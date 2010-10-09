Week 6 box scores, roundup (Oct. 8)

CONWAY SPRINGS 44, TRINITY 16

The visiting Cardinals rushed for 364 yards, including Brian Doffing’s 164 yards and two scores, in staying unbeaten.

Conway scored 44 straight points before Trinity scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Morgan Burns led the Knights with 114 yards on 20 rushing attempts.

Cory Misak added 89 rushing yards on seven attempts for Conway, scoring on runs of 34 and 4 yards.

Conway Springs (6-0, 6-0) 16 21 0 7 — 44

Trinity Academy (4-2, 4-2) 0 0 0 16 — 16

C—M. Pauly 2 run (Doffing run)

C—Doffing 3 run (Doffing run)

C—Seiwert 32 run (kick failed)

C—Doffing 41 run (Doffing run)

C—Misak 34 run (Harris kick)

C—Misak 4 run (Harris kick)

T—Kessinger 14 run (Burns run)

T—Burns 53 run (Kempin run)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Conway Springs, Doffing 15-164, Misak 7-89, Seiwert 1-32, A. Pauly 4-27, Wood 4-25, Leahy 2-14, R. Pauly 1-5, Andra 1-4, M. Pauly 2-4; Trinity, Burns 20-114, Kessinger 15-95, Green 6-17, Kempin 3-(-)16.

Passing—Conway Springs, Wood 2-3-20-1, Seiwert 0-1-0-0, A. Pauly 0-1-0-1; Trinity, Kempin 0-5-0-1.

Receiving—Conway Springs, Seiwert 1-11, Barkley 1-9; Trinity, none.

— Kirk Seminoff

HUTCHINSON 47, MAIZE 7

The visiting Salthawks rushed for 490 yards — 12.3 yards a carry — and scored the game’s first 47 points.

Ben Heeney carried eight times for 181 yards and scored touchdowns of 56, 18 and 80 yards. Teammate Hunter Stucky ran four times for 122 yards, including an 80-yard score.

Lucas Larkin scored Maize’s touchdown, a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter. He led the Eagles with 68 yards.

Hutchinson (5-1, 5-0) 14 19 14 0 — 47

Maize (3-3, 2-3) 0 þ0 þ0 7 — þ7

H—Heeney 56 run (Hirt kick)

H—Cotton 21 run (Hirt kick)

H—Cotton 57 run (kick failed)

H—Heeney 18 run (Hirt kick)

H—Weber 81 pass from Turner (kick failed)

H—Heeney 80 run (Hirt kick)

H—Stucky 80 run (Hirt kick)

M—Larkin 1 run (Bishop kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Hutchinson, Heeney 8-181, Stucky 4-122, Cotton 5-81, Turner 5-36. Maize, Larkin 17-68, Pontius 10-42, McGuire 3-38, Koehn 2-9, Wilson 3-8, Lemuz 6-8, McNew 3-7, Latimer 4-2, Downs 1-(-1), Bishop 1-(-21).

Passing—Hutchinson, Turner 1-2-81-0, Munds 1-2-41-0. Maize, Pontius 6-15-65-2.

Receiving—Hutchinson, Weber 1-81, Bowen 1-41. Maize, Lee 5-65, Latimer 1-0.

— Kirk Seminoff

SPRING HILL 22, VALLEY CENTER 19

Charlie Briggs scored from 19 yards with 2:56 to play to put visiting Spring Hill ahead for good in a matchup of winless teams. Briggs ended with 22 carries and 151 yards.

Valley Center, trailing 14-11 into the fourth quarter, took the lead on Tate Anderson’s 2-yard run with 7½ minutes to play. Anderson scored two touchdowns.

The Hornets had one final chance to win, but turned the ball over on downs.

Spring Hill (1-5) 7 0 7 8 — 22

Valley Center (0-6) 8 3 0 8 — 19

SH—Johnson 1 run (Kahn kick)

VC—Anderson 8 run (Tormey run)

VC—Supernaw 26 FG

SH—King 18 pass from Johnson (Kahn kick)

VC—Anderson 2 run (Anderson run)

SH—Briggs 19 run (Barnes run)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Spring Hill, Briggs 22-151, Johnson 14-18, Jenson 6-25, Barnes 2-11, Shields 2-0; Valley Center, Anderson 20-58, Tormey 13-72, Gentry 2-9.

