Derby's Jameson Moore is surrounded by Wichita Heights defenders in the first quarter of Friday's high school football game in Derby. (Photo by Kelly Glasscock/Correspondent)
Varsity Football

October 30, 2009 10:32 PM

Complete football playoff pairings

Class 6A

Finals at Topeka, Washburn's Yager Stadium, Nov. 28, 1 p.m.

First Round

Friday, 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Upper Bracket

SM East (4-5) at Olathe North (9-0).

Olathe East (6-3) at Lawrence Free State (7-2).

Blue Valley (3-6) at SM West (8-1).

Olathe Northwest (4-5) at BV Northwest (8-1).

Lower Bracket

Maize (3-6) at Manhattan (9-0).

Wichita South (5-4) at Wichita Heights (5-4).

Topeka (6-3) at Dodge City (7-2).

Derby (6-3) at Wichita Northwest (7-2).

Class 5A

Finals at Emporia, Emporia State's Welch Stadium, Nov. 28, 1 p.m.

First Round

Friday, 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Upper Bracket

KC Schlagle (6-3) at Gardner-Edgerton (9-0).

KC Sumner (6-3) at Topeka Seaman (5-4).

Shawnee Heights (3-6) at KC Turner (8-1).

Aquinas (8-1) at Mill Valley (6-3).

Lower Bracket

Liberal (3-6) at Hutchinson (9-0).

Salina South (5-4) at Kapaun (6-3).

Newton at Bishop Carroll (9-0).

McPherson (8-1) at Emporia (7-2).

Class 4A

Finals at Salina’s USD 305 District Stadium, Nov. 28, 1 p.m.

First Round

Tuesday, 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Upper Bracket

KC Piper (6-3) at Holton (9-0).

Baldwin (2-7) at Bishop Miege (7-2).

Anderson County (7-2) at Louisburg (8-1).

Coffeyville (5-4) at Columbus (7-2).

Jefferson West (6-3) at Basehor-Linwood (8-1).

DeSoto (4-5) at Eudora (7-2)

Paola (6-3) at Chanute (8-1)

Labette County (5-4) at Independence (7-2).

Lower Bracket

Topeka Hayden (5-4) at Clay Center (6-3)

Andover Central (4-5) at Andover (8-1).

Ulysses (5-4) at Wellington (6-3).

Concordia (2-7) at Andale (9-0).

Rock Creek (3-6) at Abilene (8-1).

Augusta (2-7) at Rose Hill (8-1).

Clearwater (3-6) at Hugoton (9-0), 6 p.m.

Buhler (8-1) at Colby (7-2).

Class 3A

Finals at Hutchinson’s Gowan Stadium, Nov. 28, 1 p.m.

First Round

Tuesday, 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Upper Bracket

Erie (4-5) at Galena (9-0).

Osage City (6-3) at Central Heights (4-5).

Oskaloosa (7-2) at Rossville (7-2).

Riley County (4-5) at Effingham (4-5), 6 p.m.

Riverton (7-2) at Cherryvale (9-0).

Jayhawk Linn (2-7) at Silver Lake (9-0).

Council Grove (6-3) at Pleasant Ridge (9-0).

Sabetha (3-6) at Marysville (8-1).

Lower Bracket

Sedgwick (7-2) at Hillsboro (6-3).

Garden Plain (8-1) at Collegiate (9-0).

Phillipsburg (5-4) at Hoisington (8-1).

Holcomb (4-5) at Scott City (9-0).

SE of Saline (8-1) at Hutch Trinity (9-0).

Douglass (4-5) at Conway Springs (9-0).

Lyons (6-3) at Beloit (7-2).

Norton (6-3) at Lakin (6-3).

Class 2-1A

Finals at Hays, Fort Hays’ Lewis Field, Nov. 28, 1 p.m.

First Round

Tuesday, 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Upper Bracket

Onaga (5-4) at Valley Heights (8-1).

Lyndon (4-5) at Centralia (8-1).

Humboldt (4-5) at Moundridge (3-6), 6:30 p.m.

Sedan (2-7) at Pittsburg Colgan (8-1).

Wabaunsee (1-8) at St. Marys (8-1).

Troy (5-4) at Valley Falls (5-4).

Chase County (5-4) at Olpe (9-0).

Uniontown (4-5) at Oswego (9-0).

Lower Bracket

Plainville (1-8) at Smith Center (8-0).

Sterling (3-6) at Minneapolis (6-3).

Sublette (6-3) at Meade (9-0).

Oberlin (4-5) at St. Francis (6-3).

Washington County (5-4) at Ellis (7-2).

Bennington (4-5) at Ell-Saline (7-2).

LaCrosse (7-2) at Elkhart (5-4), 6 p.m.

Rawlins County (5-4) at Oakley (8-0).

Eight-Man Division I

Finals at Newton’s Fischer Field, Nov. 21, 11 a.m.

First Round

Tuesday, 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Upper Bracket

Madison (8-1) at Baileyville (9-0).

Goessel (7-2) at Central-Burden (7-2).

Frankfort (7-2) at Lebo (9-0).

Udall (6-3) at Pretty Prairie (9-0).

Lower BracketTribune (7-2) at Macksville (7-2).

Rock Hills (7-2) at Quinter (8-1), 6 p.m.

Greensburg (5-4) at Minneola (9-0).

Hill City (7-2) at Clifton-Clyde (8-1).

Eight-Man Division II

Finals at Newton’s Fischer Field, Nov. 21, 2:45 p.m.

First Round

Tuesday, 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Upper Bracket

Wilson (4-5) at Hanover (8-1).

South Haven (6-3) at Centre (7-1).

Hope (8-1) at Beloit St. John’s (9-0), 6 p.m.

Waverly (5-3) at Caldwell (9-0), 6 p.m.

Lower Bracket

Haviland (7-2) at Quivira Heights (7-2).

Sharon Springs (7-2) at Otis-Bison (9-0), 6 p.m.

South Barber (6-3) at Ashland (9-0).

Victoria (8-1) at Golden Plains (7-2).

Come back later tonight for a printable bracket of all seven classes and the VarsityKansas Pick the Winners contest.

