Thursday’s basketball state tournament scoreboard

Class 6A
At Koch Arena, Wichita
GIRLS
Wednesday
Olathe East 47, Olathe South 30
Washburn Rural 53, Manhattan 40
Wichita South 56, SM Northwest 38
Derby60, BV North 44
Friday’s Semifinals
Olathe East (23-0) vs. Washburn Rural (19-4), 3 p.m.
Wichita South (22-1) vs. Derby (21-1), 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Girls Games
Third place, noon
championship, 4 p.m.
BOYS
Thursday
Free State (17-5) vs. Wichita South (13-9), 3 p.m.
Topeka (16-6) vs. Olathe East (13-9), 4:45
BV Northwest (18-4) vs. Lawrence (13-9), 6:30
Derby (15-6) vs. Olathe North (14-8), 8:15
Friday’s Semifinals
FS-South winner vs. Topeka-OE winner, 4:45 p.m.
BVNW-Law winner vs. Derby-ON winner, 8:15
Saturday’s Boys Games
Third place, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
Class 5A
At Topeka Expocentre
BOYS
Wednesday
Mill Valley 68, Eisenhower 64
Bishop Carroll 68, KC Schlagle 57
Pittsburg 59, Topeka Seaman 40
Salina Central 54, Wichita Heights 46
Friday’s Semifinals
Mill Valley (12-11) vs. Bishop Carroll (18-5), 4:45 p.m.
Pittsburg (20-3) vs. Salina Central (17-6), 8:15
Saturday’s Boys Games
Third place, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
GIRLS
Thursday
St. Thomas Aquinas (20-2) vs. Salina Central (15-7), 3 p.m.
Mil Valley (18-4) vs. Maize (16-6), 4:45
Liberal (21-1) vs. St. James Academy (8-14), 6:30
Bishop Carroll (17-5) vs. KC Schlagle (16-5), 8:15
Friday’s Semifinals
Aquinas-SC winner vs. MV-Maize winner, 3 p.m.
Liberal-SJA winner vs. BC-Schlagle winner, 6:30
Saturday’s Girls Games
Third place, noon
championship, 4 p.m.
Class 4A-I
At Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina
GIRLS
Wednesday
KC Piper 57, Paola 42
Bishop Miege 56, Circle 38
Labette County 60, Wellington 39
McPherson 62, Augusta 48
Friday’s Semifinals
KC Piper (22-0) vs. Bishop Miege (21-2), 3 p.m.
Labette County (22-1) vs. McPherson (21-1), 6:30
Saturday’s Girls Games
Third place, noon
championship, 4 p.m.
BOYS
Thursday
Bishop Miege (19-3) vs. Labette County (15-7), 3 p.m.
Andover Central (17-5) vs. KC Piper (15-6), 4:45
McPherson (20-1) vs. Spring Hill (14-8), 6:30
Arkansas City (17-5) vs. Wamego (16-5), 8:15
Friday’s Semifinals
Miege-LC winner vs. Ando. Cent.-Piper winner, 4:45 p.m.
McP-SH winner vs. Ark City-Wamego winner, 8:15
Saturday’s Boys Games
Third place, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
Class 4A-II
At White Auditorium, Emporia
GIRLS
Wednesday
Marysville 58, Nickerson 45
Andale 59, Topeka Hayden 41
Baldwin 86, Frontenac 46
Hugoton 51, Baxter Springs 35
Friday’s Semifinals
Marysville (18-4) vs. Andale (17-5), 3 p.m.
Baldwin (22-1) vs. Hugoton (16-7), 6:30
Saturday’s Girls Games
Third place, noon
championship, 4 p.m.
BOYS
Thursday
Andale (19-2) vs. Smoky Valley 14-7), 3 p.m.
Marysville (18-3) vs. Topeka Hayden (15-7), 4:45
Holcomb (21-1) vs. Frontenac (11-11), 6:30
Parsons (16-6) vs. Anderson County (15-7), 8:15
Friday’s Semifinals
Andale-SV winner vs. Marys.-Hayden winner, 4:45 p.m.