Passing—Spring Hill, Johnson 8-11-107-1; Valley Center, Anderson 5-20-64-0.

Receiving—Spring Hill, King 5-72, Briggs 1-10, Splichal 1-11, Duncan 1-14; Valley Center, Tormey 3-41, Newman 1-18, Supernaw 1-5.

— Kirk Seminoff

CLEARWATER 34, COUNCIL GROVE 20

Justin Alexander broke a tie game with two fourth-quarter touchdowns as Clearwater defeated visiting Council Grove.

Alexander’s 54-yard run put the Indians ahead for good, then he tacked on an 8-yarder later in the period. He ended with 83 yards on four attempts.

Teammate Jarrod Nickelson had 18 carries for 207 yards, including two touchdowns that tied the game by halftime. Ryan Free intercepted a pass for Clearwater that thwarted Council Grove’s game-tying attempt before the insurance TD.

Council Grove (2-4) 6 7 0 7 — 20

Clearwater (4-2) 0 13 7 14 — 34

CG—Ziegenhirt 1 run (kick failed)

Cle—Nickelson 37 run (kick failed)

CG—Grimmett from Ziegenhirt 48 pass (Leydig kick)

Cle—Nickelson 3 run (Bowman kick)

Cle—True 2 run (Bowman kick)

CG—Reddick 5 run (Leydig kick)

Cle—Alexander 54 run (Bowman kick)

Cle—Alexander 8 run (Bowman kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Council Grove, Reddick 22-112, Ziegenhirt 11-5, Bender 10-16. Clearwater, Nickelson 18-207, True 14-92, Alexander 4-83, Hoover 4-(-7), Vaughn 1-14, Rinke 3-18.

Passing—Council Grove, Ziegenhirt 8-14-170-3. Clearwater, Hoover 0-5.

Receiving—Council Grove, Frye 3-65, Grimmett 2-62, Reddick 3-43.

— Kirk Seminoff

ANDOVER CENTRAL 49, CAMPUS 7

The host Jaguars won their fifth game by scoring the game’s first 49 points.

Alex Bontz scored two first-half touchdowns and rushed for 110 yards on 24 attempts for Andover Central (5-1). Landon Huslig completed 11 of 14 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Campus (1-5) was held to 132 offensive yards.

Campus (1-5) 0 0 0 7 — 7

Andover Central (5-1) 7 21 14 7 — 49

A—Bontz 1 run (Jibbe kick)

A—Lock 23 pass from Huslig (Jibbe kick)

A—Bontz 2 run (Jibbe kick)

A—Nauck 8 pass from Huslig (Jibbe kick)

A—Lock 37 punt return (Jibbe kick)

A—Huslig 22 run (Jibbe kick)

A—Krugh 45 run (Stewart kick)

C—Chrisman 7 run (Matlock kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Campus, Brehon 3-2, Jefferson 19-80, Chrisman 9-16, Palacio 1-(-5), Guerrero 2-9, Scott 1-0, Harlaman 2-12, Rodd 1-3. Andover Central, Bontz 24-110, Huslig 5-41, Miller 2-12, Broadhead 1-7, Beverly 2-1, Koenigs 1-(-6), Krugh 3-74, Brown 1-6.

Passing—Campus, Chrisman 1-8-16; Harlaman 0-1-0-1. Andover Central, Huslig 11-14-160.

Receiving—Campus, Cochran 1-16. Andover Central, Lock 4-55, M. Clements 4-65, Nauck 2-21, Bontz 1-19.

— Kirk Seminoff

GARDEN PLAIN 55, BELLE PLAINE 0

The visiting Owls (5-1) had six scoring plays of 20 or more yards in a shutout at Belle Plaine. Seven Garden Plain players scored, led by Reed Hartshorne’s 20- and 12-yard scoring plays.

Junior Joey Capul had six carries for 107 yards, while teammate Kendrae Arnold had six carries for 104 yards. Each scored.

