8

St. Francis 56, Leoti 23

District 8

Sublette 47, Satanta 0

Meade 57, Elkhart 14

Stanton County 46, Syracuse 0

8-Man I

District 1

Cedar Vale-Dexter 52, Udall 14

Central-Burden 50, Oxford 0

Sedan 48, West Elk 8

District 2

Chetopa 54, Pleasanton 52

St. Paul 64, Marmaton Valley 14

Crest 40, Yates Center 18

District 3

Madison 58, Southern Coffey County 0

Lebo 46, White City 0

Burlingame 48, Marais des Cygnes 0

District 4

Lakeside 46, Sylvan-Lucas 0 (ND)

Clifton-Clyde 94, Southern Cloud 46

BV-Randolph 44, Pike Valley 22

Wakefield 22, Rock Hills 20

District 5

South Central 36, Fairfield 30

Macksville 40, St. John 12

Hodgeman County 66, Kiowa County 18 (ND)

Pretty Prairie 50, Pratt Skyline 0

District 6

Ness City 30, South Gray 28 (3OT)

Spearville 62, Minneola 42

Kinsley 26, Deerfield 22

Hodgeman County 66, Kiowa County 18 (ND)

District 7

Hoxie 50, Stockton 15

Lakeside 46, Sylvan-Lucas 0 (ND)

Hill City 44, Quinter 28

Osborne 54, WaKeeney 8

District 8

Peabody-Burns 36, Little River 6

Victoria 60, Claflin 22 (ND)

Lincoln 50, Solomon 0

Goessel 58, Canton-Galva 32

8-Man II

District 1

Axtell 61, Bern 14

Hanover 52, Frankfort 6

Elwood at Kickapoo Nation

District 2

Linn 48, Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 0

Hope 57, Tescott 6

Quivira Heights 52, Wilson 20

District 3

Waverly at Hartford

Centre 54, Altoona-Midway 6

Tyro Christian at Flinthills (ND)

District 4

Caldwell 37, South Haven 20

South Barber 52, Norwich 8

Argonia 58, Burrton 12

Chase 56, Attica 18 (ND)

District 5

Chase 56, Attica 18 (ND)

Otis-Bison 63, Pawnee Heights 14

Cunningham 68, Bucklin 36

District 6

Fowler 70, Moscow 24

Dighton 58, Rolla 12

Ashland 46, Ingalls 0

District 7

Cheylin 58, Greeley County 12

Wallace County 61, Weskan 12

Golden Plains 56, Wheatland-Grinnell 6

Triplains-Brewster at Heartland Christian (ND)

District 8

Natoma 58, Logan 8

Northern Valley 1, Western Plains 0 (forfeit)

Thunder Ridge 50, Palco 0

(ND) - Non-district games

Other

Flint Hills Christian 46, St. John’s Military 24

Sunrise Christian 52, Cair Paravel 0

