Varsity Basketball

Andale boys reach 4A-II semifinals; Garden Plain-Haven matchup set in 3A girls

Eagle staff

March 08, 2018 10:02 PM

Codi Urbanek scored 19 points and Easton Hunter added 16 Andale beat Smoky Valley 73-54 on Thursday in the Class 4A-Division II boys tournament in Emporia.

Andale’s offense was efficient, making 59.1 percent of its shots (26 of 44). Urbanek was especially deadly, hitting 5 of 7 from the floor, including both his three-point tries, and also making all seven of his free throws.

Nicholas Reinert led Smoky Valley with 29 points.

Andale will play the Marysville-Topeka Hayden win in the semifinals at 4:45 p.m. Friday – immediately following the Andale girls semifinal.

Smoky Valley

11

13

15

15

54

Andale

22

14

16

21

73

Smoky Valley — Reinert 29, Heitschmidt 9, Adams 6, Able 4, Heble 4, Schrag 2

Andale — C. Urbanek 19, E. Hunter 16, G. Fairchild 9, B. Jobbins 9, N. Carney 7, B. Biermann 6, P. Bruce 5, M. Fairchild 2

3A girls – Garden Plain rolled into the semifinals with a 58-31 win over Caney Valley in Hutchinson.

The Owls knocked out Caney Valley with a 25-9 third quarter that made it 45-21.

Taylor Joplin scored 16 points and Piper Bourne scored 12.

Garden Plain will play Haven at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Haven beat Scott City 60-50 behind 24 points and 13 rebounds from Emmiley Hendrixson.

Caney Valley

8

4

9

10

31

Garden Plain

11

9

25

13

58

Caney Valley — Buoy 10, E. Rogers 8, Webster 5, S. Rogers 3, Nunneley 3, Owens 2

Garden Plain — T. Joplin 16, P. Bourne 12, K. Heimerman 9, A. Gordon 9, B. Wapelhorst 5, K. Horacek 4, N. Dooley 2, K. May 1