Garden Plain (5-1, 5-1) 14 20 7 14 — 55

Belle Plaine (1-5, 1-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0

GP—Hartshorne 20 run (Weber kick)

GP—Kerschen 32 pass from Tomlinson (Weber kick)

GP—Arnold 78 run (Weber kick)

GP—Capul 52 run (Weber kick)

GP—Hartshorne 12 run (kick failed)

GP—Sponsel 35 pass from Tomlinson (Weber kick)

GP—Zogleman 2 run (Weber kick)

GP—Wapelhorst 34 pass from Bugner (Weber kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Garden Plain, Capul 6-107, Arnold 6-104, Harshorne 5-36, Watson 3-18, Tomlinson 8-17, Kerschen 1-14, Eck 2-11, Jennings 2-9, Schumaker 1-1, Zogleman 3-1. Belle Plaine, Martin 8-31, Stewart 6-13, Brent 6-11, Throop 3-2, Richardson 4-(-2).

Passing—Garden Plain, Tomlinson 7-12-141-0, Bugner 1-1-34-0. Belle Plaine, Stewart 7-15-77-1, Throop 0-2-0-0, Richardson 0-1-0-0.

Receiving—Garden Plain, Sponsel 3-81, Kerschen 2-49, Wapelhorst 1-34, Arnold 1-12. Belle Plaine, McCullum 3-33, Hervey 1-20, Moore 1-17, Busick 1-6, Mead 1-1.

— Kirk Seminoff

SALINA CENTRAL 58,

NEWTON 26

Cale Sharp rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns of 45 yards each for Salina Central.

Shay Wooten hit 6 of 7 passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns.

Dominic Davis rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns for Newton.

Newton (1-5, 0-5) 7 12 0 7 — 26

Salina Central (4-2, 4-1) 21 14 16 7 — 58

S—Sharp 45 run (Veal kick)

S—Wooten 1 run (Veal kick)

N—Valdez 52 pass from Kingsley (Stahl kick)

S—Hoffart 8 pass from Wooten (Veal kick)

N—Davis 1 run (kick failed)

S—Sharp 45 run (Veal kick)

S—Bradley 34 run (Veal kick)

N—Kingsley 1 run (pass failed)

S—Norwood 11 pass from Wooten (Veal kick)

S—Safety

S—Hoffart 23 pass from Wooten (Veal kick)

S—Hilbig 21 run (Veal kick)

N—Davis 42 run (Stahl kick).

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Newton, Davis 27-63, Kingsley 13-29, Floerke 9-18, Valdez 2-12, Slife 1-19, team 1-(-25). Salina Central, Sharp 12-110, Veal 9-33, Gonzalez 6-23, Hilbig 4-41, Wooten 3-19, Cormack 3-3, Bradley 2-42.

Passing—Newton, Kingsley 5-9-2 81. Salina Central, Wooten 6-7-0 130, Rolfs 2-2-0 25.

Receiving—Newton, Vermillion 3-22, Valdez 1-52, Floerke 1-7. Salina Central, Hoffart 3-69, Sharp 1-37, Hilbig 1-15, Moore 1-13, Norwood 1-11, Reed 1-10.

— Gary Karr

BUHLER 55,

AUGUSTA 7

Tanner Fisher rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns of 66 and 57 yards for Buhler.

Alec Hess passed for 155 yards for Augusta.

Buhler (6-0, 5-0) 28 20 0 7 — 55

Augusta (0-6, 0-3) 0 0 0 7 — 7

B—Fisher 66 run (Heide kick)

B—Shantz 24 run (Heide kick)

B—Boman 47 interception return (Heide kick)

B—Lohrentnz 43 pass from Shantz (Heide kick)

B—Stiles 10 pass from Shantz (Heide kick)

B—Fisher 57 run (kick failed)

B—Lohrentz 21 pass from Shantz (Heide kick)

B—Miller 14 run (Heide kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Buhler, Fisher 13-222, Shantz 5-43, Miller 4-34, Berblinger 7-31, Stiles 3-28, Allen 7-27, Gehring 2-9, Perry 1-4, Martens 1-1, Sallee 2-0. Augusta, Delancy 4-25, Emond 7-17, Lee 1-10, Mestas 4-8, Hess 17-6, Hasting 1-6, Roberts 1-5, Clausing 1-1.

Passing—Buhler, Shantz 6-9-119-0. Augusta, Hess 10-20-155-4, Clausing 0-1-0-0, Carmon 0-1-0-0.

Receiving—Buhler, Lohrentz 4-100, Stiles 1-10, Likes 1-9. Augusta, Carman 7-110, Richmond 2-38, Patterson 1-7.

