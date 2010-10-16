Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 15)

Class 6A
District 1
SM Northwest 35, SM North 7
Leavenworth 26, KC Wyandotte 6
District 2
SM East 55, BV North 34
SM West 23, SM South 7 (Thurs.)
District 3
Olathe South 28, BV Northwest 10
Olathe East 28, BV West 24
District 4
Olathe North 41, Lawrence 3
Lawrence Free State 35, Olathe Northwest 21
District 5
Manhattan 42, Topeka 36
Junction City 41, Washburn Rural 26
District 6
Wichita Heights 72, Wichita East 21 (Thurs.)
Derby 47, Wichita Southeast 14
District 7
Wichita Northwest 17, Campus 7
Wichita South 25, Wichita North 19 (2OT)
District 8
Garden City 28, Maize 10
Dodge City 41, Goddard 13
Class 5A
District 1
Lansing 61, KC Washington 12
Bonner Springs 43, KC Schlagle 14
District 2
KC Turner 39, KC Harmon 15
Bishop Miege 67, Shawnee Mill Valley 21
District 3
Topeka Seaman 78, Topeka West 6
Shawnee Heights 27, Topeka Highland Park 10
District 4
Blue Valley 38, St. Thomas Aquinas 20
Gardner-Edgerton 49, Pittsburg 14
District 5
Emporia 47, Newton 20
McPherson 55, Valley Center 14
District 6
Great Bend 17, Hays 6
Salina Central 31, Salina South 28
District 7
Andover Central 21, Andover 7
Kapaun Mount Carmel 44, Arkansas City 14
District 8
Hutchinson 70, Wichita West 7
Bishop Carroll 42, Liberal 13
Class 4A
District 1
KC Sumner 71, Hiawatha 28
KC Piper 37, Atchison 6
District 2
Basehor-Linwood 35, Jefferson West 12
Perry-Lecompton 55, Tonganoxie 35
District 3
DeSoto 54, Bishop Ward 22
BV Southwest 42, Lenexa St. James 26
District 4
Baldwin 47, Ottawa 12
Eudora 51, Santa Fe Trail 20
District 5
Paola 70, Osawatomie 8
Louisburg 35, Spring Hill 6
District 6
Anderson County 36, Prairie View 31
Fort Scott 69, Iola 21
District 7
Parsons 20, Girard 6
Chanute 28, Independence 25
District 8
Coffeyville 63, Labette County 55
Columbus 61, Baxter Springs 20
District 9
Holton 55, Wamego 0
Topeka Hayden 54, Royal Valley 0
District 10
Rose Hill 56, Augusta 21
Circle 63, El Dorado 0
District 11
Mulvane 49, Wellington 35
Winfield 42, Clearwater 14
District 12
Andale 48, Cheney 17
Trinity Academy 14, Maize South 13
District 13
Nickerson 67, Haven 14
Buhler 42, Pratt 7
District 14
Hugoton 66, Larned 7
Ulysses 61, Holcomb 14
District 15
Hesston 44, Smoky Valley 0
Abilene 28, Chapman 6
District 16
Clay Center 41, Russell 20
Concordia 48, Colby 25
Class 3A
District 1
Riverton 12, Caney Valley 6
Galena 25, Cherryvale 21
District 2
Neodesha 35, Fredonia 0
Eureka 12, Bluestem 9
District 3
Erie 64, NE-Arma 0
SE-Cherokee 29, Frontenac 12
District 4
Central Heights 21, West Franklin 12
Wellsville 63, Uniontown 0
District 5
Burlington 55, Northern Heights 42
Council Grove 26, Osage City 18
District 6
Pleasant Ridge 42, McLouth 6
Silver Lake 34, Rossville 28
District 7
Atchison County 49, Horton 0
Sabetha 56, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 25
District 8
Marysville 25, Rock Creek 21
Riley County at Nemaha Valley
District 9
Remington 43, Marion 24
Hillsboro 38, SE-Saline 27
District 10
Garden Plain 14, Hutchinson Trinity 7
