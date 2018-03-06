Reasons each area girls basketball team will win a state championship

Although the favorites are clear, each team has a shot in March.
Here is why each City League and AV-CTL girls basketball team left is within reach of a state championship:
Class 6A - South
The Titans will be seeking redemption.
After losing in the first round of the 2017 tournament to West, South is back with a 21-1 record and the No. 2 seed in Class 6A. The Titans have the strongest defense in 6A, allowing only 28.9 points per game and the largest average margin of victory at 24.5 a game.
South went 9-0 against sub-state finalists, and with Tre'Zure Jobe and Loan-Anh Johnson combining for 22.9 points per game, the Titans can be in the mix for Saturday's title game.
Class 6A - Derby
After canceling its game with Hutchinson because of inclement weather, Derby has one fewer game on its record and will likely meet South in the Class 6A semifinals. The Panthers beat South by 19 in the GWAL/AV-CTL Challenge on Jan. 13.
Derby's six wins against sub-state finalists are the most among 6A qualifiers. With three wins over Maize, two against Salina Central and the South victory, the Panthers will be ready, especially after a heart-breaking finish to 2017.
After falling into an 18-point deficit in the state championship game to Manhattan, Derby clawed back and had a chance in the final seconds. Star center Kennedy Brown said coming back from that large of a hole was "awesome" and showed them a state championship was not out of the question.
Class 5A - Carroll
After beating Heights three times in one season, Carroll has made the state tournament riding momentum.
The Eagles haven't lost to a Class 5A team since Jan. 26 when Newton pulled the road upset. Besides that game, Carroll is undefeated against 5A competition.
Upper-echelon teams are waiting in the state tournament, but Carroll has a diverse offensive attack with Allison McFarren at point guard scoring 10.1 points per game and Britney Ho in the paint adding 11.5 each night.
Class 5A - Maize
The Eagles have certainly been tested.
Maize faced Derby three times this season. The Eagles lost each time but cut the margin of victory down to just five by the final meeting. Maize has battled all season after losing a good chunk of its core from last year's team.
The Eagles entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed in Class 5A in 2017, but St. Thomas Aquinas beat them in the final. The 2018 group isn't as potent offensively but allows just 36 points per game, the lowest among the 5A area teams left.
Class 5A - Salina Central
Elisa Backes is a problem, regardless of the opponent.
The 6-foot senior averages 19.1 points per game to lead AV-CTL I .
Salina Central has been close to breaking through against the state favorites. Derby beat the Mustangs by five, and top seed in Class 5A, Liberal, topped Central by four.
Central ranks toward the middle of scoring averages among the 5A state finalists but has shown a propensity to compete in games it's perhaps not expected to.
Class 4A-Division I - McPherson
McPherson has the most wins against state qualifier this season of any team in Kansas' top four classes.
The Bullpups' eight such wins include against Manhattan and Derby, the Panthers' lone loss this season. But McPherson's only loss to a state qualifier this season might be the most motivating factor.
The Bullpups' third game was a 59-51 road loss to Miege, the team that beat it in the 2017 state championship game.
McPherson enters this year's tournament with the top offense in Kansas' top four classes at 63.4 points per game. With a strong defense to pair, the Bullpups have the second-highest average margin of victory from Class 4A-Division I up, outscoring opponents by 28.6 points per game.
Class 4A-Division I - Circle
The Thunderbirds are looking to get over the hump.
The field's top four teams have a combined 82-4 record. Circle has as many losses this season but has proven its value. Circle swept Augusta this season and beat Division II qualifier Andale on the road.
The Thunderbirds have beaten some of the state's upper-half teams but don't have a signature win this season. A victory in the first round against Miege, the team that ousted them from last year's tournament, could spark a run in the bracket.
Class 4A-Division I - Augusta
Augusta is a tough sell to win a state championship as the No. 6 seed, but it's certainly possible.
The Orioles have already seen their first-round opponent, McPherson once this season .
Augusta's offense comes in waves with six players averaging at least five points per game, including junior Abbee Rhodes who scores 11.4 on average. The challenge is high, especially in this year's stacked Division I field, so the Orioles' offense will have be at its best.
Class 4A-Division I - Wellington
Wellington is in the same boat as Augusta, entering as the No. 7 seed.
The Crusaders beat Arkansas City in the sub-state final to earn their spot and drew Labette County in the first round.
Labette is the No. 2 seed at 21-1, but its one loss this season was to Fort Scott, a team that finished the season 13-6.
Class 4A-Division II - Andale
Much like the boys team, the Andale girls have already gone through a huge test.
The Indians beat Trinity Academy 55-50 in overtime in the sub-state final to clinch their spot at state. Andale beat four sub-state finalists and champions this season, including Division I qualifier, Wellington.
Andale went to the wire with McPherson before losing by four and Circle, losing by one.
The Indians enters as the No. 4 seed, but they have been tested and have proven they can play with the best in Kansas.