— Gary Karr

INDEPENDENT 32, BLUESTEM 28

Sam Dunne passsed for 322 yards and four touchdowns to lead Independent to its first win of the season against visiting Bluestem in a battle of winless teams.

Trailing 20-18 at halftime, the Panthers stormed back on back-to-back touchdown passes from Dunne to Trey Williams. Cory Palmer led Independent with 175 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Ryan Bevan led Bluestem with 135 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Bluestem (0-6, 0-6) 6 14 0 8 — 28

Independent (1-5, 1-5) 12 6 14 0 — 32

I—Byrd 55 pass from Loveland (run failed)

B—Minnick 10 run (run failed)

I—Palmer 9 pass from Dunne (run failed)

B—Minnick 10 run (run failed)

B—R. Bevan 12 run (R. Bevan run)

I—Williams 24 pass from Dunne (pass failed)

I—Williams 60 pass from Dunne (run failed)

I—Palmer 20 pass from Dunne (Dunne run)

B—Minnick 2 run (Minnick run)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Bluestem, Bevan 25-135, Minnick 14-68. Independent, Byrd 2-3, Rowe 7-17, Dunne 12-(-1).

Passing—Bluestem, Cade Minnick 7-17-135-1. Independent, Dunne 22-36-322-0, Loveland 1-1-55-0.

Receiving—Bluestem, R. Bevan 4-73, Izzo 2-49, D. Bevan 1-12. Independent, Palmer 10-175, Loveland 5-45, Byrd 1-55, Williams 7-80, Jarvis 1-29.

— Tony Adame

ROSE HILL 56, MULVANE 24

Derrick Decker rushed for four touchdowns and 172 yards and LaQua Mayes had two scores and 217 yards in the visiting Rockets’ victory.

Following Brady Foltz’s 35-yard interception return, Decker scored Rose Hill’s next three touchdowns for a 27-10 first-quarter lead.

Mayes had scoring plays of 76 and 71 yards.

Mulvane quarterback Gus Strunk completed 21 of 33 passes for 245 yards, 127 to Justin Springer on seven catches.

Rose Hill (4-2, 2-1) 27 7 14 8 — 56

Mulvane (2-4, 2-2) 10 7 0 7 — 24

RH—Foltz 35 interception return (Knight kick)

M—Redington 23 FG

RH—Decker 59 run (Knight kick)

M—Strunk 1 run (Redington kick)

RH—Decker 38 run (Knight kick)

RH—Decker 21 run (kick failed)

M—Strunk 8 run (Redington kick)

RH—Decker 18 run (Knight kick)

RH—Mayes 76 run (Knight kick)

RH—Mayes 71 run (Knight kick)

RH—Safety

RH—Lewis 5 run (kick failed)

M—Ward 31 run (Redington kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Rose Hill, Mayes 14-217, Decker 11-172, Lewis 8-27, Vaughan 3-12, Slade 3-1. Mulvane, Ward 1-31, Bird 4-23, Parton 6-14, Redington 2-7, Strunk 12-0, Rogers 1-(-1).

Passing—Rose Hill, Decker 4-9-84-0. Mulvane, Strunk 21-33-245-1.

Receiving—Rose Hill, Braddy 2-39, Graham 1-29, Streeter 1-16. Mulvane, Redington 8-50, Springer 7-127, Ward 3-42, Smith 2-20, Hughes 1-6.

— Kirk Seminoff

COLLEGIATE 35, MAIZE SOUTH 13

Quarterback Markus Phox ran for a touchdown and threw for two more as visiting Collegiate improved to 5-1.

Phox’s two first-half scoring passes were part of the Spartans’ 28-6 lead at halftime. Spenser Schooler and William Short caught the TDs.

Maize South QB Drake Dukes threw TD passes to Taner Thurman and Aaron Wondra.

Collegiate (5-1, 4-1) 14 14 0 7 — 35

Maize South (3-3, 1-3) 0 6 0 7 — 13

C—Schooler 6 pass from Phox (kick failed)

C—Taylor 1 run (kick good)

C—Short 1 pass from Phox (Park kick)

MS—Thurman 39 pass from Dukes (kick failed)

C—Phox 5 run (Taylor kick)

MS—Wondra 1 pass from Dukes (Calvert kick)

C—Taylor 1 run (Taylor kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Collegiate, Taylor 19-186, Phox 13-88, Franklin 2-18, Carder 1-2, Short 3-2, Schooler 1-0. Maize South, Dukes 10-44, Scott 10-23, Wondra 8-22, Phillips 1-8, Rogers 2-7, Good 1-5, Crane 1-4, Cotney 2-3.

