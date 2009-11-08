Varsity Football

November 08, 2009 12:00 AM

Saturday's Top Performers

Rushing

Player, school Yards

Caleb Brill, Conway Springs 177

Jordan Tice, Osage City 167

Bloomfield, Clifton-Clyde 162

LaQua Mayes, Rose Hill 138

Tyler Henness, Paola 132

Matt Bromley, Independence 123

Dakota Benear, Meade 118

Curry Sexton, Abilene 117

Trent Raile, St. Francis 112

Troy Albright, Galena 107

J. Wessling, Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 101

Passing

Player, school Yards

Derek Racette, Hutchinson Trinity 351

Blake Jablonski, W. Collegiate 315

Gunner Phelan, Quivira Heights 298

Lebeda, Caldwell 150

Tyler Shirley, Rose Hill 138

Garrett Dreiling, Victoria 135

Jacob Fish, Hillsboro 135

J. Wessling, Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 129

Jacoby Martin, Galena 122

Jordan Jones, Andover 116

Andy Farmer, Pittsburg Colgan 104

Receiving

Player, school Yards

Michael Mesh, Hutchinson Trinity 159

Jacob Ingham, Quivira Heights 135

Tanner Engweiler, Hutchinson Trinity 134

Brett LeMaster, W. Collegiate 121

Taylor Siemsen, Quivira Heights 118

D. Kuehny, Caldwell 115

Caleb Brill, Conway Springs 101

Dillon Rapp, Rose Hill 98

Tre Bailey, Collegiate 97

Thomas Derstein, Greensburg 92

D. Whaley, Caldwell 78

G. Greif, Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 84

Kameron Dinkel, Victoria 75

