Friday’s state tournament scoreboard

Class 6A
At Koch Arena, Wichita
GIRLS
Friday’s Semifinals
Olathe East (23-0) vs. Washburn Rural (19-4), 3 p.m.
Wichita South (22-1) vs. Derby (21-1), 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Girls Games
Third place, noon
championship, 4 p.m.
BOYS
Friday’s Semifinals
Free State (18-5) vs. Topeka (17-6), 4:45 p.m.
BV Northwest (19-4) vs. Derby (16-6), 8:15
Saturday’s Boys Games
Third place, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
Class 5A
At Topeka Expocentre
GIRLS
Friday’s Semifinals
St. Thomas Aquinas (21-2) vs. Maize (17-6), 3 p.m.
Liberal (22-1) vs. Bishop Carroll (18-5), 6:30
Saturday’s Girls Games
Third place, noon
championship, 4 p.m.
BOYS
Friday’s Semifinals
Mill Valley (12-11) vs. Bishop Carroll (18-5), 4:45 p.m.
Pittsburg (20-3) vs. Salina Central (17-6), 8:15
Saturday’s Boys Games
Third place, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
Class 4A-I
At Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina
GIRLS
Friday’s Semifinals
KC Piper (22-0) vs. Bishop Miege (21-2), 3 p.m.
Labette County (22-1) vs. McPherson (21-1), 6:30
Saturday’s Girls Games
Third place, noon
championship, 4 p.m.
BOYS
Friday’s Semifinals
Bishop Miege (20-3) vs. Andover Central (18-5), 4:45 p.m.
McPherson (21-1) vs. Arkansas City (18-5) , 8:15
Saturday’s Boys Games
Third place, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
Class 4A-II
At White Auditorium, Emporia
GIRLS
Friday’s Semifinals
Marysville (18-4) vs. Andale (17-5), 3 p.m.
Baldwin (22-1) vs. Hugoton (16-7), 6:30
Saturday’s Girls Games
Third place, noon
championship, 4 p.m.
BOYS
Friday’s Semifinals
Andale (20-2) vs. Topeka Hayden (16-7), 4:45 p.m.
Holcomb (22-1) vs. Parsons (17-6), 8:15
Saturday’s Boys Games
Third place, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
Class 3A
At Hutchinson Sports Arena
GIRLS
Friday’s Semifinals
Royal Valley (16-7) vs. Thomas More Prep (21-2), 3 p.m.
Garden Plain (21-1) vs. Haven (20-3), 6:30
Saturday’s Girls Games
Third place, noon
championship, 4 p.m.
BOYS
Friday’s Semifinals
Maur Hill (23-1) vs. Halstead (21-2), 4:45 p.m.
Phillipsburg (22-1) vs. Cheney (22-2), 8:15
Saturday’s Boys Games
Third place, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
Class 2A
At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
GIRLS
Friday’s Semifinals
Central Plains (24-0) vs. Hill City (21-3), 3 p.m.
Olpe (23-0) vs. Valley Heights (20-5), 6:30
Saturday’s Girls Games
Third place, noon
championship, 4 p.m.
BOYS
Friday’s Semifinals
West Elk (22-1) vs. Pittsburg Colgan (22-2) , 4:45 p.m.
Central Plains (24-0) vs. Sacred Heart (21-3), 8:15
Saturday’s Boys Games
Third place, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
Class 1A-I
At Gross Coliseum, Hays
GIRLS
Friday’s Semifinals
South Central (24-0) vs. Hanover (19-3), 3 p.m.
St. Paul (22-2) vs. Thunder Ridge (22-2), 6:30
Saturday’s Girls Games
Third place, noon
championship, 4 p.m.
BOYS
Friday’s Semifinals
South Gray (24-0) vs. St. John-Hudson (19-5), 4:45 p.m.
Centralia (16-9) vs. Hanover (21-1), 8:15
Saturday’s Boys Games
Third place, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
Class 1A-II
United Wireless Arena, Dodge City
GIRLS
Friday’s Semifinals
Axtell (14-9) vs. Hartford (20-4), 3 p.m.
Cunningham (23-1) vs. Quinter (19-5), 6:30
Saturday’s Girls Games
Third place, noon
championship, 4 p.m.
BOYS
Friday’s Semifinals
Northern Valley (23-1) vs. South Barber (18-5), 4:45 p.m.
Elyria Christian (21-2) vs. Wallace County (13-11), 8:15
Saturday’s Boys Games
Third place, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
