Saturday's in-game high school football and soccer scores and highlights

Check back throughout the night for updated scores and highlights from Saturday’s playoff action.

As final scores roll in see the story marked “KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF FOOTBALL SCORES (NOV. 7).”

Rose Hill 24, Abilene 8 (FINAL) -- Rose Hill quarterback Tyler Shirley throws perfect pass to Heath Train for 17-yard TD and 6-0 lead with 8:48 to go in the first quarter.

Derrick Decker scores on a 3-yard run, then converts the two-point conversion for the 14-0 Rose Hill lead, :38.8 seconds to go in the first.

Rose Hill's Tyler Knight hits a 32-yard field goal. Rose Hill leads 17-0 right before half.

Laqua Mayes scores on a 6-yard run with 3:48 to go in the game. Abilene's Tracy Sexton scores on a 63-yard run.

Andale 35, Wellington 17 (FINAL)-- Wellington takes opening possession 80 yards on 15 plays. Markkel Bradley's 2-yard TD run caps off the Crusader drive.

Andale's James Tipton scores on a 4th and goal run from the 1. Wellington's Collins hits a 22-yard field goal.

Tipton scores on a 5-yard run for Andale. Hattabaugh finds Craig Simon for a 5-yard TD pass. Scott Lester runs for a 24-yard touchdown for Andale.

Wichita Collegiate 48, Hillsboro 0 (FINAL)-- Brett Lemaster catches a 32-yard touchdown pass, then returns an interception 27 yards for a score, and Brandon Fearle scores on a 50-yard pass play.

Blake Jablonski throws his third TD pass, this one 10 yards to Tre Bailey. Jablonski hits Bailey for a 59-yard score.

Topeka Hayden 14, Andover 7 (FINAL)-- Alec Steuber scores on a 13-yard run for Hayden.

Grant Arnold throws a 12-yard touchdown pass to Sean Morrow.

Andover's Ben Croitoru scores on a 27-yard run on fourth and 4.

Buhler 64, Hugoton 26 (FINAL)--

Hutchinson Trinity 33, Conway Springs 28 (FINAL)-- Trinity's Derek Racette hits Tanner Engweiler for a 4-yard touchdown.

Racette scores on a 20-yard run. Conway Springs' Brian Doffing scores on a 4-yard TD.

Racette to Engweiler for a 21-yard TD. Engweiler catches an 8-yard TD pass from Racette with 18 seconds left in the half, but Conway gets a touchdown of its own before halftime on a 65-yard pass from Tyler Martin to Caleb Brill.

Brill puts the Cardinals on top with a 79-yard touchdown.

On a fourth and 32, Trinity throws a jump ball pass. Michael Mesh came down with it and ran for a 77-yard touchdown to give Trinity a 33-28 lead with under 2 minutes to play.

Pittsburg Colgan 41, Moundridge 6 (FINAL) --Jesse Watt ran for two touchdowns and threw for another for Colgan.

Baileyville 58, Goessel 24 (FINAL) --

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 36, Caldwell 20 (FINAL) --

Pretty Prairie 34, Frankfort 8 (FINAL) --

Soccer

Class 4-1A

Championship—Lenexa St. James 3, Berean Academy 2 (FINAL) Steve Loya scores the winning goal with 3:42 to go for St. James. Joshua Sommerfeld and Lonnie Penner scored Berean's two goals.

Third place—Rose Hill 2, DeSoto 0 (FINAL)