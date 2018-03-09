Basketball season.
Varsity Basketball

Friday’s state tournament scoreboard

Eagle staff

March 09, 2018 02:33 PM

Class 6A

At Koch Arena, Wichita

GIRLS

Friday’s Semifinals

Olathe East (23-0) vs. Washburn Rural (19-4), 3 p.m.

Wichita South (22-1) vs. Derby (21-1), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Girls Games

Third place, noon

championship, 4 p.m.

BOYS

Friday’s Semifinals

Free State (18-5) vs. Topeka (17-6), 4:45 p.m.

BV Northwest (19-4) vs. Derby (16-6), 8:15

Saturday’s Boys Games

Third place, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

Class 5A

At Topeka Expocentre

GIRLS

Friday’s Semifinals

St. Thomas Aquinas (21-2) vs. Maize (17-6), 3 p.m.

Liberal (22-1) vs. Bishop Carroll (18-5), 6:30

Saturday’s Girls Games

Third place, noon

championship, 4 p.m.

BOYS

Friday’s Semifinals

Mill Valley (12-11) vs. Bishop Carroll (18-5), 4:45 p.m.

Pittsburg (20-3) vs. Salina Central (17-6), 8:15

Saturday’s Boys Games

Third place, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

Class 4A-I

At Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina

GIRLS

Friday’s Semifinals

KC Piper (22-0) vs. Bishop Miege (21-2), 3 p.m.

Labette County (22-1) vs. McPherson (21-1), 6:30

Saturday’s Girls Games

Third place, noon

championship, 4 p.m.

BOYS

Friday’s Semifinals

Bishop Miege (20-3) vs. Andover Central (18-5), 4:45 p.m.

McPherson (21-1) vs. Arkansas City (18-5) , 8:15

Saturday’s Boys Games

Third place, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

Class 4A-II

At White Auditorium, Emporia

GIRLS

Friday’s Semifinals

Marysville (18-4) vs. Andale (17-5), 3 p.m.

Baldwin (22-1) vs. Hugoton (16-7), 6:30

Saturday’s Girls Games

Third place, noon

championship, 4 p.m.

BOYS

Friday’s Semifinals

Andale (20-2) vs. Topeka Hayden (16-7), 4:45 p.m.

Holcomb (22-1) vs. Parsons (17-6), 8:15

Saturday’s Boys Games

Third place, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

Class 3A

At Hutchinson Sports Arena

GIRLS

Friday’s Semifinals

Royal Valley (16-7) vs. Thomas More Prep (21-2), 3 p.m.

Garden Plain (21-1) vs. Haven (20-3), 6:30

Saturday’s Girls Games

Third place, noon

championship, 4 p.m.

BOYS

Friday’s Semifinals

Maur Hill (23-1) vs. Halstead (21-2), 4:45 p.m.

Phillipsburg (22-1) vs. Cheney (22-2), 8:15

Saturday’s Boys Games

Third place, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

Class 2A

At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

GIRLS

Friday’s Semifinals

Central Plains (24-0) vs. Hill City (21-3), 3 p.m.

Olpe (23-0) vs. Valley Heights (20-5), 6:30

Saturday’s Girls Games

Third place, noon

championship, 4 p.m.

BOYS

Friday’s Semifinals

West Elk (22-1) vs. Pittsburg Colgan (22-2) , 4:45 p.m.

Central Plains (24-0) vs. Sacred Heart (21-3), 8:15

Saturday’s Boys Games

Third place, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

Class 1A-I

At Gross Coliseum, Hays

GIRLS

Friday’s Semifinals

South Central (24-0) vs. Hanover (19-3), 3 p.m.

St. Paul (22-2) vs. Thunder Ridge (22-2), 6:30

Saturday’s Girls Games

Third place, noon

championship, 4 p.m.

BOYS

Friday’s Semifinals

South Gray (24-0) vs. St. John-Hudson (19-5), 4:45 p.m.

Centralia (16-9) vs. Hanover (21-1), 8:15

Saturday’s Boys Games

Third place, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

Class 1A-II

United Wireless Arena, Dodge City

GIRLS

Friday’s Semifinals

Axtell (14-9) vs. Hartford (20-4), 3 p.m.

Cunningham (23-1) vs. Quinter (19-5), 6:30

Saturday’s Girls Games

Third place, noon

championship, 4 p.m.

BOYS

Friday’s Semifinals

Northern Valley (23-1) vs. South Barber (18-5), 4:45 p.m.

Elyria Christian (21-2) vs. Wallace County (13-11), 8:15

Saturday’s Boys Games

Third place, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

