Friday's Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 10)

City League
Carroll 59, South 0 (Thurs.)
Dodge City 30, Northwest 10
East 14, West 0
Heights 35, North 0
Kapaun 43, Southeast 9
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andale 46, Mulvane 21
Andover Central 7, Salina Central 6
Buhler 29, Wellington 0
Circle 30, Valley Center 0
Clearwater 28, Augusta 14
Collegiate 28, Rose Hill 15
Hays 37, Goddard 13
Hutchinson 42, Derby 21
Maize 21, Campus 0
Maize South 24, El Dorado 0
McPherson 50, Salina South 19
Newton 49, Andover 40
Winfield 19, Arkansas City 7
Central Plains
Chapparal 44, Independent 21
Conway Springs 68, Douglass 0
Garden Plain 41, Cheney 10
Haven 20, Belle Plaine 12 (halftime, susp. until 7 p.m., Mon.)
Hoisington 34, Medicine Lodge 22
Trinity Academy 28, Bluestem 0
Other area games
Abilene 27, Nickerson 21
Argonia at Udall (third quarter, susp. 7 p.m. Mon.)
Caldwell 26, Central-Burden 12
Centre 42, Little River 6
Ellinwood 42, Larned 19
Eureka 32, Humboldt 7
Fairfield 48, Attica 16
Haven at Belle Plaine (susp. until Mon.)
Hesston 33, Halstead 26
Hillsboro 38, Lyons 0
Hope 48, Goessel 0
Hutchinson Trinity 55, Ell-Saline 16
Madison 40, Pleasanton 0
Marion 14, Inman 13
Norwich 44, Hutchinson Central Christian 0
Peabody-Burns 45, Wakefield 14
Pratt 19, Kingman 0
Pratt Skyline 44, Cunningham 16
Pretty Prairie 46, Cedar Vale-Dexter 0
Remington 67, Moundridge 6
Sedan 36, Flinthills 0
Sedgwick 48, Bennington 0
South Barber 52, Kinsley 20
South Haven 44, Oxford 6
Stafford 48, Burrton 0
Sterling 40, Smoky Valley 14
Sunrise Christian 50, Canton-Galva 28
Other games
Ashland 76, Bucklin 28
Atchison at KC Wyandotte
Axtell 40, Clifton-Clyde 6
Baileyville 54, Pike Valley 8
Basehor-Linwood 34, Bishop Ward 0
Beloit 44, Ellsworth 6
Bishop Miege 42, BV Northwest 0
Blue Valley 56, BV Southwest 0
Burlingame 54, Yates Center 6
Burlington 27, Neodesha 20
BV-Randolph 38, Bern 8
Cair Paravel at Elwood
Central Heights 34, Jayhawk-Linn 12
Chanute 46, Labette County 14
Chase 48, Tescott 0
Cherryvale 73, NE-Arma 0
Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 34, Weskan 6
Cheylin 42, Haxtun, Colo. 8
Cimarron 41, Satanta 0
Colby 42, Hugoton 2
Concordia 44, Centralia 40
Crest 56, Altoona-Midway 6
Deerfield 46, Rolla 22
DeSoto 26, Paola 11
Dighton 40, Golden Plains 36
Dundy County, Neb. 28, Rawlins County 16
Elkhart 33, Southwestern Heights 8
Ellis 22, Plainville 10
Eudora 42, Lenexa St. James 6
Fort Scott 28, Coffeyville 27
Fowler 48, Pawnee Heights 0
Galena 24, Baxter Springs 8
Garden City 19, Woodward, Okla. 8
Gardner-Edgerton 52, BV North 18
Girard 12, SE-Cherokee 6
Greeley County 38, Moscow 28
Hanover 50, Thunder Ridge 18
Hiawatha at Jefferson West
Hodgeman County 54, WaKeeney 6
Hoxie 44, Wallace County 0
Independence 22, Osawatomie 14 (halftime, susp. until 6 p.m. Mon.)
Ingalls 36, Spearville 30
Jefferson North at Atchison County
Junction City 30, Topeka Highland Park 7
KC Piper 14, Tonganoxie 13
KC Schlagle 40, KC (Mo.) Northeast 0
KC Sumner at KC Harmon
Kiowa County 72, Minneola 44
LaCrosse 55, KC Christ Prep 28
Lakeside 52, Logan 6
Lansing 20, KC Turner 0
Lawrence Free State 55, Leavenworth 7
Lebo 36, St. Paul 0
Liberal 42, Guymon, Okla. 32
Linn 38, Frankfort 16
Louisburg 35, Ottawa 0
Lyndon 39, Council Grove 34
Manhattan 73, Topeka West 7
Marais des Cygnes 54, Hartford 22
Marmaton Valley 34, Miami, Mo. 26
Marysville at Wamego
Maur Hill-Mount Academy at Jackson Heights
Meade 50, Lakin 0
Northern Heights 52, Chase County 20
Norton 48, St. Francis 16
Oakley 38, Sublette 0
Oberlin 61, Syracuse 0
Olathe East 21, Olathe Northwest 7
Olathe North 30, Olathe South 7
Olpe 24, Caney Valley 17
Onaga 28, Leavenworth Immaculata 0
Osage City at Mission Valley
Oswego 37, Uniontown 6
Otis-Bison 52, Claflin 0
Palco 48, Triplains-Brewster 0
Parsons 63, Iola 20
Perry-Lecompton 34, Sabetha 0
Phillipsburg 19, Smith Center 14
Pittsburg 30, Columbus 0
Pittsburg Colgan 54, Frontenac 0 (Thurs.)
Pleasant Ridge 42, Oskaloosa 0
Prairie View 21, Fredonia 7
Quinter 60, Wheatland-Grinnell 14
Quivira Heights 36, Macksville 30
Riley County 14, Clay Center 0
Riverton 41, Erie 7
Rock Creek 31, Chapman 18
Rock Hills 66, Osborne 38
Royal Valley 38, Nemaha Valley 0
Russell 16, Thomas More Prep 8
Santa Fe Trail at Holton
Scott City 45, Holcomb 0
SE-Saline 28, Salina Sacred Heart 27 (OT)
Shawnee Mill Valley at Bonner Springs
SM East 35, Lawrence 16
SM South 19, SM North 3 (Thurs.)
SM West 37, SM Northwest 13
Solomon 28, White City 8
South Gray 58, South Central 26
Southern Cloud 50, Beloit St. John's-Tipton 0
Spring Hill at Baldwin
St. John’s Military 56, Kickapoo Nation 0
St. John 58, Western Plains 0
St. Marys at Silver Lake
St. Thomas Aquinas 53, BV West 13
Stanton County 30, Leoti 0
Stockton 33, Northern Valley 30
SW Christian Academy (Okla.) 42, Chetopa 30
Sylvan-Lucas 60, Lincoln 58
Topeka 49, Shawnee Heights 31
Topeka Hayden 29, Topeka Seaman 19
Troy at Horton
Ulysses 25, Goodland 8
University Academy (Mo.) 15, KC Washington 6
Valley Falls 36, McLouth 20
Valley Heights 12, Republic County 7
Victoria 30, Ness City 6
Wabaunsee at Rossville
Washburn Rural 27, Emporia 26 (OT)
Washington County 26, Minneapolis 15
Wathena 34, Doniphan West 28
Waverly at Southern Coffey County
Wellsville at Anderson County (susp.)
West Elk 54, Tyro-Christian 6
West Franklin 14, Herington 13
Wilson 56, Natoma 6
