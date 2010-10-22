Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 22)

Class 6A
District 1
SM North 42, KC Wyandotte 0
SM Northwest 49, Leavenworth 20
District 2
BV North 38, SM South 14
SM East 21, SM West 10
District 3
Olathe South 31, BV West 30
Olathe East 42, BV Northwest 20 (Thurs.)
District 4
Olathe Northwest 17, Lawrence 16
Olathe North 38, Lawrence Free State 7 (Thurs.)
District 5
Junction City 45, Topeka 26
Manhattan 34, Washburn Rural 7
District 6
Wichita Heights 56, Wichita Southeast 0
Derby 42, Wichita East 14
District 7
Campus 31, Wichita South 0
Wichita Northwest 35, Wichita North 12
District 8
Dodge City 48, Maize 14
Garden City 28, Goddard 26
Class 5A
District 1
Bonner Springs 54, KC Washington 6
Lansing 55, KC Schlagle 22
District 2
Shawnee Mill Valley 71, KC Harmon 26
Bishop Miege 42, KC Turner 7
District 3
Topeka Seaman 37, Topeka Highland Park 0
Shawnee Heights 55 Topeka West 16
District 4
Blue Valley 49, Pittsburg 7
Gardner-Edgerton 57, St. Thomas Aquinas 17
District 5
McPherson 33, Emporia 7
Newton 51, Valley Center 0
District 6
Salina Central 42, Great Bend 20
Hays 23, Salina South 20
District 7
Andover Central 55, Arkansas City 0
Kapaun Mount Carmel 42, Andover 14
District 8
Bishop Carroll 42, Wichita West 8(Thurs.)
Hutchinson 41, Liberal 13
Class 4A
District 1
KC Sumner 40, Atchison 7
KC Piper 74, Hiawatha 14
District 2
Basehor-Linwood 41, Tonganoxie 16
Perry-Lecompton 28, Jefferson West 18
District 3
DeSoto 39, BV Southwest 14
Lenexa St. James 60, Bishop Ward 13
District 4
Baldwin 53, Santa Fe Trail 14
Eudora 49, Ottawa 0
District 5
Paola 52, Spring Hill 0
Louisburg 62, Osawatomie 6
District 6
Anderson County 61, Iola 46
Fort Scott 49, Prairie View 0
District 7
Independence 47, Girard 8
Chanute 62, Parsons 14
District 8
Labette County 48, Baxter Springs 28
Coffeyville 28, Columbus 21
District 9
Topeka Hayden 27, Holton 13
Royal Valley 38, Wamego 0
District 10
Rose Hill 35, Circle 13
Augusta 33, El Dorado 0
District 11
Mulvane 35, Clearwater 21
Wellington 35, Winfield 19
District 12
Andale 30, Trinity Academy 26
Maize South 40, Cheney 14
District 13
Pratt 28, Nickerson 14
Buhler 62, Haven 6
District 14
Ulysses 69, Larned 0
Hugoton 23, Holcomb 19
District 15
Abilene 26, Hesston 7
Smoky Valley 33, Chapman 12
District 16
Concordia 42, Russell 16
Clay Center 13, Colby 12
Class 3A
District 1
Riverton 33, Cherryvale 8
Caney Valley 36, Galena 21
District 2
Fredonia 20, Bluestem 6
Neodesha 34, Eureka 0
District 3
Erie 42, SE-Cherokee 35
Frontenac 48, NE-Arma 0
District 4
West Franklin 29, Uniontown 27
Wellsville 48, Central Heights 0
District 5
Northern Heights 32, Council Grove 12
Burlington 43, Osage City 24
District 6
Rossville 47, McLouth 0
Silver Lake 49, Pleasant Ridge 6
District 7
Sabetha 43, Horton 7
Atchison County 57, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 7
District 8
Riley County 41, Marysville 20
Rock Creek 52, Nemaha Valley 14
District 9
Remington 32, Hillsboro 15
Marion 28, SE-Saline 13
District 10
Hutchinson Trinity 34, Halstead 21
Garden Plain 44, Sedgwick 35
District 11
Belle Plaine 38, Douglass 14
Collegiate 71, Independent 0
District 12
Kingman 12, Medicine Lodge 7
Conway Springs 69, Chaparral 14
District 13
Ellsworth 28, Lyons 0
Sterling 36, Hoisington 6
District 14
Beloit 66, Republic County 8
Smith Center 40, Minneapolis 0
District 15
Norton 63, Thomas More Prep 14
Goodland 48, Phillipsburg 28
District 16
Cimarron 41, Southwestern Heights 0
Scott City 43, Lakin 0
Class 2-1A
District 1
Oswego 63, Jayhawk-Linn 7
Pittsburg Colgan 52, Lyndon 6 (Thurs.)