Passing—Collegiate, Phox 9-12-59-0, Short 3-4-39-1. Maize South, Dukes 9-12-79-0.

Receiving—Collegiate, Schooler 4-49, Short 2-30, Franklin 1-7, Taylor 1-4, Short 1-0. Maize South, Phillips 5-29, Thurman 2-42, McCarthy 1-8, Wondra 1-0.

— Kirk Seminoff

CHENEY 41,

MEDICINE LODGE 21

Hunter Bolinger rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns of 33 and 65 yards for Cheney.

Chris Coultas rushed for 134 yards and passed for 153 to lead Medicine Lodge

Medicine Lodge (3-3, 3-2) 0 0 6 15 — 21

Cheney (3-3, 3-2) 7 14 20 0 — 41

C—Wentworth 71 kick return (Miller kick)

C—Dewey 14 run (Miller kick)

C—Bolinger 33 pass from Dewey (Miller kick)

C—Gould 8 run (kick failed)

C—Miller 34 pass from Dewey (Miller kick)

ML—Ward 14 pass from Coultas (kick failed)

C—Bolinger 65 run (Miller kick)

ML—Ward 22 pass from Coultas (Coultas run)

ML—Coultas 9 run (Hincher kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Medicine Lodge, Coultas 41-134, Leibham 5-15. Cheney, Bolinger 9-121, Gould 7-68, Dewey 3-35, Zeach 6-29, Hubener 5-20, Hill 2-10, Wentworth 3-6, Miles 1-1, Klitzke 1-0.

Passing—Medicine Lodge, Coultas 16-36-153-1. Cheney, Dewey 6-9-93-0, Hubener 2-7-17-0, Bolinger 0-1-0-0.

Receiving—Medicine Lodge, Ward 10-95, Beacher 4-39, Hart 1-12, Leibst 1-7. Cheney, Bolinger 3-49, Miller 1-34, Gehrer 3-20, Wentworth 1-7.

— Gary Karr

WINFIELD 49, EL DORADO 7

Tyler Crandall (116), London Proctor (101) and Jeremy Groene (100) combined to rush for 317 yards for Winfield.

Proctor had three touchdowns, and Groene had two.

El Dorado (0-6, 0-3) 0 0 0 7 — 7

Winfield (3-3, 2-2) 6 22 14 7 —49

W—Proctor 26 run (kick failed)

W—Groene 15 run (run failed)

W—Proctor 70 punt return (Groene run)

W—Groene 22 run (Rolo run)

W—Proctor 27 run (Groene run)

W—Crandall 10 run (kick failed)

E—Crain 10 pass from Good (Good kick)

W—Wilson 8 run (Sawyer kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—El Dorado, Good 10-15, Swayze 8-4, Crain 11-(-3), Harvey 4-4, Sherman 1-1, Gomez 1-3, Wilson 1-0. Winfield, Groene 8-100, Proctor 7-101, Crandall 6-116, Hawkins 7-55, Tellez 2-12, C. Camp 2-(-5), Minton 1-1, S. Camp 3-70, Johnson 1-(-3), Wilson 3-17.

Passing—El Dorado, Crain 1-12-5-0, Good 1-6-9-1. Winfield, Groene 4-8-22-0, Crandall 0-2-0-1.

Receiving—El Dorado, Good 1-5, Crain 1-9. Winfield, Proctor 1-12, Miller 2-6, Minton 1-4.

— Gary Karr

GODDARD 45, ANDOVER 13

Dawson Elliott ran for 135 yards and four touchdowns and had 108 receiving yards as Goddard won for the third time in four games.

Lions quarterback James Watkins passed for 169 yards.

Andover (1-5) 0 7 0 6 — 13

Goddard (3-3) 16 14 9 6 — 45

G—Elliott 16 run (Sapp kick)

G—Elliott 8 run (Sapp kick)

G—Safety (kick out of end zone)

G—Elliott 23 run (Sapp kick)

G—Elliott 1 run (Sapp kick)

A—4 run (kick good)

G—Schmidt 32 fumble recovery (Sapp kick)

G—Safety (kick out of end zone)

G—White 14 pass from Watkins (kick failed)

A— 10 run (kick failed)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Goddard, Eliott 23-135, Byrant 8-42, Scudder 7-23, Watkins 4-17, Freeman 4-38, Lee 1-4, Green 2-(-3), White 1-(-2),

Passing—Goddard, Watkins 14-18-169-2., Freeman 1-1-14.

