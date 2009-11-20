In-game high school football scores and highlights (Nov. 20-21)

Check back throughout the night for updated scores and highlights from tonight’s action.

Saturday's games

8-Man I Championship

Quinter 28, Baileyville 26 (FINAL) -- Quinter wins its first championship since 1992.

8-Man II Championship

Hanover 66, Quivira Heights 36 (FINAL) -- Hanover repeats as 8-Man II champions.

Class 3A

Wichita Collegiate 56, Norton 21 (FINAL) -- On the second play of the game, Raymond Taylor ran for a 75-yard touchdown for Collegiate. Tyler Coughenour followed that up with a 15-yard touchdown as the Spartans get out early.

Norton's Landon Hamel catches a 30-yard touchdown pass from Connor Pfannenstiel.

Coughenour's 1-yard touchdown run caps a 65-yard Collegiate drive highlighted by a 33-yard Brett Lemaster reception.

The Spartans hold North with a goal-line stand and take over at their own 8 before halftime.

Pfannenstiel scores on a 5-yard run for Norton. Lemaster answers with a 78-yard run on the first play of Collegiate's drive.

Norton's Terrell Lane returns the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

Lemaster scores on a 41-yard reception. Blake Jablonski finds Tre Bailey for an 82-yard touchdown. Taylor adds to Collegiate's lead with a 27-yard touchdown run.

Collegiate returns to the 3A championship game for the first time since winning it in 2000.

Marysville 31, Galena 21 (Q4, 1:43) -- Marysville reaches its first title game since being in 4A in 1990.

Friday's games

Class 6A

Wichita Heights 21, Derby 16 (FINAL) -- Heights gets on the scoreboard. Derby fumbles a punt and Heights' Jimmy Washington picks it up and goes 20 yds 4 the score 7-0.

Jameson Moore scores on a 35 run. The Panthers miss the kick so Heights leads 7-6.

Heights' Dreamius Smith scores on a 81 yd TD run. Derby kicks a field goal in the second quarter.

Smith having a huge game. 8 carries for 139 yds. A 17 yd run sets up a Moore TD.

Derby's Oaks scores a 9yd TD. Derby stops Heights on 4th down. Derby has ball on its own 10.

It's 3rd and 3. Derby has the ball on the Heights 3 yd line with 25.5 left, down 5. Heights stops Derby on 4th down with 2 seconds left.

Heights advances to its first championship game.

Olathe North 16, Blue Valley 14 (FINAL) -- North kicks a field goal in the final minutes to win the game. The former juggernaut returns to the 6A title game after a 5-year absence.

Class 5A

Hutchinson 42, Bishop Carroll 21 (FINAL) -- Hutch's Deveon Dinwiddie runs 25 yards for the 7-0 lead with 5:11 to go. Josh Smith goes 72 yards for a touchdown following a Carroll turnover on downs.

Blake Bell runs for a 15-yard touchdown for Carroll. Smith answers on the next possession for Hutch with a 63-yard run.

Wes Warren intercepts Blake Bell. Hutch punts, but then recovers a Carroll fumble. Smith scores on a 4th and goal.

Bell connects with Blake Rollins for a 8-yard Carroll touchdown. Hutchinson's Josh Smith hurdles a defender, runs 11 yards for another score, his fourth.

Bell caps a 14 play, 89-yard drive with a 1-yard drive.

Smith scores his fifth touchdown. Hutch clinches a seventh-straight championship game appearance.

Gardner-Edgerton 49, St. Thomas Aquinas 7 (FINAL) -- Gardner gets to its first championship game.

Class 4A

Topeka Hayden 35, Buhler 21 (FINAL) -- Hayden's Alec Stueber scores on a 5-yard run.

Buhler's JP Lorentz scores on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Jake Reffner.

Hayden's Sean Morrow scores on 4th and 8 and then converts 2-point conversion. A 54-yard Tanner Fisher run sets up 7yd TD pass to Brad Wimer. Sean Morrow another TD catch; 31 yards to put Hayden up 21-14 midway thru 3rd.

Buhler fumbles, ball back to Hayden; Morrow catches third TD, 57 yards and it's 28 to 14. 35-21 after mason story catches a TD pass. Hayden recovers onside kick with under 2 minutes to go.

Morrow with his 4th TD reception, 12 yards, makes it 35-14 Hayden with 5 minutes to go.

Hayden returns to the 4A championship game to try to defend its title.

Bishop Miege 48, Paola 12 (FINAL) -- Miege makes a title-game appearance after a 32-year absence.

Class 2-1A

Centralia 34, St. Marys 28 (FINAL)-- Centralia goes to the championship game for the first time since 1997, looking to stop Smith Center's streak.

Smith Center 33, Oakley 20 (FINAL) -- Smith Center advances to its sixth straight championship game.