Olpe 55, Humboldt 12
District 2
Leavenworth Immaculata at KC Christ Prep (Sat.) (ND)
Valley Falls 36, Wathena 27
Oskaloosa 62, Jefferson North 20
District 3
St. Marys 43, Jackson Heights 0
Mission Valley 50, Herington 22 (ND)
Onaga 36, Wabaunsee 7
District 4
Centralia 34, Washington County 0
Troy 25, Doniphan West 0
Plainville 16, Valley Heights 12 (ND)
District 5
Moundridge 67, Bennington 18
Salina Sacred Heart 49, Chase County 0
Mission Valley 50, Herington 22 (ND)
District 6
LaCrosse 54, Ellinwood 6
Plainville 16, Valley Heights 12 (ND)
Ell-Saline 42, Inman 27
District 7
Rawlins County 21, Oakley 20
Ellis 35, Oberlin 8
St. Francis 56, Leoti 23
District 8
Sublette 47, Satanta 0
Meade 57, Elkhart 14
Stanton County 46, Syracuse 0
8-Man I
District 1
Cedar Vale-Dexter 52, Udall 14
Central-Burden 50, Oxford 0
Sedan 48, West Elk 8
District 2
Chetopa 54, Pleasanton 52
St. Paul 64, Marmaton Valley 14
Crest 40, Yates Center 18
District 3
Madison 58, Southern Coffey County 0
Lebo 46, White City 0
Burlingame 48, Marais des Cygnes 0
District 4
Lakeside 46, Sylvan-Lucas 0 (ND)
Clifton-Clyde 94, Southern Cloud 46
BV-Randolph 44, Pike Valley 22
Wakefield 22, Rock Hills 20
District 5
South Central 36, Fairfield 30
Macksville 40, St. John 12
Hodgeman County 66, Kiowa County 18 (ND)
Pretty Prairie 50, Pratt Skyline 0
District 6
Ness City 30, South Gray 28 (3OT)
Spearville 62, Minneola 42
Kinsley 26, Deerfield 22
Hodgeman County 66, Kiowa County 18 (ND)
District 7
Hoxie 50, Stockton 15
Lakeside 46, Sylvan-Lucas 0 (ND)
Hill City 44, Quinter 28
Osborne 54, WaKeeney 8
District 8
Peabody-Burns 36, Little River 6
Victoria 60, Claflin 22 (ND)
Lincoln 50, Solomon 0
Goessel 58, Canton-Galva 32
8-Man II
District 1
Axtell 61, Bern 14
Hanover 52, Frankfort 6
Elwood at Kickapoo Nation
District 2
Linn 48, Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 0
Hope 57, Tescott 6
Quivira Heights 52, Wilson 20
District 3
Waverly at Hartford
Centre 54, Altoona-Midway 6
Tyro Christian at Flinthills (ND)
District 4
Caldwell 37, South Haven 20
South Barber 52, Norwich 8
Argonia 58, Burrton 12
Chase 56, Attica 18 (ND)
District 5
Chase 56, Attica 18 (ND)
Otis-Bison 63, Pawnee Heights 14
Cunningham 68, Bucklin 36
District 6
Fowler 70, Moscow 24
Dighton 58, Rolla 12
Ashland 46, Ingalls 0
District 7
Cheylin 58, Greeley County 12
Wallace County 61, Weskan 12
Golden Plains 56, Wheatland-Grinnell 6
Triplains-Brewster at Heartland Christian (ND)
District 8
Natoma 58, Logan 8
Northern Valley 1, Western Plains 0 (forfeit)
Thunder Ridge 50, Palco 0
(ND) - Non-district games
Other
Flint Hills Christian 46, St. John’s Military 24
Sunrise Christian 52, Cair Paravel 0
