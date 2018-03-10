Gerber’s basket at the buzzer gives Halstead boys 3A title

Braden Gerber hit a layup at the buzzer to lift Halstead to a 44-42 victory over Phillipsburg on Saturday night in the championship game of the Class 3A tournament in Hutchinson.
Halstead (23-2) led for nearly the entire game but could never shake Phillipburg (23-2).
Kason O’Neal, who hit 6 of 9 shots from the field, led Halstead in scoring with 15 points. Andrew O’Brien pulled down 10 rebounds for Halstead (22-2).
Phillipsburg
10
4
11
17
—
42
Halstead
11
11
9
13
—
44
Phillipsburg: Trey Sides 9, Ty Sides 10, Moon 2, VanKooten 9, Ford 6, Thompson 2, Pakkebier 4.
Halstead: O’Brien 8, Gerber 6, D. Kraus 8, O’Neal 15, K. Kraus 2, Bohling 5.