Receiving—Goddard, Elliott 8-108, Byrant 1-25, Tipton 4-36, White 1-14

— Jeffrey Lutz

SALINA SOUTH 42, DERBY 35

Christian Linenberger scored the go-ahead touchdown for visiting Salina South in the third quarter, then the Cougars held on through a scoreless fourth quarter for the victory.

Jerrell Hudson carried 20 times for 199 yards for Derby, including a touchdown.

Tyler Harrison completed 10 of 21 passes for 197 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Sparks that gave the Panthers a brief lead.

Salina South (3-3, 3-1) 21 7 14 0 — 42

Derby (3-2, 2-2) 7 13 15 0 — 35

SS—Busby 3 run (Weishaar kick)

SS—Linenberger 13 run (Weishaar kick)

D—Jewell 1 run (Weidner kick)

SS—Linenberger 80 run (Weishaar kick)

SS—Busby 75 run (Weshaar kick)

D—Hudson 8 run (Weidner kick)

D—Harrison 10 run (kick failed)

D—Jewell 1 run (2 pt good)

SS—Linenberger 1 run (kick blocked)

D—Sparks 30 pass from Harrison (Weidner kick)

SS—Linenberger 64 run (2 pt good)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Salina South, Linenberger 26-252, Busby 26-226. Derby, Hudson 20-199, Harrison 8-84, Weidner 1-5, Jewell 3-1.

Passing—Salina South, Linenberger 6-9-69-0. Derby, Harrison 10-21-197-2.

Receiving— Salina South, Weichman 3-46, Shirk 1-13, Forrester 1-12, Caldwell 1-(-2). Derby, Sparks 5-90, Greiving 2-49, Jewell 2-24, Liston 1-34.

— Kirk Seminoff

Chaparral 44, Douglass 6

Douglass 0 0 0 6 — 6Chaparral 15 7 0 22 — 44

C—Wilcox 22 run (Wilcox run)

C—Wilcox 1 run (Deterich kick)

C—Cooper 13 pass from Wilcox (Deterich kick)

C—Siale 36 run (Siale run)

C—Siale 1 run (Deterich kick)

C—Duwe 1 run (Deterich kick)

D—McNelly 88 run (run failed)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Douglass, McNelly 12-108, Cramner 9-51, Greenbaum 7-15, Zirfas 5-10, McBeth 1-(-6), Troxler 3-(-27). Chaparral, Siale 12-109, Wilcox 12-100, M. Struble 9-91, Dickey 8-35, J. Struble 2-(-1), Duwe 4-18.

Passing—Douglass, Troxler 2-0. Chaparral, Wilcox 4-6-40-1.

Receiving—Chaparral, M. Struble 2-23, Cooper 1-13, Fagan 1-4.

Nickerson 42, Lyons 7

Lyons 0 0 0 7 —7Nickerson 14 7 14 7 —42

N—Owen 1 run (kick failed)

N—Thomes 18 pass from Owen (2 pt good)

N—Rodriguez 18 run (kick good)

N—Jackson 11 run (2 pt good)

N—Rodriguez 25 run (2 pt good)

N—Newton 1 run (kick good)

L—Lange 8 run (kick good)

Sedgwick 26, Remington 8

Remington 0 8 0 0 —8Sedgwick 0 14 6 6 — 26

S—Day 3 pass from Stucky (Thompson kick)

R—Cherryholmes 3 run (Freking from Cherryholmes)

S—D. Vogt 5 pass from Stucky (Thompson kick)

S—D. Vogt 19 pass from Money (kick failed)

S—Money 6 pass from Stucky (kick failed)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Remington, Igo 3-23, Cherryholmes 15-14, Lago 1-3. Sedgwick, Stucky 25-131, Todd 16-50, Brandt 3-6.

Passing—Remington, Cherryholmes 9-25-104. Sedgwick, Stucky 21-34-236, Money 1-1-19.

