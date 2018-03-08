Basketball season.
Basketball season. Hemera Technologies Getty Images
Basketball season. Hemera Technologies Getty Images

Varsity Basketball

Thursday’s basketball state tournament scoreboard

Eagle staff

March 08, 2018 02:42 PM

Class 6A

At Koch Arena, Wichita

GIRLS

Wednesday

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Olathe East 47, Olathe South 30

Washburn Rural 53, Manhattan 40

Wichita South 56, SM Northwest 38

Derby60, BV North 44

Friday’s Semifinals

Olathe East (23-0) vs. Washburn Rural (19-4), 3 p.m.

Wichita South (22-1) vs. Derby (21-1), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Girls Games

Third place, noon

championship, 4 p.m.

BOYS

Thursday

Free State (17-5) vs. Wichita South (13-9), 3 p.m.

Topeka (16-6) vs. Olathe East (13-9), 4:45

BV Northwest (18-4) vs. Lawrence (13-9), 6:30

Derby (15-6) vs. Olathe North (14-8), 8:15

Friday’s Semifinals

FS-South winner vs. Topeka-OE winner, 4:45 p.m.

BVNW-Law winner vs. Derby-ON winner, 8:15

Saturday’s Boys Games

Third place, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

Class 5A

At Topeka Expocentre

BOYS

Wednesday

Mill Valley 68, Eisenhower 64

Bishop Carroll 68, KC Schlagle 57

Pittsburg 59, Topeka Seaman 40

Salina Central 54, Wichita Heights 46

Friday’s Semifinals

Mill Valley (12-11) vs. Bishop Carroll (18-5), 4:45 p.m.

Pittsburg (20-3) vs. Salina Central (17-6), 8:15

Saturday’s Boys Games

Third place, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

GIRLS

Thursday

St. Thomas Aquinas (20-2) vs. Salina Central (15-7), 3 p.m.

Mil Valley (18-4) vs. Maize (16-6), 4:45

Liberal (21-1) vs. St. James Academy (8-14), 6:30

Bishop Carroll (17-5) vs. KC Schlagle (16-5), 8:15

Friday’s Semifinals

Aquinas-SC winner vs. MV-Maize winner, 3 p.m.

Liberal-SJA winner vs. BC-Schlagle winner, 6:30

Saturday’s Girls Games

Third place, noon

championship, 4 p.m.

Class 4A-I

At Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina

GIRLS

Wednesday

KC Piper 57, Paola 42

Bishop Miege 56, Circle 38

Labette County 60, Wellington 39

McPherson 62, Augusta 48

Friday’s Semifinals

KC Piper (22-0) vs. Bishop Miege (21-2), 3 p.m.

Labette County (22-1) vs. McPherson (21-1), 6:30

Saturday’s Girls Games

Third place, noon

championship, 4 p.m.

BOYS

Thursday

Bishop Miege (19-3) vs. Labette County (15-7), 3 p.m.

Andover Central (17-5) vs. KC Piper (15-6), 4:45

McPherson (20-1) vs. Spring Hill (14-8), 6:30

Arkansas City (17-5) vs. Wamego (16-5), 8:15

Friday’s Semifinals

Miege-LC winner vs. Ando. Cent.-Piper winner, 4:45 p.m.

McP-SH winner vs. Ark City-Wamego winner, 8:15

Saturday’s Boys Games

Third place, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

Class 4A-II

At White Auditorium, Emporia

GIRLS

Wednesday

Marysville 58, Nickerson 45

Andale 59, Topeka Hayden 41

Baldwin 86, Frontenac 46

Hugoton 51, Baxter Springs 35

Friday’s Semifinals

Marysville (18-4) vs. Andale (17-5), 3 p.m.

Baldwin (22-1) vs. Hugoton (16-7), 6:30

Saturday’s Girls Games

Third place, noon

championship, 4 p.m.

BOYS

Thursday

Andale (19-2) vs. Smoky Valley 14-7), 3 p.m.

Marysville (18-3) vs. Topeka Hayden (15-7), 4:45

Holcomb (21-1) vs. Frontenac (11-11), 6:30

Parsons (16-6) vs. Anderson County (15-7), 8:15

Friday’s Semifinals

Andale-SV winner vs. Marys.-Hayden winner, 4:45 p.m.