Holc.-Front. winner vs. Parsons-AC winner, 8:15
Saturday’s Boys Games
Third place, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
Class 3A
At Hutchinson Sports Arena
BOYS
Wednesday
Maur Hill 59, Council Grove 56
Halstead 65, Caney Valley 63
Phillipsburg 67, Thomas More Prep 44
Cheney 53, Perry-Lecompton 35
Friday’s Semifinals
Maur Hill (23-1) vs. Halstead (21-2), 4:45 p.m.
Phillipsburg (22-1) vs. Cheney (22-2), 8:15
Saturday’s Boys Games
Third place, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
GIRLS
Thursday
Nemaha Central (21-2) vs. Royal Valley (15-7), 3 p.m.
Thomas More Prep (20-2) vs. Wellsville (18-4), 4:45
Garden Plain (20-1) vs. Caney Valley (13-10), 6:30
Haven (19-3) vs. Scott City (19-4), 8:15
Friday’s Semifinals
NC-RV winner vs. TMP-Wellsville winner, 3 p.m.
GP-CV winner vs. Haven-SC winner, 6:30
Saturday’s Girls Games
Third place, noon
championship, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
GIRLS
Wednesday
Central Plains 55, Inman 30
Hill City 50, Pittsburg Colgan 49, OT
Olpe 56, Spearville 32
Valley Heights 50, West Elk 33
Friday’s Semifinals
Central Plains (24-0) vs. Hill City (21-3), 3 p.m.
Olpe (23-0) vs. Valley Heights (20-5), 6:30
Saturday’s Girls Games
Third place, noon
championship, 4 p.m.
BOYS
Thursday
West Elk (21-1) vs. Stanton County (16-6), 3 p.m.
Pittsburg Colgan (21-2) vs. Plainville (17-6), 4:45
Central Plains (23-0) vs. Inman (13-9), 6:30
Burlingame (20-2) vs. Sacred Heart (20-3), 8:15
Friday’s Semifinals
WE-SC winner vs. Colgan-Plainville winner, 4:45 p.m.
CP-Inman winner vs. Burl.-SH winner, 8:15
Saturday’s Boys Games
Third place, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
Class 1A-I
At Gross Coliseum, Hays
BOYS
Wednesday
South Gray 77, Stockton 42
St. John-Hudson 49, Southern Coffey County 35
Centralia 60, Osborne 59
Hanover 65, Rawlins County 44
Friday’s Semifinals
South Gray (24-0) vs. St. John-Hudson (19-5), 4:45 p.m.
Centralia (16-9) vs. Hanover (21-1), 8:15
Saturday’s Boys Games
Third place, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
GIRLS
Thursday
South Central (23-0) vs. Stockton (17-6), 3 p.m.
Hanover (18-3) vs. Frankfort (19-4), 4:45
St. Paul (2-12) vs. St. John-Hudson (17-6), 6:30
Thunder Ridge (21-2) vs. Rural Vista (18-4), 8:15
Friday’s Semifinals
SC-Stockton winner vs. Hano.-Frank. winner, 3 p.m.
SP-SJH winner vs. TR-RV winner, 6:30
Saturday’s Girls Games
Third place, noon
championship, 4 p.m.
Class 1A-II
United Wireless Arena, Dodge City
BOYS
Wednesday
Northern Valley 63, Waverly 22
South Barber 51, Otis-Bison 42
Elyria Christian 53, Axtell 42
Wallace County 58, Moscow 54
Friday’s Semifinals
Northern Valley (23-1) vs. South Barber (18-5), 4:45 p.m.
Elyria Christian (21-2) vs. Wallace County (13-11), 8:15
Saturday’s Boys Games
Third place, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
GIRLS
Thursday
Beloit-St. John’s-Tipton (19-4) vs. Axtell (13-9), 3 p.m.
Hartford (19-4) vs. Central Christian (13-9), 4:45
Cunningham (22-1) vs. Wallace County (10-13), 6:30
Quinter (18-5) vs. Bucklin (15-8), 8:15
Friday’s Semifinals
BSJT-Axtell winner vs. Hart-CC winner, 3 p.m.
Cunning.-WC winner vs. Quinter-Bucklin winner, 6:30
Saturday’s Girls Games
Third place, noon
championship, 4 p.m.
