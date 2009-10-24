Varsity Football

Friday's Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 23)

October 24, 2009 12:00 AM

Class 6A

District 1

SM East 13, SM Northwest 12

SM West 49, SM North 7

District 2

BV Northwest 34, SM South 0

Olathe East 49, BV North 35

District 3

Olathe North 49, BV West 8

Blue Valley 42, Olathe South 14

District 4

Olathe Northwest 63, Leavenworth 0

Lawrence Free State 42, Lawrence 14

District 5

Topeka 40, Junction City 28

Manhattan 10, Washburn Rural 0

District 6

Wichita Heights 28, Wichita Southeast 21

Derby 27, Wichita East 14

District 7

Wichita South 12, Campus 9

Wichita Northwest 60, Wichita North 35 (Thurs.)

District 8

Goddard 21, Garden City 14

Dodge City 35, Maize 14

Class 5A

District 1

KC Schlagle 26, Lansing 21

Shawnee Mill Valley 42, KC Washington 6

District 2

KC Sumner 30, KC Harmon 14

KC Turner 62, KC Wyandotte 0

District 3

Shawnee Heights 49, Bonner Springs 20

Topeka Seaman 45, Topeka Highland Park 21

District 4

Pittsburg 52, Ottawa 6

Gardner-Edgerton 28, St. Thomas Aquinas 26

District 5

Emporia 32, Salina Central 28

Salina South 34, Topeka West 7

District 6

McPherson 49, Great Bend 10

Hutchinson 56, Hays 0

District 7

Kapaun Mount Carmel 28, Winfield 21

Newton 47, Arkansas City 7

District 8

Bishop Carroll 52, Valley Center 0

Liberal 47, Wichita West 13

Class 4A

District 1

Jefferson West 33, Atchison 7

Holton 13, Hiawatha 12

District 2

Basehor-Linwood 34, KC Ward 21

KC Piper 25, Tonganoxie 22

District 3

Bishop Miege 60, Lenexa St. James 15

DeSoto 35, Spring Hill 0

District 4

Eudora 68, Santa Fe Trail 14

Baldwin 36, Perry-Lecompton 21

District 5

Paola 63, Prairie View 0

Louisburg 55, Osawatomie 8

District 6

Anderson County 41, Fort Scott 13

Chanute 34, Iola 13

District 7

Labette County 33, Girard 7

Columbus 42, Parsons 13

District 8

Coffeyville 33, Neodesha 20

Independence 42, Fredonia 20

District 9

Clay Center 22, Royal Valley 8

Wamego 28, Rock Creek 22

District 10

Abilene 21, Topeka Hayden 20

Hesston 50, Chapman 13

District 11

Andover 51, Augusta 7

Circle 20, El Dorado 17, OT

District 12

Wichita Trinity 28, Mulvane 26

Rose Hill 45, Andover Central 13

District 13

Clearwater 62, Chaparral 0

Wellington 21, Cheney 6

District 14

Ulysses 14, Pratt 12

Hugoton 67, Kingman 0

District 15

Buhler 63, Nickerson 28

Andale 74, Haven 0

District 16

Concordia 44, Larned 26

Colby 12, Smoky Valley 7

Class 3A

District 1

Galena 43, Baxter Springs 7

Riverton 36, Caney Valley 8

District 2

Erie 25, SE-Cherokee 0

Cherryvale 52, Frontenac 6

District 3

Central Heights 26, Jayhawk-Linn 6

Burlington 21, Eureka 20

District 4

Osage City 50, Wellsville 16

Silver Lake 55, West Franklin 0

District 5

Northern Heights 51, Mission Valley 44

Rossville 63, Council Grove 14

District 6

Oskaloosa 37, Jefferson North 0

Pleasant Ridge 48, McLouth 6

District 7

Sabetha 41, Horton 14

Effingham at Maur Hill-Mount Academy

District 8

Nemaha Valley 27, Republic County 0

Marysville 49, Riley County 21

District 9

Hillsboro 24, Herington 12

SE-Saline 16, Marion 0

District 10

Remington 14, Halstead 6

