In-game high school football scores and highlights

Check back throughout the night for updated scores and highlights from tonight’s action.

We will post verifiable scores from around the Wichita area including City League and AV-CTL teams.

As final scores roll in see the story marked “KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT FOOTBALL SCORES (OCT. 29-30).”

Wichita Heights 27, Derby 0 (FINAL)--Heights' Dreamius Smith has a 25 yard run for TD and 7-0 lead over Derby. Brant Baker 43 yard INT return for TD for Heights. Heights Ross 3 yard TD run for 21-0 lead.

Matt Reed scores on a 1-yard run for Heights

Maize 35, Goddard 14 (FINAL) -- Dillon Ayres scores on a 7-yard run for Maize. Scott Hendricks runs 49 yards for a second-quarter TD.

Josh Hicks' short run gets the Lions on the scoreboard in the third quarter. Hendricks' second touchdown, a 5-yard run, restores Maize's two-TD advantage. Tarrance Jones scored 3-yd TD run

Kapaun Mount Carmel 52, Newton 27 (FINAL) -- Dyllon Knox scores on a 5-yd run for Kapaun. Jack Cantele 37 yd FG for Kapaun.

Chris Hayes 38 pass from Keaton Lewis for 17-0 lead. Then Schuyler Stump 54 yd TD run for 23-0 lead. Newton's Cody Opland catches a 55-yard touchdwon pass from Evan Thomas. Newton's Thomas to Miguel Johns on 5 yd TD pass with 129 left. 23 seconds later, Dyllon Knox 30 yd TD run for KMC. It's 38-14 KMC at half.

Knox finishes with 305 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Wichita North 38, Campus 35 (FINAL)--Grail Brewster returns the opening kickoff 96 yards. Briston White scores on a 21-yard run. Lavonte Jefferson rushes for 108 yards in the first half and scores one of the Colts' two second-quarter touchdowns.

North's Grail Brewster was injured and left the game in the second quarter. Jefferson runs for two more TDs in the third quarter. Brewster returns for North, and has a 27-yard touchdown run.

North rallies in the fourth quarter for the win.

Wichita Southeast 35, Wichita East 15 (FINAL) -- Jameal Farrison scored East's first TD on a 13 pass from Erick Heiman. SE countered on Joe Randle's 1-yd plunge. Jeremiah Plowden puts SE on to top with a 59-yd run.

Nick Taylor catches a 60-yard pass from running back Randle for one, while Randle intercepts a pass, and returns it 95 yds. for a TD. End of third quarter.

Wichita West 53, Valley Center 14 (FINAL) --

Hutchinson 56, Great Bend 7 (FINAL) --

Bishop Carroll 61, Liberal 35 (FINAL) --