Receiving—Remington, Jacobs 3-51, Freking 2-41, Green 2-19, Igo 2-7. Sedgwick, D. Vogt 6-88, Money 6-54, Day 4-36, Huntoon 2-36, L. Vogt 3-29, Gulick 1-12.

Central-Burden 56, Udall 6

Udall 0 0 0 6 — 6Central-Burden 16 22 12 6 — 56

C—White 45 pass from B. Savage (Price pass from B. Savage)

C—Price 7 pass from B. Savage (Price pass from B. Savage)

C—Biddle 33 pass from B. Savage (run failed)

C—Biddle 61 pass from B. Savage (Magner run)

C—Price 33 pass from B. Savage (Lawson pass from Savage)

C—Price 5 pass from Savage (kick failed)

C—Biddle 45 pass from Savage (run failed)

C—Lawson 40 pass from C. Savage (run failed)

U—Humphrey 13 pass from Adams

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Udall, Witte 19-40, Rueger 6-18, Messer 4-8, Stiner 6-44, Kistler 5-12, Adams 1-(-)3; Central-Burden, Magner 2-16, B. Savage 2-(-)4.

Passing — Udall, Rueger 5-12-69-1, Adams 1-3-13-0; Central-Burden, Savage 20-24-365-0, C. Savage 1-1-40-1.

Receiving — Udall, Humphrey 5-53, Satterlee 1-29; Central-Burden, Price 13-163, Biddle 6-157, White 1-45, Lawson 1-40.

Sunrise 45, Ellinwood 8

Ellinwood 8 0 0 0 — 8Sunrise 0 24 14 7 — 0

E—Williams 25 pass from Corbett (Garrett run)

S—McDonald 1 run (Atherton run)

S—M. Lee 25 int. return (B. Westerfield pass from A. Westerfield)

S—McDonald 34 run (Howelll pass from A. Westerfield)

S—Atherton 3 run (pass failed)

S—A. Westerfield 46 run (Howell pass from A. Westerfield)

S—Atkeson 19 run (Park kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Ellinwood, Garrett 17-83, Templeton 3-14, Ringering 1-7, Corbett 8-4. Sunrise, A. Westerfield 13-162, Isiais McDonald 20-144, Atkeson 2-27, Atherton 2-18, Howell 1-3, M. Lee 3-0.

Passing—Ellinwood, Corbett 5-9-50-2, Ringering 0-3-0-0. Sunrise, A. Westerfield 7-21-87-1.

Receiving—Ellinwood, Williams 2-52, Ringering 2-2, Iser 1-(-4). Sunrise, Atherton 3-52, Howell 2-18, McDonald 2-17.

Caldwell 54, H. Cent. Christian 8

Hutchinson Central Christian 0 8 0 — 8Caldwell 27 14 13 — 54

C—Whaley 57 punt return (Sonnenberg kick)

C—Lebeda 36 run (Sonnenberg kick)

C—Lebeda 7 run (Sonnenberg kick)

C—Whaley 46 pass from Lebeda (Sonnenberg kick)

H—Heide 76 kick return (Finster run)

C—Whaley 67 kick return

C—Whaley 63 run (Sonnenberg kick)

C—Lebeda 38 run (Sonnenberg kick)

C—Davis 51 run

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Hutchinson Central Christian, Heide 15-81, Finster 14-14, Byard 4-7, Krehbiel 1-3; Caldwell, Davis 6-93, Lebeda 3-81, Whaley 1-63.

Passing — Hutchinson Central Christian, FInster 5-14-66; Caldwell, Lebeda 4-6-87, Whaley 2-4-9.

Receiving — Hutchinson Central Christian, Clements 2-39, Heide 2-14, Byard 1-13; Caldwell, Whaley 3-78, York 2-9, Teeter 1-9.

Little River 60, Goessel 10

Goessel 0 10 0 — 10Little River 20 20 20 — 60

L—Cordell 39 run (pat failed)

L—Dean 36 run (Ackerman run)

L—Cordell 4 run (Ackerman run)

L—Ackerman 15 run (pat failed)

L—Dean 60 run (Cordell run)

L—Ackerman 50 run (kick failed)

G—Safety

G—Buller 10 pass from Brubaker (Berkholz run)

L—Dean 40 run (Hill run)

L—Cordell 65 run (kick failed)

L—Ackerman 6 run

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Goessel, Cordell 9-124, Dean 5-148, Ackerman 12-130; Little River, Berkholz 11-43, Schmidt 5-9.