Holc.-Front. winner vs. Parsons-AC winner, 8:15

Saturday’s Boys Games

Third place, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

Class 3A

At Hutchinson Sports Arena

BOYS

Wednesday

Maur Hill 59, Council Grove 56

Halstead 65, Caney Valley 63

Phillipsburg 67, Thomas More Prep 44

Cheney 53, Perry-Lecompton 35

Friday’s Semifinals

Maur Hill (23-1) vs. Halstead (21-2), 4:45 p.m.

Phillipsburg (22-1) vs. Cheney (22-2), 8:15

Saturday’s Boys Games

Third place, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

GIRLS

Thursday

Nemaha Central (21-2) vs. Royal Valley (15-7), 3 p.m.

Thomas More Prep (20-2) vs. Wellsville (18-4), 4:45

Garden Plain (20-1) vs. Caney Valley (13-10), 6:30

Haven (19-3) vs. Scott City (19-4), 8:15

Friday’s Semifinals

NC-RV winner vs. TMP-Wellsville winner, 3 p.m.

GP-CV winner vs. Haven-SC winner, 6:30

Saturday’s Girls Games

Third place, noon

championship, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

GIRLS

Wednesday

Central Plains 55, Inman 30

Hill City 50, Pittsburg Colgan 49, OT

Olpe 56, Spearville 32

Valley Heights 50, West Elk 33

Friday’s Semifinals

Central Plains (24-0) vs. Hill City (21-3), 3 p.m.

Olpe (23-0) vs. Valley Heights (20-5), 6:30

Saturday’s Girls Games

Third place, noon

championship, 4 p.m.

BOYS

Thursday

West Elk (21-1) vs. Stanton County (16-6), 3 p.m.

Pittsburg Colgan (21-2) vs. Plainville (17-6), 4:45

Central Plains (23-0) vs. Inman (13-9), 6:30

Burlingame (20-2) vs. Sacred Heart (20-3), 8:15

Friday’s Semifinals

WE-SC winner vs. Colgan-Plainville winner, 4:45 p.m.

CP-Inman winner vs. Burl.-SH winner, 8:15

Saturday’s Boys Games

Third place, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

Class 1A-I

At Gross Coliseum, Hays

BOYS

Wednesday

South Gray 77, Stockton 42

St. John-Hudson 49, Southern Coffey County 35

Centralia 60, Osborne 59

Hanover 65, Rawlins County 44

Friday’s Semifinals

South Gray (24-0) vs. St. John-Hudson (19-5), 4:45 p.m.

Centralia (16-9) vs. Hanover (21-1), 8:15

Saturday’s Boys Games

Third place, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

GIRLS

Thursday

South Central (23-0) vs. Stockton (17-6), 3 p.m.

Hanover (18-3) vs. Frankfort (19-4), 4:45

St. Paul (2-12) vs. St. John-Hudson (17-6), 6:30

Thunder Ridge (21-2) vs. Rural Vista (18-4), 8:15

Friday’s Semifinals

SC-Stockton winner vs. Hano.-Frank. winner, 3 p.m.

SP-SJH winner vs. TR-RV winner, 6:30

Saturday’s Girls Games

Third place, noon

championship, 4 p.m.

Class 1A-II

United Wireless Arena, Dodge City

BOYS

Wednesday

Northern Valley 63, Waverly 22

South Barber 51, Otis-Bison 42

Elyria Christian 53, Axtell 42

Wallace County 58, Moscow 54

Friday’s Semifinals

Northern Valley (23-1) vs. South Barber (18-5), 4:45 p.m.

Elyria Christian (21-2) vs. Wallace County (13-11), 8:15

Saturday’s Boys Games

Third place, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

GIRLS

Thursday

Beloit-St. John’s-Tipton (19-4) vs. Axtell (13-9), 3 p.m.

Hartford (19-4) vs. Central Christian (13-9), 4:45

Cunningham (22-1) vs. Wallace County (10-13), 6:30

Quinter (18-5) vs. Bucklin (15-8), 8:15

Friday’s Semifinals

BSJT-Axtell winner vs. Hart-CC winner, 3 p.m.

Cunning.-WC winner vs. Quinter-Bucklin winner, 6:30

Saturday’s Girls Games

Third place, noon

championship, 4 p.m.

  Comments  