Sedgwick 41, Halstead 35 (OT)
District 11
Collegiate 63, Belle Plaine 6
Independent 14, Douglass 6
District 12
Chaparral 50, Kingman 13
Conway Springs 64, Medicine Lodge 6
District 13
Hoisington 30, Lyons 0
Ellsworth 34, Sterling 8
District 14
Smith Center 35, Beloit 30
Minneapolis 57, Republic County 0
District 15
Norton 40, Goodland 9
Phillipsburg 44, Thomas More Prep 23
District 16
Cimarron at Lakin
Scott City 55, Southwestern Heights 6
Class 2-1A
District 1
Lyndon 73, Jayhawk-Linn 8
Pittsburg Colgan 48, Humboldt 14
Olpe 14, Oswego 6
District 2
Oskaloosa 47, Leavenworth Immaculata 0
Troy 41, Wathena 13 (ND)
Valley Falls 28, Jefferson North 13
District 3
Wabaunsee 38, Jackson Heights 0
St. Marys 56, Mission Valley 32
KC Christ Prep 41, Onaga 30 (ND)
District 4
Washington County 38, Doniphan West 14
Centralia 49, Valley Heights 13
Troy 41, Wathena 13 (ND)
District 5
Inman 48, Bennington 6 (ND)
Chase County 27, Herington 14
Salina Sacred Heart 30, Moundridge 14
District 6
Plainville 46, Ellinwood 0
LaCrosse 30, Ell-Saline 20
District 7
Rawlins County 36, Leoti 14
St. Francis 22, Ellis 6
Oakley 56, Oberlin 8
District 8
Sublette at Syracuse
Meade 2, Satanta 0 (forfeit)
Stanton County 14, Elkhart 0
8-Man I
District 1
Cedar Vale-Dexter 70, West Elk 20
Udall 50, Oxford 0
Sedan 46, Central-Burden 44
District 2
Pleasanton 56, Yates Center 28
Crest 42, Marmaton Valley 23
St. Paul 42, Chetopa 26
District 3
Madison 46, Lebo 0
Marais des Cygnes at White City
Burlingame 64, Southern Coffey County 6
District 4
Lakeside 48, Rock Hills 22
Southern Cloud 50, Bern 0(ND)
Clifton-Clyde 68, BV-Randolph 22
Wakefield 54, Pike Valley 8
District 5
Pratt Skyline 38, South Central 36
Cunningham 32, Fairfield 18 (ND)
Pretty Prairie 58, St. John 0
Macksville 40, Kiowa County 18
District 6
Ness City 38, Spearville 12
South Gray 64, Deerfield 14
Hodgeman County 60, Minneola 12
Kinsley 70, Burrton 20 (ND)
District 7
Quinter 22, Hoxie 20 (OT)
Osborne 66, Sylvan-Lucas 36
Hill City 58, WaKeeney 6
District 8
Little River 66, Canton-Galva 20
Lincoln 56, Claflin 8
Goessel 96, St. John's Military 70 (ND)
Peabody-Burns 56, Solomon 20
8-Man II
District 1
Hanover at Kickapoo Nation
Southern Cloud 50, Bern 0(ND)
Axtell 36, Frankfort 14
Baileyville 64, Elwood 6
District 2
Wilson 28, Linn 24
Tescott 56, Beloit St. John's-Tipton 20
Hope 38, Quivira Heights 14
District 3
Centre 74, Waverly 32
Tyro Christian at Hartford (ND)
Altoona-Midway at Flinthills
District 4
South Haven 38, South Barber 22
Caldwell 58, Attica 8
Norwich at Argonia
Kinsley 70, Burrton 20 (ND)
District 5
Otis-Bison 55, Bucklin 6
Stafford 78, Pawnee Heights 42
Cunningham 32, Fairfield 18 (ND)
District 6
Ashland 53, Moscow 2
Ingalls 36, Rolla 28
Fowler 58, Dighton 24
District 7
Cheylin 22, Natoma 18 (ND)
Wallace County 50, Golden Plains 44
Greeley County 54, Triplains-Brewster 6
Weskan 36, Wheatland-Grinnell 16
District 8
Cheylin 22, Natoma 18 (ND)
Thunder Ridge 54, Northern Valley 8
Logan 56, Western Plains 6
Victoria 68, Palco 26
(ND) - Non-district games
Other
Stockton 57, Word of Life 6
Hutchinson Centrla Christian 50, Flinthills Christian 13