Hutchinson Trinity 54, Sedgwick 0

District 11

Douglass 33, Wichita Independent 12

Wichita Collegiate 55, Bluestem 0

District 12

Conway Springs 67, Belle Plaine 0

Garden Plain 48, Medicine Lodge 8

District 13

Ellinwood 27, Ellsworth 20

Hoisington 30, Lyons 6

District 14

Beloit 64, Thomas More Prep 20

Phillipsburg 41, Russell 6

District 15

Goodland 22, Ness City-Dighton 7

Scott City 14, Norton 6

District 16

Southwestern Heights 52, Cimarron 14

Lakin 9, Holcomb 0

Class 2-1A

District 1

Minneapolis 54, Solomon 13*

Valley Heights 22, Wabaunsee 14

District 2

Onaga 33, Jackson Heights 6

District 3

Troy 35, Doniphan West 0

Centralia 52, Wathena 14

District 4

Valley Falls 54, Leavenworth Immaculata 3*

Lyndon 26, Chase County 20 (OT)*

District 5

Lyndon 26, Chase County 20 (OT)*

Moundridge 54, Peabody-Burns 6

District 6

Olpe 56, Yates Center 6

Humboldt 41, West Elk 15*

District 7

Uniontown 14, NE-Arma 0

Pittsburg Colgan 39, Pleasanton 0 (Thurs.)

District 8

Oswego 50, Sedan 0

Humboldt 41, West Elk 15*

District 9

Smith Center 47, Osborne 7

Washington County 19, Ell-Saline 14*

District 10

Ellis 50, WaKeeney 12

Hoxie 18, Plainville 6*

District 11

Minneapolis 54, Solomon 13*

Bennington 25, Salina Sacred Heart 14

District 12

Washington County 19, Ell-Saline 14*

Sterling 28, Inman 14

District 13

LaCrosse 53, Kinsley 6

Meade 42, Maize South 7*

District 14

Sublette 28, Stanton County 12

Elkhart 49, Satanta 0

District 15

St. Francis 49, Leoti 20

Rawlins County 52, Syracuse 14

District 16

Oakley 46, Oberlin 8

Hoxie 18, Plainville 6*

8-Man I

District 1

Marais des Cygnes 54, Elwood 20

Baileyville 49, Frankfort 0

Burlingame 74, Wakefield 30

District 2

Lebo 30, Madison 6

Hartford 52, Marmaton Valley 36

Southern Coffey County 56, Crest 33

District 3

Flinthills 40, Oxford 0

Udall 56, Altoona-Midway 6

Central-Burden 50, Chetopa 0

District 4

Fairfield 1, Stafford 0 (forfeit)

Pretty Prairie 44, Little River 14

Goessel 52, Canton-Galva 36

Claflin 50, Hutchinson Central Christian 0*

District 5

Macksville 50, Spearville 0

St. John 42, Jetmore 22

Pratt Skyline 34, Greensburg 30

District 6

Minneola 55, Rolla 6

Tribune 46, Ingalls 16

South Gray 26, Deerfield 14

District 7

Thunder Ridge 58, Western Plains 12

Quinter 38, Hill City 12

Brewster 48, Stockton 42, OT

District 8

Rock Hills 68, Lakeside 56

Clifton-Clyde 52, Pike Valley 0

Southern Cloud 68, Lincoln 52

8-Man II

District 1

Hope 14, Axtell 0

BV-Randolph 34, Bern 6

Hanover 48, Linn 0

District 2

Beloit St. John's-Tipton 60, Sylvan Grove 14

Lucas-Luray 26, Tescott 24

District 3

St. Paul 60, Elk Valley 0

Centre 52, White City 6

Waverly 64, KC East 14*

District 4

Cedar Vale 76, Norwich 30

Argonia 50, Dexter 0

Caldwell 57, South Haven 36

District 5

South Barber 46, Burrton 0

Quivira Heights 48, Cunningham 0

Chase 46, Attica 0

District 6

Moscow 66, Bucklin 18

Ashland 70, Fowler 22

Haviland 49, South Central 0

District 7

Pawnee Heights 44, Natoma 40

Palco 24, Logan 20

Otis-Bison 72, Victoria 26

District 8

Golden Plains 48, Weskan 0

Sharon Springs 76, Cheylin 38

Wheatland-Grinnell 30, Northern Valley 14

Other games

Lawrence Bishop Seabury at Sunrise Christian

*Non-district games

