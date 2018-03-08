Andale boys reach 4A-II semifinals; Garden Plain-Haven matchup set in 3A girls

Codi Urbanek scored 19 points and Easton Hunter added 16 Andale beat Smoky Valley 73-54 on Thursday in the Class 4A-Division II boys tournament in Emporia.
Andale’s offense was efficient, making 59.1 percent of its shots (26 of 44). Urbanek was especially deadly, hitting 5 of 7 from the floor, including both his three-point tries, and also making all seven of his free throws.
Nicholas Reinert led Smoky Valley with 29 points.
Andale will play the Marysville-Topeka Hayden win in the semifinals at 4:45 p.m. Friday – immediately following the Andale girls semifinal.
Smoky Valley
11
13
15
15
—
54
Andale
22
14
16
21
—
73
Smoky Valley — Reinert 29, Heitschmidt 9, Adams 6, Able 4, Heble 4, Schrag 2
Andale — C. Urbanek 19, E. Hunter 16, G. Fairchild 9, B. Jobbins 9, N. Carney 7, B. Biermann 6, P. Bruce 5, M. Fairchild 2
3A girls – Garden Plain rolled into the semifinals with a 58-31 win over Caney Valley in Hutchinson.
The Owls knocked out Caney Valley with a 25-9 third quarter that made it 45-21.
Taylor Joplin scored 16 points and Piper Bourne scored 12.
Garden Plain will play Haven at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Haven beat Scott City 60-50 behind 24 points and 13 rebounds from Emmiley Hendrixson.
Caney Valley
8
4
9
10
—
31
Garden Plain
11
9
25
13
—
58
Caney Valley — Buoy 10, E. Rogers 8, Webster 5, S. Rogers 3, Nunneley 3, Owens 2
Garden Plain — T. Joplin 16, P. Bourne 12, K. Heimerman 9, A. Gordon 9, B. Wapelhorst 5, K. Horacek 4, N. Dooley 2, K. May 1
