Friday's Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 23)

Class 6A
District 1
SM East 13, SM Northwest 12
SM West 49, SM North 7
District 2
BV Northwest 34, SM South 0
Olathe East 49, BV North 35
District 3
Olathe North 49, BV West 8
Blue Valley 42, Olathe South 14
District 4
Olathe Northwest 63, Leavenworth 0
Lawrence Free State 42, Lawrence 14
District 5
Topeka 40, Junction City 28
Manhattan 10, Washburn Rural 0
District 6
Wichita Heights 28, Wichita Southeast 21
Derby 27, Wichita East 14
District 7
Wichita South 12, Campus 9
Wichita Northwest 60, Wichita North 35 (Thurs.)
District 8
Goddard 21, Garden City 14
Dodge City 35, Maize 14
Class 5A
District 1
KC Schlagle 26, Lansing 21
Shawnee Mill Valley 42, KC Washington 6
District 2
KC Sumner 30, KC Harmon 14
KC Turner 62, KC Wyandotte 0
District 3
Shawnee Heights 49, Bonner Springs 20
Topeka Seaman 45, Topeka Highland Park 21
District 4
Pittsburg 52, Ottawa 6
Gardner-Edgerton 28, St. Thomas Aquinas 26
District 5
Emporia 32, Salina Central 28
Salina South 34, Topeka West 7
District 6
McPherson 49, Great Bend 10
Hutchinson 56, Hays 0
District 7
Kapaun Mount Carmel 28, Winfield 21
Newton 47, Arkansas City 7
District 8
Bishop Carroll 52, Valley Center 0
Liberal 47, Wichita West 13
Class 4A
District 1
Jefferson West 33, Atchison 7
Holton 13, Hiawatha 12
District 2
Basehor-Linwood 34, KC Ward 21
KC Piper 25, Tonganoxie 22
District 3
Bishop Miege 60, Lenexa St. James 15
DeSoto 35, Spring Hill 0
District 4
Eudora 68, Santa Fe Trail 14
Baldwin 36, Perry-Lecompton 21
District 5
Paola 63, Prairie View 0
Louisburg 55, Osawatomie 8
District 6
Anderson County 41, Fort Scott 13
Chanute 34, Iola 13
District 7
Labette County 33, Girard 7
Columbus 42, Parsons 13
District 8
Coffeyville 33, Neodesha 20
Independence 42, Fredonia 20
District 9
Clay Center 22, Royal Valley 8
Wamego 28, Rock Creek 22
District 10
Abilene 21, Topeka Hayden 20
Hesston 50, Chapman 13
District 11
Andover 51, Augusta 7
Circle 20, El Dorado 17, OT
District 12
Wichita Trinity 28, Mulvane 26
Rose Hill 45, Andover Central 13
District 13
Clearwater 62, Chaparral 0
Wellington 21, Cheney 6
District 14
Ulysses 14, Pratt 12
Hugoton 67, Kingman 0
District 15
Buhler 63, Nickerson 28
Andale 74, Haven 0
District 16
Concordia 44, Larned 26
Colby 12, Smoky Valley 7
Class 3A
District 1
Galena 43, Baxter Springs 7
Riverton 36, Caney Valley 8
District 2
Erie 25, SE-Cherokee 0
Cherryvale 52, Frontenac 6
District 3
Central Heights 26, Jayhawk-Linn 6
Burlington 21, Eureka 20
District 4
Osage City 50, Wellsville 16
Silver Lake 55, West Franklin 0
District 5
Northern Heights 51, Mission Valley 44
Rossville 63, Council Grove 14
District 6
Oskaloosa 37, Jefferson North 0
Pleasant Ridge 48, McLouth 6
District 7
Sabetha 41, Horton 14
Effingham at Maur Hill-Mount Academy
District 8
Nemaha Valley 27, Republic County 0
Marysville 49, Riley County 21
District 9
Hillsboro 24, Herington 12
SE-Saline 16, Marion 0
District 10
Remington 14, Halstead 6
Hutchinson Trinity 54, Sedgwick 0
District 11
Douglass 33, Wichita Independent 12
Wichita Collegiate 55, Bluestem 0
District 12
Conway Springs 67, Belle Plaine 0
Garden Plain 48, Medicine Lodge 8
District 13
Ellinwood 27, Ellsworth 20
Hoisington 30, Lyons 6
District 14
Beloit 64, Thomas More Prep 20
Phillipsburg 41, Russell 6
District 15
Goodland 22, Ness City-Dighton 7
Scott City 14, Norton 6
District 16
Southwestern Heights 52, Cimarron 14
Lakin 9, Holcomb 0
Class 2-1A
District 1
Minneapolis 54, Solomon 13*
Valley Heights 22, Wabaunsee 14
District 2
Onaga 33, Jackson Heights 6
District 3
Troy 35, Doniphan West 0
Centralia 52, Wathena 14
District 4
Valley Falls 54, Leavenworth Immaculata 3*
Lyndon 26, Chase County 20 (OT)*
District 5
Lyndon 26, Chase County 20 (OT)*
Moundridge 54, Peabody-Burns 6
District 6
Olpe 56, Yates Center 6
Humboldt 41, West Elk 15*
District 7
Uniontown 14, NE-Arma 0
Pittsburg Colgan 39, Pleasanton 0 (Thurs.)
