Varsity Football

September 10, 2010 12:00 AM

Friday's Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 10)

City League

Carroll 59, South 0 (Thurs.)

Dodge City 30, Northwest 10

East 14, West 0

Heights 35, North 0

Kapaun 43, Southeast 9

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andale 46, Mulvane 21

Andover Central 7, Salina Central 6

Buhler 29, Wellington 0

Circle 30, Valley Center 0

Clearwater 28, Augusta 14

Collegiate 28, Rose Hill 15

Hays 37, Goddard 13

Hutchinson 42, Derby 21

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Maize 21, Campus 0

Maize South 24, El Dorado 0

McPherson 50, Salina South 19

Newton 49, Andover 40

Winfield 19, Arkansas City 7

Central Plains

Chapparal 44, Independent 21

Conway Springs 68, Douglass 0

Garden Plain 41, Cheney 10

Haven 20, Belle Plaine 12 (halftime, susp. until 7 p.m., Mon.)

Hoisington 34, Medicine Lodge 22

Trinity Academy 28, Bluestem 0

Other area games

Abilene 27, Nickerson 21

Argonia at Udall (third quarter, susp. 7 p.m. Mon.)

Caldwell 26, Central-Burden 12

Centre 42, Little River 6

Ellinwood 42, Larned 19

Eureka 32, Humboldt 7

Fairfield 48, Attica 16

Haven at Belle Plaine (susp. until Mon.)

Hesston 33, Halstead 26

Hillsboro 38, Lyons 0

Hope 48, Goessel 0

Hutchinson Trinity 55, Ell-Saline 16

Madison 40, Pleasanton 0

Marion 14, Inman 13

Norwich 44, Hutchinson Central Christian 0

Peabody-Burns 45, Wakefield 14

Pratt 19, Kingman 0

Pratt Skyline 44, Cunningham 16

Pretty Prairie 46, Cedar Vale-Dexter 0

Remington 67, Moundridge 6

Sedan 36, Flinthills 0

Sedgwick 48, Bennington 0

South Barber 52, Kinsley 20

South Haven 44, Oxford 6

Stafford 48, Burrton 0

Sterling 40, Smoky Valley 14

Sunrise Christian 50, Canton-Galva 28

Other games

Ashland 76, Bucklin 28

Atchison at KC Wyandotte

Axtell 40, Clifton-Clyde 6

Baileyville 54, Pike Valley 8

Basehor-Linwood 34, Bishop Ward 0

Beloit 44, Ellsworth 6

Bishop Miege 42, BV Northwest 0

Blue Valley 56, BV Southwest 0

Burlingame 54, Yates Center 6

Burlington 27, Neodesha 20

BV-Randolph 38, Bern 8

Cair Paravel at Elwood

Central Heights 34, Jayhawk-Linn 12

Chanute 46, Labette County 14

Chase 48, Tescott 0

Cherryvale 73, NE-Arma 0

Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 34, Weskan 6

Cheylin 42, Haxtun, Colo. 8

Cimarron 41, Satanta 0

Colby 42, Hugoton 2

Concordia 44, Centralia 40

Crest 56, Altoona-Midway 6

Deerfield 46, Rolla 22

DeSoto 26, Paola 11

Dighton 40, Golden Plains 36

Dundy County, Neb. 28, Rawlins County 16

Elkhart 33, Southwestern Heights 8

Ellis 22, Plainville 10

Eudora 42, Lenexa St. James 6

Fort Scott 28, Coffeyville 27

Fowler 48, Pawnee Heights 0

Galena 24, Baxter Springs 8

Garden City 19, Woodward, Okla. 8

Gardner-Edgerton 52, BV North 18

Girard 12, SE-Cherokee 6

Greeley County 38, Moscow 28

Hanover 50, Thunder Ridge 18

Hiawatha at Jefferson West

Hodgeman County 54, WaKeeney 6

Hoxie 44, Wallace County 0

Independence 22, Osawatomie 14 (halftime, susp. until 6 p.m. Mon.)

