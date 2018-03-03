Saturday’s sub-state basketball scores

CLASS 6A BOYS
Wichita South vs. Wichita Southeast
Lawrence Free State vs. Wichita North
Topeka vs. Topeka Washburn Rural
Derby vs. Garden City
Blue Valley Northwest vs. SM West
Olathe Northwest vs. Olathe East
Blue Valley North vs. Lawrence
SM East vs. Olathe North
CLASS 4A-I BOYS
Arkansas City vs. Coffeyville
Andover Central vs. Augusta
KC Piper vs. Basehor-Linwood
Circle vs. Wamego
Labette County vs. Independence
Buhler vs. McPherson
Spring Hill vs. Paola
Bonner Springs vs. SM Miege
CLASS 4A-II BOYS
Wichita Trinity vs. Andale
Parsons vs. Baxter Springs
Girard vs. Frontenac
Burlington vs. Anderson County
Larned vs. Holcomb
Marysville vs. Rock Creek
Chapman vs. Smoky Valley
Topeka Hayden vs. Santa Fe Trail
CLASS 3A BOYS
Cheney vs. Belle Plaine
Phillipsburg vs. Goodland
Maur Hill-Mount Academy vs. Nemaha Central
TMP-Marian vs. Ellsworth
Caney vs. Cherryvale
Halstead vs. Sedgwick
Perry-Lecompton vs. St. Marys
Osage City vs. Council Grove
CLASS 2A BOYS
Lyndon vs. Burlingame
Bennington vs. Sacred Heart
Macksville vs. Central Plains
Hillsboro vs. Inman
Shawnee Maranatha vs. Pittsburg Colgan
Spearville vs. Stanton County
Sedan vs. West Elk
Hoxie vs. Plainville
CLASS 1A-I BOYS
Atwood vs. Dighton
Doniphan West vs. Centralia
Caldwell vs. St. John
Centre vs. Rural Vista
Southern Coffey vs. St. Paul
South Gray vs. Tribune
Osborne vs. Little River
Hanover vs. Clifton-Clyde
CLASS 1A-II BOYS
Moscow vs. Ashland
Hartford vs. Waverly
Northern Valley vs. St. John's Beloit-Tipton
Blue Valley Randolph vs. Axtell
Quinter vs. Otis-Bison
Wheatland-Grinnell vs. Sharon Springs
Attica vs. South Barber
Elyria Christian vs. Central Christian
CLASS 5A GIRLS
Goddard vs. Liberal
Wichita Heights vs. Wichita Carroll
Maize vs. Andover
Salina Central vs. Newton
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Leavenworth
Shawnee Mill Valley vs. Blue Valley Southwest
Lansing vs. Lenexa St. James
Topeka Highland Park vs. KC Schlagle
CLASS 4A-I GIRLS
Wellington vs. Arkansas City
Andover Central vs. Augusta
KC Piper vs. Basehor-Linwood
Abilene vs. Circle
Labette County vs. Independence
Ulysses vs. McPherson
Spring Hill vs. Paola
Eudora vs. SM Miege
CLASS 4A-II GIRLS
Andale vs. Wichita Trinity
Baxter Springs vs. Parsons
Girard vs. Frontenac
Baldwin vs. Burlington
Hugoton vs. Pratt
Marysville vs. Clay Center
Concordia vs. Nickerson
Jefferson West vs. Topeka Hayden
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Garden Plain vs. Kingman
Scott City vs. Norton
Pleasant Ridge vs. Nemaha Central
TMP-Marian vs. Russell
Caney vs. Erie
Haven vs. Hesston
Mission Valley vs. Royal Valley
Eureka vs. Wellsville
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Olpe vs. Jefferson North
Valley Heights vs. Smith Center
Kiowa County vs. Central Plains
Inman vs. Berean Academy
Pleasanton vs. Pittsburg Colgan
Spearville vs. Syracuse
Bluestem vs. West Elk
Hoxie vs. Hill City
CLASS 1A-I GIRLS
Atwood vs. Stockton
Valley Falls vs. Frankfort
Caldwell vs. St. John
Chase County vs. Rural Vista
Southern Coffey vs. St. Paul
South Gray vs. South Central
Little River vs. Thunder Ridge
Hanover vs. Clifton-Clyde
CLASS 1A-II GIRLS
Moscow vs. Bucklin
Hartford vs. Waverly
Northern Valley vs. St. John's Beloit-Tipton
Blue Valley Randolph vs. Axtell
Quinter vs. Otis-Bison
Wheatland-Grinnell vs. Sharon Springs
Cunningham vs. South Barber
Central Christian vs. Wilson