District 8
Oswego 50, Sedan 0
Humboldt 41, West Elk 15*
District 9
Smith Center 47, Osborne 7
Washington County 19, Ell-Saline 14*
District 10
Ellis 50, WaKeeney 12
Hoxie 18, Plainville 6*
District 11
Minneapolis 54, Solomon 13*
Bennington 25, Salina Sacred Heart 14
District 12
Washington County 19, Ell-Saline 14*
Sterling 28, Inman 14
District 13
LaCrosse 53, Kinsley 6
Meade 42, Maize South 7*
District 14
Sublette 28, Stanton County 12
Elkhart 49, Satanta 0
District 15
St. Francis 49, Leoti 20
Rawlins County 52, Syracuse 14
District 16
Oakley 46, Oberlin 8
Hoxie 18, Plainville 6*
8-Man I
District 1
Marais des Cygnes 54, Elwood 20
Baileyville 49, Frankfort 0
Burlingame 74, Wakefield 30
District 2
Lebo 30, Madison 6
Hartford 52, Marmaton Valley 36
Southern Coffey County 56, Crest 33
District 3
Flinthills 40, Oxford 0
Udall 56, Altoona-Midway 6
Central-Burden 50, Chetopa 0
District 4
Fairfield 1, Stafford 0 (forfeit)
Pretty Prairie 44, Little River 14
Goessel 52, Canton-Galva 36
Claflin 50, Hutchinson Central Christian 0*
District 5
Macksville 50, Spearville 0
St. John 42, Jetmore 22
Pratt Skyline 34, Greensburg 30
District 6
Minneola 55, Rolla 6
Tribune 46, Ingalls 16
South Gray 26, Deerfield 14
District 7
Thunder Ridge 58, Western Plains 12
Quinter 38, Hill City 12
Brewster 48, Stockton 42, OT
District 8
Rock Hills 68, Lakeside 56
Clifton-Clyde 52, Pike Valley 0
Southern Cloud 68, Lincoln 52
8-Man II
District 1
Hope 14, Axtell 0
BV-Randolph 34, Bern 6
Hanover 48, Linn 0
District 2
Beloit St. John's-Tipton 60, Sylvan Grove 14
Lucas-Luray 26, Tescott 24
District 3
St. Paul 60, Elk Valley 0
Centre 52, White City 6
Waverly 64, KC East 14*
District 4
Cedar Vale 76, Norwich 30
Argonia 50, Dexter 0
Caldwell 57, South Haven 36
District 5
South Barber 46, Burrton 0
Quivira Heights 48, Cunningham 0
Chase 46, Attica 0
District 6
Moscow 66, Bucklin 18
Ashland 70, Fowler 22
Haviland 49, South Central 0
District 7
Pawnee Heights 44, Natoma 40
Palco 24, Logan 20
Otis-Bison 72, Victoria 26
District 8
Golden Plains 48, Weskan 0
Sharon Springs 76, Cheylin 38
Wheatland-Grinnell 30, Northern Valley 14
Other games
Lawrence Bishop Seabury at Sunrise Christian
*Non-district games
Comments