Ingalls 36, Spearville 30

Jefferson North at Atchison County

Junction City 30, Topeka Highland Park 7

KC Piper 14, Tonganoxie 13

KC Schlagle 40, KC (Mo.) Northeast 0

KC Sumner at KC Harmon

Kiowa County 72, Minneola 44

LaCrosse 55, KC Christ Prep 28

Lakeside 52, Logan 6

Lansing 20, KC Turner 0

Lawrence Free State 55, Leavenworth 7

Lebo 36, St. Paul 0

Liberal 42, Guymon, Okla. 32

Linn 38, Frankfort 16

Louisburg 35, Ottawa 0

Lyndon 39, Council Grove 34

Manhattan 73, Topeka West 7

Marais des Cygnes 54, Hartford 22

Marmaton Valley 34, Miami, Mo. 26

Marysville at Wamego

Maur Hill-Mount Academy at Jackson Heights

Meade 50, Lakin 0

Northern Heights 52, Chase County 20

Norton 48, St. Francis 16

Oakley 38, Sublette 0

Oberlin 61, Syracuse 0

Olathe East 21, Olathe Northwest 7

Olathe North 30, Olathe South 7

Olpe 24, Caney Valley 17

Onaga 28, Leavenworth Immaculata 0

Osage City at Mission Valley

Oswego 37, Uniontown 6

Otis-Bison 52, Claflin 0

Palco 48, Triplains-Brewster 0

Parsons 63, Iola 20

Perry-Lecompton 34, Sabetha 0

Phillipsburg 19, Smith Center 14

Pittsburg 30, Columbus 0

Pittsburg Colgan 54, Frontenac 0 (Thurs.)

Pleasant Ridge 42, Oskaloosa 0

Prairie View 21, Fredonia 7

Quinter 60, Wheatland-Grinnell 14

Quivira Heights 36, Macksville 30

Riley County 14, Clay Center 0

Riverton 41, Erie 7

Rock Creek 31, Chapman 18

Rock Hills 66, Osborne 38

Royal Valley 38, Nemaha Valley 0

Russell 16, Thomas More Prep 8

Santa Fe Trail at Holton

Scott City 45, Holcomb 0

SE-Saline 28, Salina Sacred Heart 27 (OT)

Shawnee Mill Valley at Bonner Springs

SM East 35, Lawrence 16

SM South 19, SM North 3 (Thurs.)

SM West 37, SM Northwest 13

Solomon 28, White City 8

South Gray 58, South Central 26

Southern Cloud 50, Beloit St. John's-Tipton 0

Spring Hill at Baldwin

St. John’s Military 56, Kickapoo Nation 0

St. John 58, Western Plains 0

St. Marys at Silver Lake

St. Thomas Aquinas 53, BV West 13

Stanton County 30, Leoti 0

Stockton 33, Northern Valley 30

SW Christian Academy (Okla.) 42, Chetopa 30

Sylvan-Lucas 60, Lincoln 58

Topeka 49, Shawnee Heights 31

Topeka Hayden 29, Topeka Seaman 19

Troy at Horton

Ulysses 25, Goodland 8

University Academy (Mo.) 15, KC Washington 6

Valley Falls 36, McLouth 20

Valley Heights 12, Republic County 7

Victoria 30, Ness City 6

Wabaunsee at Rossville

Washburn Rural 27, Emporia 26 (OT)

Washington County 26, Minneapolis 15

Wathena 34, Doniphan West 28

Waverly at Southern Coffey County

Wellsville at Anderson County (susp.)

West Elk 54, Tyro-Christian 6

West Franklin 14, Herington 13

Wilson 56, Natoma 6

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435
Fire crews respond to smoke reported at Old Town Warren 1:59

Fire crews respond to smoke reported at Old Town Warren
Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

View More Video