Passing — Goessel, Ackerman 2-4-29; Little River, Brubaker 19-36-176.

Osborne 74, Word of Life 16

Word of Life 0 8 0 8 — 16Osborne 50 8 8 8 — 74

O—Pruter 55 run (Ubelaker run)

O—Slothower 24 run (Spears from Slowthower)

O—safety

O—Pruter 4 run (Mick run)

O—Pruter 48 run (Ubelaker run)

O—Ubelaker 70 pass from Slothower (Lerock run)

O—Ubelaker 74 kick off return (Lerock run)

W—Pope 80 pass from Rotola (Seiwert from Rotola)

O—Ubelaker 20 run (Mick run)

O—Lerock 5 run (Saathoff run)

W—Bocquir 25 pass from Rotola (Hamilton run)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Word of Life, Rotola 3-35. Osborne, Ubelaker 6-71, Pruter 7-58.

Passing—Word of Life, Rotola 10-32-210-2. Osborne, Slowthower 3-3-74.

Receiving—Word of Life, Pope 6-156, Barrientos 2-4, Bocquir 2-28. Osborne, Spears 1-2, Ubelaker 1-70, Demars 1-2.

South Barber 48, Attica 0

South Barber 14 28 6 0 — 48Attica 0 0 0 0 — 0

SB—Johnston 12 run (Molz)

SB—Yearout 54 pass from Johnston (Molz)

SB—Hitchcock 54 pass from Johnston (Molz run)

SB—McMurray 55 run (kick failed)

SB—Yearout 37 pass from Johnston (pass failed)

SB—Hitchcock 10 pass from Johnston (Molz run)

SB—Donaldson 20 run (kick failed)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—South Barber, McMurray 5-71, Molz 2-20, Donaldson 3-17, Johnston1-12, Hitchcock 2-10, Therman 1-2. Attica, Blick 19-76, Strubel 6-16, Summers 6-22, Prescott 1-.

Passing—South Barber, Johnston 9-12-249-0, Therman 2-2-25-0. Attica, Summers 3-10-20-1.

Receiving—South Barber, Hitchcock 5-109,Yearout 3-136, Molz 1-28, Hosteller 1-1. Attica, Strubel 3-20.

South Haven 50, Argonia 0

Argonia 0 0 0 0 — 0South Haven 22 22 6 0 — 50

S—Deyoe 2 run (Creed from Showman)

S—Creed 38 pass from Showman (run failed)

S—Deyoe 5 run (Wilkey from Showman)

S—Wilkey 28 run (Ingram from Dvorak)

S—Wilkey 51 run punt return (Knofflock run)

S—Dvorak 3 run (pass failed)

S—Ray 5 run

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Argonia, Peetoom 4-11, Gaddie 2-2, Hemberger 14-(-10). South Haven, Wilkey 11-119, Deyoe 9-64, Knofflock 3-14, Dvorak 3-11, Ray 4-5.

Passing—Argonia, Hemberger 7-13-115-1. South Haven, Showman 2-7-52.

Receiving—Argonia, Lovelace 2-53, Peetoom 2-12, Conklin 1-35, Head 1-12, Gaddie 1-3. South Haven, Creed 2-52.

Cherryvale 43, Eureka 18

Eureka 12 0 0 6 — 18Cherryvale 14 6 16 7 — 43

C—Housel 1 run

E—Ray 69 run

C—Housel 30 pass from Hestand (Housel run)

E—Barrett 2 run

C—Smedley 29 pass from Hestand

C—Housel 1 run (Housel run)

C—O’Brien 5 pass from Hestand (Housel run)

C—Hestand 17 run (Hockett kick)

E—Barrett 13 run

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Eureka, Ray 14-79, Lowe 5-37, Holcomb 1-26, Barrett 7-12, Fisher 1-(-1). Cherryvale, Hestand 15-138, Housel 21-102, McGough 3-19, O’Brien 3-10, Hewlett 1-(-1), Madl 1-(-6).

Passing—Eureka, Barrett 8-24-58-3. Cherryvale, Hestand 15-23-229-2.

Receiving—Eureka, Moore 3-33, Fisher 3-21, Moots 1-12, Ray 1-(-8). Cherryvale, O’Brien 5-58, Smedley 4-81, Housel 3-58, Niver 2-19, Madl 1-13.