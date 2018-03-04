High school basketball state tournament pairings

Class 6A
At Koch Arena, Wichita
GIRLS
Wednesday
Olathe East (22-0) vs. Olathe South (15-7), 3 p.m.
Manhattan (20-2) vs. Washburn Rural (18-4), 4:45
Wichita South (21-1) vs. SM Northwest (16-6), 6:30
Derby (20-1) vs. BV North (17-5), 8:15
BOYS
Thursday
BV Northwest (18-4) vs. Lawrence (13-9), 3 p.m.
Derby (15-6) vs. Olathe North (14-8), 4:45
Free State (17-5) vs. Wichita South (13-9), 6:30
Topeka (16-6) vs. Olathe East (13-9), 8:15
Class 5A
At Topeka Expocentre
BOYS
Wednesday
Eisenhower (19-2) vs. Mill Valley (11-11), 3 p.m.
Bishop Carroll (17-5) vs. KC Schlagle (17-5), 4:45
Pittsburg (19-3) vs. Topeka Seaman (15-7), 6:30
Wichita Heights (19-3) vs. Salina Central (16-6), 8:15
GIRLS
Thursday
St. Thomas Aquinas (20-2) vs. Salina Central (15-7), 3 p.m.
Mil Valley (18-4) vs. Maize (16-6), 4:45
Liberal (21-1) vs. St. James Academy (8-14), 6:30
Bishop Carroll (17-5) vs. KC Schlagle (16-5), 8:15
Class 4A-I
At Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina
GIRLS
Wednesday
KC Piper (21-0) vs. Paola (11-11), 3 p.m.
Bishop Miege (20-2) vs. Circle (18-4), 4:45
Labette County (21-1) vs. Wellington (14-8), 6:30
McPherson (20-1) vs. Augusta (15-6), 8:15
BOYS
Thursday
Bishop Miege (19-3) vs. Labette County (15-7), 3 p.m.
Andover Central (17-5) vs. KC Piper (15-6), 4:45
McPherson (20-1) vs. Spring Hill (14-8), 6:30
Arkansas City (17-5) vs. Wamego (16-5), 8:15
Class 4A-II
At White Auditorium, Topeka
GIRLS
Wednesday
Marysville (17-4) vs. Nickerson (12-10), 3 p.m.
Andale (16-5) vs. Topeka Hayden (12-10), 4:45
Baldwin (21-1) vs. Frontenac (9-13), 6:30
Hugoton (15-7) vs. Baxter Springs (13-9), 8:15
BOYS
Thursday
Andale (19-2) vs. Smoky Valley 14-7), 3 p.m.
Marysville (18-3) vs. Topeka Hayden (15-7), 4:45
Holcomb (21-1) vs. Frontenac (11-11), 6:30
Parsons (16-6) vs. Anderson County (15-7), 8:15
Class 3A
At Hutchinson Sports Arena
BOYS
Wednesday
Maur Hill (22-1) vs. Council Grove (11-11), 3 p.m.
Caney Valley (21-2) vs. Halstead (20-2), 4:45
Phillipsburg (21-1) vs. Thomas More Prep (17-5), 6:30
Cheney (21-2) vs. Perry-Lecompton (20-3), 8:15
GIRLS
Thursday
Nemaha Central (21-2) vs. Royal Valley (15-7), 3 p.m.
Thomas More Prep (20-2) vs. Wellsville (18-4), 4:45
Garden Plain (20-1) vs. Caney Valley (13-10), 6:30
Haven (19-3) vs. Scott City (19-4), 8:15
Class 2A
At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
GIRLS
Wednesday
Central Plains (23-0) vs. Inman (14-8), 3 p.m.
Hill City (20-3) vs. Pittsburg Colgan (19-4), 4:45
Olpe (22-0) vs. Spearville (17-5), 6:30
West Elk (20-2) vs. Valley Heights (19-5), 8:15
BOYS
Thursday
West Elk (21-1) vs. Stanton County (16-6), 3 p.m.
Pittsburg Colgan (21-2) vs. Plainville (17-6), 4:45
Central Plains (23-0) vs. Inman (13-9), 6:30
Burlingame (20-2) vs. Sacred Heart (20-3), 8:15
Class 1A-I
At Gross Coliseum, Hays
BOYS
Wednesday
South Gray (23-0) vs. Rural Vista (13-9), 3 p.m.
Southern Coffey County (19-4) vs. St. John-Hudson (28-5), 4:45
Osborne (21-1) vs. Centralia (15-9), 6:30
Hanover (20-1) vs. Rawlins County (18-5), 8:15
GIRLS
Thursday
South Central (23-0) vs. Stockton (17-6), 3 p.m.
Hanover (18-3) vs. Frankfort (19-4), 4:45
St. Paul (2-12) vs. St. John-Hudson (17-6), 6:30
Thunder Ridge (21-2) vs. Rural Vista (18-4), 8:15
Class 1A-II
United Wireless Arena, Dodge City
BOYS
Wednesday
Northern Valley (22-1) vs. Waverly (8-14), 3 p.m.
South Barber (17-5) vs. Otis-Bison (13-10), 4:45
Elyria Christian (20-2) vs. Axtell (11-11), 6:30
Moscow (18-5) vs. Wallace County (12-11), 8:15
GIRLS
Thursday
Beloit-St. John’s-Tipton (19-4) vs. Axtell (13-9), 3 p.m.
Hartford (19-4) vs. Central Christian (13-9), 4:45
Cunningham (22-1) vs. Wallace County (10-13), 6:30
Quinter (18-5) vs. Bucklin (15-8), 8:15
