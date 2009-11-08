Saturday's Top Performers

Rushing
Player, school Yards
Caleb Brill, Conway Springs 177
Jordan Tice, Osage City 167
Bloomfield, Clifton-Clyde 162
LaQua Mayes, Rose Hill 138
Tyler Henness, Paola 132
Matt Bromley, Independence 123
Dakota Benear, Meade 118
Curry Sexton, Abilene 117
Trent Raile, St. Francis 112
Troy Albright, Galena 107
J. Wessling, Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 101
Passing
Player, school Yards
Derek Racette, Hutchinson Trinity 351
Blake Jablonski, W. Collegiate 315
Gunner Phelan, Quivira Heights 298
Lebeda, Caldwell 150
Tyler Shirley, Rose Hill 138
Garrett Dreiling, Victoria 135
Jacob Fish, Hillsboro 135
J. Wessling, Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 129
Jacoby Martin, Galena 122
Jordan Jones, Andover 116
Andy Farmer, Pittsburg Colgan 104
Receiving
Player, school Yards
Michael Mesh, Hutchinson Trinity 159
Jacob Ingham, Quivira Heights 135
Tanner Engweiler, Hutchinson Trinity 134
Brett LeMaster, W. Collegiate 121
Taylor Siemsen, Quivira Heights 118
D. Kuehny, Caldwell 115
Caleb Brill, Conway Springs 101
Dillon Rapp, Rose Hill 98
Tre Bailey, Collegiate 97
Thomas Derstein, Greensburg 92
D. Whaley, Caldwell 78
G. Greif, Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 84
Kameron Dinkel, Victoria 75
