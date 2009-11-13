In-game high school football scores and highlights (Nov. 13-14)

Check back throughout the night for updated scores and highlights from tonight’s action.

Norton 17, Hutchinson Trinity 7 (FINAL) -- Trinity's score came on a 77-yard passing touchdown from Derek Racette to Tanner Engweiler.

Norton goes up 17-7 on Jeremy Sproul's 5-yard touchdown run.

Wichita Collegiate 19, Scott City 17 (FINAL) -- Brett Lemaster scores a 5-yard touchdown run, capping a 72-yard drive for Collegiate. Scott City's Ron Baker throws a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jorden Funk.

Habiger kicks a 26-yard field for Scott City.

A fumble ends a Collegiate drive at the Scott City 28.

After converting on a 4th and 10 on the 50 with 10 seconds remaining in the half, Tyler Coughenour hits a 21-yard field goal to tie the game for Collegiate. Coughenour kicks a 22-yarder with 5:46 to go in the third to give the Spartans the lead.

Scott City capitalizes on an interception when Jason Williams scores on a 14-yard run to give the Beavers a 17-13 lead.

Collegiate regains the lead as Blake Jablonski finds Coughenour for a 14-yard touchdown pass.

Scott City misses a 47-yard field goal with 19 seconds to go.

Friday

Topeka Hayden 23, Andale 10 (FINAL) -- Andale scores on a 79-yard run by Scott Lester. Andale's Bergkamp gets interception, but on first play, Andale fumbles into end zone and Hayden scores.

Andale's Jake Hattabaugh kicks a 29-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining to put Andale up 10-8 over Hayden.

Hayden QB Arnold scores on a 1-yard run to open the fourth quarter. Arnold then runs it in for the 2-point conversion and 16-10 lead. Hayden INT. Takes 23-10 lead with 5:15 to go on Engroff 3 yard run

Bishop Carroll 42, Emporia 6 (FINAL) -- Blake Bell gets Carroll going with a 32-yard touchdown run. Bell throws for another TD. Emporia on the board on a 5 yd pass from Gentz to Laucks.

Bell throws a 16-yard TD pass in the third. It's on to Hutch for the semifinals.

Derby 19, Dodge City 7 (FINAL)-- Dodge goes on a 13-play drive to open 2nd, but two Banner runs are stuffed at Derby 5 and Derby's D holds....barely.

Jameson Moore takes it in for 6 yd TD run, capping off a drive highlighted by two long Devin Hedgepeth receptions. Mason Young 36 yd FG with 4:06 left in 3rd for 10-0 Derby lead. Another 32 yd FG for a 13-0. Ty Thomas 15 yd pass TD to Landon Head for Dodge. Hedgepeth again with long catch this one for 35 yds. Next play Tyler Harrison 21 yd TD qb run.

Buhler 64, Rose Hill 28 (FINAL) -- Roman Davidson has three touchdowns for Buhler. Tyler Shirley throws a touchdown pass for Rose Hill to stop Buhler's momentum.

Capitalizing on a Rose Hill interception, Buhler scores right before halftime for a 20-point lead.

Buhler has rushed for 215 yards in the first half, led by Jake Reffner's 93 yards on 10 carries. Rose Hill has three turnovers, and each led to a Buhler score.

Wichita Heights 14, Manhattan 10 (FINAL) -- Manhattan kicks a 35-yard field goal. Manhattan extended the lead on Ty Suggs' 10-yard touchdown run.

Steven Strand's 44-yard TD catch has Heights within three points. Strand scores again on 29-yard touchdown catch.

Hutchinson 42, Salina South 10 (FINAL) --Cooper Bell runs 11 yards for the game's first score. Josh Smith runs for a 2-yard touchdown immediately following South's fumble on its first possession.

Smith capitalizes on another South fumble, running for a 26-yard touchdown. At halftime Smith had scored three touchdowns on 94 rushing yards. Derek Harman breaks the shutout with a 34-yard field goal.