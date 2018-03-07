Andale girls, Halstead and Cheney boys among Thursday’s winners

Andale outscored Topeka Hayden in each quarter and rolled to 59-41 win Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A-Division II girls tournament in Emporia.
Bria Gutschenritter scored 16 points for Andale, and Maggie Knoblauch hit three three-pointers and scored 11.
Andale hit 10 of 17 shots in the second half and pulled away after leading 24-17 at halftime.
Andale (18-4) will play Marysville (18-4) in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday.
T. Hayden
12
5
10
14
—
41
Andale
15
9
16
19
—
59
T. Hayden — Hunter 11, Calhoon 8, Shurtz 6, Karolevitz 6, Jay 4, Ellis 3, Purcell 2, Finley 1
Andale — B. Gutschenritter 16, M. Knoblauch 11, R. Bergkamp 7, M. Eck 7, M. Geist 5, S. Easter 5, Fairchild 4, T. Winter 2, Webber 2
3A boys – Andrew O’Brien had 21 points and 18 rebounds to help Halstead beat Caney Valley 65-63 in the Class 3A boys tournament in Hutchinson. Kason O’Neal scored 17 points, Dalton Kraus had 13 and Baylor Bohling added 10 for Halstead (21-2).
Halstead will play Maur Hill in the semifinals at 4:45 p.m. Friday.
Later Wednesday, Cheney forced Perry-Lecompton to commit 22 turnovers and won 53-35. Nine Cheney players scored, led by 11 points from Adolph Hunter.
Cheney plays Phillipsburg at 8:15 p.m. Friday.
Halstead
17
19
10
19
—
65
S. Valley
13
15
22
13
—
63
Halstead (21-2): O’Brien 21, Gerber 4, Kraus 13, O’Neal 17, Bohling 10.
Smoky Valley (20-3): Melchiori 6, Brown 21, Watson 14, G. Richey 3, Allen-Mader 15, T. Richey 4.
Perry-Lecompton
15
9
7
4
—
35
Cheney
20
17
8
8
—
53
Perry-Lecompton — Daniels 13, Mallonee 11, Anderson 6, Baker 3, Morgison 2
Cheney — H. Adolph 11, T. Patterson 9, D. Peters 6, T. Scheer 6, L. Petz 5, B. Dewey 5, J. Thisius 5, T. White 3, M. Grover 3
2A girls – Unbeaten Central Plains beat Inman 55-30 in the girls Class 2A tournament in Manhattan. Emily Ryan scored 29 for Central Plains. Olivia Clark led Inman with 10 points.
Inman
7
5
8
10
—
30
C.Plains
17
9
15
14
—
55
Inman (14-8): Clark 10, Michael 6, Maurer 4, DeWitt 4, Raney 2, Harman 2, Regehr 2.
C. Plains (23-0): Lamatsch 3, Rugan 5, Ryan 29, Hurley 11, Jeffrey 5, Stratmann 2.
1A-II boys – South Barber opened an 18-point lead in the third quarter and went on to a 51-42 win over Otis-Bison in the Class 1A-II boys tournament in Dodge City.
