Varsity Football

Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 15)

October 16, 2010 12:00 AM

Class 6A

District 1

SM Northwest 35, SM North 7

Leavenworth 26, KC Wyandotte 6

District 2

SM East 55, BV North 34

SM West 23, SM South 7 (Thurs.)

District 3

Olathe South 28, BV Northwest 10

Olathe East 28, BV West 24

District 4

Olathe North 41, Lawrence 3

Lawrence Free State 35, Olathe Northwest 21

District 5

Manhattan 42, Topeka 36

Junction City 41, Washburn Rural 26

District 6

Wichita Heights 72, Wichita East 21 (Thurs.)

Derby 47, Wichita Southeast 14

District 7

Wichita Northwest 17, Campus 7

Wichita South 25, Wichita North 19 (2OT)

District 8

Garden City 28, Maize 10

Dodge City 41, Goddard 13

Class 5A

District 1

Lansing 61, KC Washington 12

Bonner Springs 43, KC Schlagle 14

District 2

KC Turner 39, KC Harmon 15

Bishop Miege 67, Shawnee Mill Valley 21

District 3

Topeka Seaman 78, Topeka West 6

Shawnee Heights 27, Topeka Highland Park 10

District 4

Blue Valley 38, St. Thomas Aquinas 20

Gardner-Edgerton 49, Pittsburg 14

District 5

Emporia 47, Newton 20

McPherson 55, Valley Center 14

District 6

Great Bend 17, Hays 6

Salina Central 31, Salina South 28

District 7

Andover Central 21, Andover 7

Kapaun Mount Carmel 44, Arkansas City 14

District 8

Hutchinson 70, Wichita West 7

Bishop Carroll 42, Liberal 13

Class 4A

District 1

KC Sumner 71, Hiawatha 28

KC Piper 37, Atchison 6

District 2

Basehor-Linwood 35, Jefferson West 12

Perry-Lecompton 55, Tonganoxie 35

District 3

DeSoto 54, Bishop Ward 22

BV Southwest 42, Lenexa St. James 26

District 4

Baldwin 47, Ottawa 12

Eudora 51, Santa Fe Trail 20

District 5

Paola 70, Osawatomie 8

Louisburg 35, Spring Hill 6

District 6

Anderson County 36, Prairie View 31

Fort Scott 69, Iola 21

District 7

Parsons 20, Girard 6

Chanute 28, Independence 25

District 8

Coffeyville 63, Labette County 55

Columbus 61, Baxter Springs 20

District 9

Holton 55, Wamego 0

Topeka Hayden 54, Royal Valley 0

District 10

Rose Hill 56, Augusta 21

Circle 63, El Dorado 0

District 11

Mulvane 49, Wellington 35

Winfield 42, Clearwater 14

District 12

Andale 48, Cheney 17

Trinity Academy 14, Maize South 13

District 13

Nickerson 67, Haven 14

Buhler 42, Pratt 7

District 14

Hugoton 66, Larned 7

Ulysses 61, Holcomb 14

District 15

Hesston 44, Smoky Valley 0

Abilene 28, Chapman 6

District 16

Clay Center 41, Russell 20

Concordia 48, Colby 25

Class 3A

District 1

Riverton 12, Caney Valley 6

Galena 25, Cherryvale 21

District 2

Neodesha 35, Fredonia 0

Eureka 12, Bluestem 9

District 3

Erie 64, NE-Arma 0

SE-Cherokee 29, Frontenac 12

District 4

Central Heights 21, West Franklin 12

Wellsville 63, Uniontown 0

District 5

Burlington 55, Northern Heights 42

Council Grove 26, Osage City 18

District 6

Pleasant Ridge 42, McLouth 6

Silver Lake 34, Rossville 28

District 7

Atchison County 49, Horton 0

Sabetha 56, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 25

District 8

Marysville 25, Rock Creek 21

Riley County at Nemaha Valley

District 9

Remington 43, Marion 24

Hillsboro 38, SE-Saline 27

District 10

Garden Plain 14, Hutchinson Trinity 7

Sedgwick 41, Halstead 35 (OT)

