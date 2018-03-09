Halstead boys, Garden Plain girls, Andale girls win semifinal games

Halstead beat No. 1 seed Maur Hill 63-51 on Friday in the Class 3A boys semifinals in Hutchinson.
Halstead led 40-31 after three quarters, then made 18 of 23 free throws in the fourth quarter to protect its lead.
Baylor Bohling led Halstead with 22 points, including 14 of 16 free throws. Andrew O’Brien and Kason O’Neal each scored 12 points, and Dalton Kraus had 10.
Halstead
15
8
17
23
—
63
Maur Hill
9
14
8
20
—
51
Halstead — O’Brien 12, Gerber 8, Kraus 10, O’Neal 12, Bohling 22.
Maur Hill — MSchwinn 9, Kocour 6, Caudle 22, Thibault 13, Cal 1.
3A girls – Taylor Joplin scored 19 points, Lauren Danahy scored 12 and Garden Plain edged Haven 43-38 in the girls 3A semifinals.
Neither team led by more than 8 points. Have was ahead five late in the third quarter before Garden Plain came back.
Genesis Schmutz led Haven with 10 points.
4A-II girls – The Andale girls earned their spot in the Class 4A-Division II title game with a 48-38 win over Marysville. Maggie Knoblauch scored 12 points and Bria Gutschenritter added 10. Andale held Marysville to 30.2 percent shooting for the game.
Andale
11
12
15
10
—
48
Marysville
13
8
8
9
—
38
Andale — M. Knoblauch 12, B. Gutschenritter 10, R. Bergkamp 8, S. Easter 5, M. Eck 4, Fairchild 4, M. Geist 3, T. Winter 2
Marysville — S. Bartels 14, S. Pacha 8, A. Denner 6, N. Franco 6, S. Roberts 4
4A-II boys – Topeka Hayden knocked off Andale 65-55 in the boys semifinals. Hayden led 37-24 at halftime, and Andale spent the second half trying to play catch-up. Easton Hunter scored 14 for Andale and Parker Bruce had 13.
Hayden
21
16
12
16
—
65
Andale
15
9
14
17
—
55
Topeka Hayden — Hanika 25, Harvey 17, Braun 17, Federico 3, Tetuan 3
Andale — E. Hunter 14, P. Bruce 13, C. Urbanek 9, N. Carney 6, B. Biermann 6, B. Jobbins 3, G. Fairchild 2, C. Albers 2
