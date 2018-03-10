Garden Plain girls win Class 3A title

Garden Plain overcame a seven-point deficit with a dominant fourth quarter and won thre Class 3A girls basketball championship, beating Royal Valley 49-39 on Saturday in Hutchinson.
Royal Valley led 33-26 afther three quarters. Garden Plain scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to take the lead. The tied it 33-33 on a three-pointer by Abby Gordon – her only basket of the game – then a Gorden steal led to a basket by Piper Bourne that put the Owls ahead for good.
Taylor Joplin hit 9 of 10 free throws and led Garden Plain with 21 points. Bourne made 7 of 9 free throws and scored 15.
The championship is Garden Plain’s first since winning a Class 2A title in 2001.
Royal Valley
9
11
13
6
—
39
Garden Plain
13
3
10
23
—
49
Royal Valley — Broxterman 22, Jordan 9, K. Thomas 4, Thompson 2, Ogden 2
Garden Plain — T. Joplin 21, P. Bourne 15, L. Danahy 5, K. Heimerman 5, A. Gordon 3
4A-II girls — Andale fell behind by 12 points late in the third quarter and couldn’t quite dig out of the hole, losing to Baldwin 58-57 in the Class 4A-Division II girls championship in Emporia.
Bria Gutschenritter led Andale with 15 points and Katelyn Fairchild scored 11. Andale (18-6) struggled at the free-throw line, making 16 of 31 attempts.
Abby Ogle scored 22 to lead Baldwin (24-1).
Baldwin
12
18
12
16
—
58
Andale
10
16
8
23
—
57
Baldwin — A. Ogle 22, Markley 9, Lindenmeyer 8, Kurtz 7, K. Ogle 7, Stewart 3, Gere 2
Andale — B. Gutschenritter 15, Fairchild 11, R. Bergkamp 8, S. Easter 7, M. Knoblauch 5, M. Geist 4, T. Winter 4, M. Eck 2, M. Bruna 1
