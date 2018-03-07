Basketball season.
Basketball season. Hemera Technologies Getty Images
Basketball season. Hemera Technologies Getty Images

Varsity Basketball

High school basketball state tournament scoreboard

Eagle staff

March 07, 2018 01:56 PM

Class 6A

At Koch Arena, Wichita

GIRLS

Wednesday

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Olathe East 47, Olathe South 30

Manhattan (20-2) vs. Washburn Rural (18-4)

Wichita South (21-1) vs. SM Northwest (16-6)

Derby (20-1) vs. BV North (17-5)

Friday’s semifinals

Olathe East (23-0) vs. Man-WR winner, 3 p.m.

W.South-SMNW winner vs. Derby-BVN winner, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS

Thursday

Free State (17-5) vs. Wichita South (13-9), 3 p.m.

Topeka (16-6) vs. Olathe East (13-9), 4:45

BV Northwest (18-4) vs. Lawrence (13-9), 6:30

Derby (15-6) vs. Olathe North (14-8), 8:15

Class 5A

At Topeka Expocentre

BOYS

Wednesday

Mill Valley 68, Eisenhower 64

Bishop Carroll (17-5) vs. KC Schlagle (17-5)

Pittsburg (19-3) vs. Topeka Seaman (15-7)

Wichita Heights (19-3) vs. Salina Central (16-6)

Friday’s Semifinals

Mill Valley (12-11) vs. BC-Schlagle winner, 4:45 p.m.

Pitt-Sea winner vs. Heights-SC winner, 8:15

GIRLS

Thursday

St. Thomas Aquinas (20-2) vs. Salina Central (15-7), 3 p.m.

Mil Valley (18-4) vs. Maize (16-6), 4:45

Liberal (21-1) vs. St. James Academy (8-14), 6:30

Bishop Carroll (17-5) vs. KC Schlagle (16-5), 8:15

Class 4A-I

At Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina

GIRLS

Wednesday

KC Piper 57, Paola 42

Bishop Miege (20-2) vs. Circle (18-4)

Labette County (21-1) vs. Wellington (14-8)

McPherson (20-1) vs. Augusta (15-6)

Friday’s Semifinals

KC Piper (22-0) vs. Miege-Cirle winner, 3 p.m.

Labette-Well. winner vs. McP-Augusta winner, 6:30

BOYS

Thursday

Bishop Miege (19-3) vs. Labette County (15-7), 3 p.m.

Andover Central (17-5) vs. KC Piper (15-6), 4:45

McPherson (20-1) vs. Spring Hill (14-8), 6:30

Arkansas City (17-5) vs. Wamego (16-5), 8:15

Class 4A-II

At White Auditorium, Emporia

GIRLS

Wednesday

Marysville 58, Nickerson 45

Andale (16-5) vs. Topeka Hayden (12-10)

Baldwin (21-1) vs. Frontenac (9-13)

Hugoton (15-7) vs. Baxter Springs (13-9)

Friday’s Semifinals

Marysville (18-4) vs. Andale-Hayden winner, 3 p.m.

Baldwin-Front. winner vs. Hugo-Baxter winner, 6:30

BOYS

Thursday

Andale (19-2) vs. Smoky Valley 14-7), 3 p.m.

Marysville (18-3) vs. Topeka Hayden (15-7), 4:45

Holcomb (21-1) vs. Frontenac (11-11), 6:30

Parsons (16-6) vs. Anderson County (15-7), 8:15

Class 3A

At Hutchinson Sports Arena

BOYS

Wednesday

Maur Hill 59, Council Grove 56

Caney Valley (21-2) vs. Halstead (20-2)

Phillipsburg (21-1) vs. Thomas More Prep (17-5)

Cheney (21-2) vs. Perry-Lecompton (20-3)

Friday’s Semifinals

Maur Hill (23-1) vs. Caney-Halstead winner, 4:45 p.m.

Phillips.-TMP winner vs. Cheney-PL winner, 8:15

GIRLS

Thursday

Nemaha Central (21-2) vs. Royal Valley (15-7), 3 p.m.

Thomas More Prep (20-2) vs. Wellsville (18-4), 4:45

Garden Plain (20-1) vs. Caney Valley (13-10), 6:30

Haven (19-3) vs. Scott City (19-4), 8:15

Class 2A

At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

GIRLS

Wednesday

Central Plains 55, Inman 30

Hill City (20-3) vs. Pittsburg Colgan (19-4)

Olpe (22-0) vs. Spearville (17-5)

West Elk (20-2) vs. Valley Heights (19-5)

Friday’s Semifinals

Central Plains (24-0) vs. HC-Colgan winner, 3 p.m.

Olpe-Spear. winner vs. WE-VH winner, 6:30

BOYS

Thursday

West Elk (21-1) vs. Stanton County (16-6), 3 p.m.

Pittsburg Colgan (21-2) vs. Plainville (17-6), 4:45

Central Plains (23-0) vs. Inman (13-9), 6:30

Burlingame (20-2) vs. Sacred Heart (20-3), 8:15

Class 1A-I

At Gross Coliseum, Hays

BOYS

Wednesday

South Gray 77, Stockton 42

Southern Coffey County (19-4) vs. St. John-Hudson (28-5)

Osborne (21-1) vs. Centralia (15-9)

Hanover (20-1) vs. Rawlins County (18-5)

Friday’s Semifinals

South Gray (24-0) vs. SCC-SJH winner, 4:45 p.m.

Osborne-Centralia winner vs. Hanover-RC winner, 8:15

GIRLS

Thursday

South Central (23-0) vs. Stockton (17-6), 3 p.m.

Hanover (18-3) vs. Frankfort (19-4), 4:45

St. Paul (2-12) vs. St. John-Hudson (17-6), 6:30

Thunder Ridge (21-2) vs. Rural Vista (18-4), 8:15

Class 1A-II

United Wireless Arena, Dodge City

BOYS

Wednesday

Northern Valley 63, Waverly 22

South Barber (17-5) vs. Otis-Bison (13-10)

Elyria Christian (20-2) vs. Axtell (11-11)

Moscow (18-5) vs. Wallace County (12-11)

Friday’s Semifinals

Northern Valley (23-1) vs. SB-O-B winner, 4:45 p.m.

EC-Axtell winner vs. Moscow-WC winner, 8:15

GIRLS

Thursday

Beloit-St. John’s-Tipton (19-4) vs. Axtell (13-9), 3 p.m.

Hartford (19-4) vs. Central Christian (13-9), 4:45

Cunningham (22-1) vs. Wallace County (10-13), 6:30

Quinter (18-5) vs. Bucklin (15-8), 8:15

  Comments  