Flagrant foul in Kansas state semifinal spurs national reaction

Some have been outraged after a hard foul in the Class 1A-Divison I boys basketball semifinal Friday between Centralia and Hanover.
With the score tied at 48 with three minutes left in the third quarter, Centralia’s Nathan Rempe was chasing Hanover’s Thomas Atkins on a fastbreak. As Atkins went for an uncontested bucket, Rempe leaped and pushed Atkins on the rear, sending him flying out of bounds.
Atkins’ legs were raised and planted into the base of the basket support. He was injured on the play.
A flagrant foul was called on Rempe. He was not ejected. He did no start Saturday in Centralia’s third-place game against St. John-Hudson, but did play.
Never miss a local story.
After video of the foul was posted to Twitter, it gained national attention from ESPN and many other news outlets. Prominent sports personalities chimed in, too.
Gary Musselman, Kansas State High School Activities Association executive director, delivered a statement on behalf of KSHSAA about the incident.
"The coaching staff handled to situation appropriately," Musselman said. "The school would need to deal and did deal with the situation with the young man."
Atkins did leave the game but later returned. Hanover beat Centralia 74-73 in overtime to advance to the Class 1A-Division I boys final against South Gray.
Comments