District 11

Collegiate 63, Belle Plaine 6

Independent 14, Douglass 6

District 12

Chaparral 50, Kingman 13

Conway Springs 64, Medicine Lodge 6

District 13

Hoisington 30, Lyons 0

Ellsworth 34, Sterling 8

District 14

Smith Center 35, Beloit 30

Minneapolis 57, Republic County 0

District 15

Norton 40, Goodland 9

Phillipsburg 44, Thomas More Prep 23

District 16

Cimarron at Lakin

Scott City 55, Southwestern Heights 6

Class 2-1A

District 1

Lyndon 73, Jayhawk-Linn 8

Pittsburg Colgan 48, Humboldt 14

Olpe 14, Oswego 6

District 2

Oskaloosa 47, Leavenworth Immaculata 0

Troy 41, Wathena 13 (ND)

Valley Falls 28, Jefferson North 13

District 3

Wabaunsee 38, Jackson Heights 0

St. Marys 56, Mission Valley 32

KC Christ Prep 41, Onaga 30 (ND)

District 4

Washington County 38, Doniphan West 14

Centralia 49, Valley Heights 13

Troy 41, Wathena 13 (ND)

District 5

Inman 48, Bennington 6 (ND)

Chase County 27, Herington 14

Salina Sacred Heart 30, Moundridge 14

District 6

Plainville 46, Ellinwood 0

LaCrosse 30, Ell-Saline 20

District 7

Rawlins County 36, Leoti 14

St. Francis 22, Ellis 6

Oakley 56, Oberlin 8

District 8

Sublette at Syracuse

Meade 2, Satanta 0 (forfeit)

Stanton County 14, Elkhart 0

8-Man I

District 1

Cedar Vale-Dexter 70, West Elk 20

Udall 50, Oxford 0

Sedan 46, Central-Burden 44

District 2

Pleasanton 56, Yates Center 28

Crest 42, Marmaton Valley 23

St. Paul 42, Chetopa 26

District 3

Madison 46, Lebo 0

Marais des Cygnes at White City

Burlingame 64, Southern Coffey County 6

District 4

Lakeside 48, Rock Hills 22

Southern Cloud 50, Bern 0(ND)

Clifton-Clyde 68, BV-Randolph 22

Wakefield 54, Pike Valley 8

District 5

Pratt Skyline 38, South Central 36

Cunningham 32, Fairfield 18 (ND)

Pretty Prairie 58, St. John 0

Macksville 40, Kiowa County 18

District 6

Ness City 38, Spearville 12

South Gray 64, Deerfield 14

Hodgeman County 60, Minneola 12

Kinsley 70, Burrton 20 (ND)

District 7

Quinter 22, Hoxie 20 (OT)

Osborne 66, Sylvan-Lucas 36

Hill City 58, WaKeeney 6

District 8

Little River 66, Canton-Galva 20

Lincoln 56, Claflin 8

Goessel 96, St. John's Military 70 (ND)

Peabody-Burns 56, Solomon 20

8-Man II

District 1

Hanover at Kickapoo Nation

Southern Cloud 50, Bern 0(ND)

Axtell 36, Frankfort 14

Baileyville 64, Elwood 6

District 2

Wilson 28, Linn 24

Tescott 56, Beloit St. John's-Tipton 20

Hope 38, Quivira Heights 14

District 3

Centre 74, Waverly 32

Tyro Christian at Hartford (ND)

Altoona-Midway at Flinthills

District 4

South Haven 38, South Barber 22

Caldwell 58, Attica 8

Norwich at Argonia

Kinsley 70, Burrton 20 (ND)

District 5

Otis-Bison 55, Bucklin 6

Stafford 78, Pawnee Heights 42

Cunningham 32, Fairfield 18 (ND)

District 6

Ashland 53, Moscow 2

Ingalls 36, Rolla 28

Fowler 58, Dighton 24

District 7

Cheylin 22, Natoma 18 (ND)

Wallace County 50, Golden Plains 44

Greeley County 54, Triplains-Brewster 6

Weskan 36, Wheatland-Grinnell 16

District 8

Cheylin 22, Natoma 18 (ND)

Thunder Ridge 54, Northern Valley 8

Logan 56, Western Plains 6

Victoria 68, Palco 26

(ND) - Non-district games

Other

Stockton 57, Word of Life 6

Hutchinson Centrla Christian 50, Flinthills Christian 13

