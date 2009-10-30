Complete football playoff pairings

Class 6A
Finals at Topeka, Washburn's Yager Stadium, Nov. 28, 1 p.m.
First Round
Friday, 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Upper Bracket
SM East (4-5) at Olathe North (9-0).
Olathe East (6-3) at Lawrence Free State (7-2).
Blue Valley (3-6) at SM West (8-1).
Olathe Northwest (4-5) at BV Northwest (8-1).
Lower Bracket
Maize (3-6) at Manhattan (9-0).
Wichita South (5-4) at Wichita Heights (5-4).
Topeka (6-3) at Dodge City (7-2).
Derby (6-3) at Wichita Northwest (7-2).
Class 5A
Finals at Emporia, Emporia State's Welch Stadium, Nov. 28, 1 p.m.
First Round
Friday, 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Upper Bracket
KC Schlagle (6-3) at Gardner-Edgerton (9-0).
KC Sumner (6-3) at Topeka Seaman (5-4).
Shawnee Heights (3-6) at KC Turner (8-1).
Aquinas (8-1) at Mill Valley (6-3).
Lower Bracket
Liberal (3-6) at Hutchinson (9-0).
Salina South (5-4) at Kapaun (6-3).
Newton at Bishop Carroll (9-0).
McPherson (8-1) at Emporia (7-2).
Class 4A
Finals at Salina’s USD 305 District Stadium, Nov. 28, 1 p.m.
First Round
Tuesday, 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Upper Bracket
KC Piper (6-3) at Holton (9-0).
Baldwin (2-7) at Bishop Miege (7-2).
Anderson County (7-2) at Louisburg (8-1).
Coffeyville (5-4) at Columbus (7-2).
Jefferson West (6-3) at Basehor-Linwood (8-1).
DeSoto (4-5) at Eudora (7-2)
Paola (6-3) at Chanute (8-1)
Labette County (5-4) at Independence (7-2).
Lower Bracket
Topeka Hayden (5-4) at Clay Center (6-3)
Andover Central (4-5) at Andover (8-1).
Ulysses (5-4) at Wellington (6-3).
Concordia (2-7) at Andale (9-0).
Rock Creek (3-6) at Abilene (8-1).
Augusta (2-7) at Rose Hill (8-1).
Clearwater (3-6) at Hugoton (9-0), 6 p.m.
Buhler (8-1) at Colby (7-2).
Class 3A
Finals at Hutchinson’s Gowan Stadium, Nov. 28, 1 p.m.
First Round
Tuesday, 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Upper Bracket
Erie (4-5) at Galena (9-0).
Osage City (6-3) at Central Heights (4-5).
Oskaloosa (7-2) at Rossville (7-2).
Riley County (4-5) at Effingham (4-5), 6 p.m.
Riverton (7-2) at Cherryvale (9-0).
Jayhawk Linn (2-7) at Silver Lake (9-0).
Council Grove (6-3) at Pleasant Ridge (9-0).
Sabetha (3-6) at Marysville (8-1).
Lower Bracket
Sedgwick (7-2) at Hillsboro (6-3).
Garden Plain (8-1) at Collegiate (9-0).
Phillipsburg (5-4) at Hoisington (8-1).
Holcomb (4-5) at Scott City (9-0).
SE of Saline (8-1) at Hutch Trinity (9-0).
Douglass (4-5) at Conway Springs (9-0).
Lyons (6-3) at Beloit (7-2).
Norton (6-3) at Lakin (6-3).
Class 2-1A
Finals at Hays, Fort Hays’ Lewis Field, Nov. 28, 1 p.m.
First Round
Tuesday, 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Upper Bracket
Onaga (5-4) at Valley Heights (8-1).
Lyndon (4-5) at Centralia (8-1).
Humboldt (4-5) at Moundridge (3-6), 6:30 p.m.
Sedan (2-7) at Pittsburg Colgan (8-1).
Wabaunsee (1-8) at St. Marys (8-1).
Troy (5-4) at Valley Falls (5-4).
Chase County (5-4) at Olpe (9-0).
Uniontown (4-5) at Oswego (9-0).
Lower Bracket
Plainville (1-8) at Smith Center (8-0).
Sterling (3-6) at Minneapolis (6-3).
Sublette (6-3) at Meade (9-0).
Oberlin (4-5) at St. Francis (6-3).
Washington County (5-4) at Ellis (7-2).
Bennington (4-5) at Ell-Saline (7-2).
LaCrosse (7-2) at Elkhart (5-4), 6 p.m.
Rawlins County (5-4) at Oakley (8-0).
Eight-Man Division I
Finals at Newton’s Fischer Field, Nov. 21, 11 a.m.
First Round
Tuesday, 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Upper Bracket
Madison (8-1) at Baileyville (9-0).
Goessel (7-2) at Central-Burden (7-2).
Frankfort (7-2) at Lebo (9-0).
Udall (6-3) at Pretty Prairie (9-0).
Lower BracketTribune (7-2) at Macksville (7-2).
Rock Hills (7-2) at Quinter (8-1), 6 p.m.
Greensburg (5-4) at Minneola (9-0).
Hill City (7-2) at Clifton-Clyde (8-1).
Eight-Man Division II
Finals at Newton’s Fischer Field, Nov. 21, 2:45 p.m.
First Round
Tuesday, 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Upper Bracket
Wilson (4-5) at Hanover (8-1).
South Haven (6-3) at Centre (7-1).
Hope (8-1) at Beloit St. John’s (9-0), 6 p.m.
Waverly (5-3) at Caldwell (9-0), 6 p.m.
Lower Bracket
Haviland (7-2) at Quivira Heights (7-2).
Sharon Springs (7-2) at Otis-Bison (9-0), 6 p.m.
South Barber (6-3) at Ashland (9-0).
Victoria (8-1) at Golden Plains (7-2).
