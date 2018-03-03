Varsity Basketball

Saturday’s sub-state basketball scores

March 03, 2018 12:32 PM

CLASS 6A BOYS

Wichita South vs. Wichita Southeast

Lawrence Free State vs. Wichita North

Topeka vs. Topeka Washburn Rural

Derby vs. Garden City

Blue Valley Northwest vs. SM West

Olathe Northwest vs. Olathe East

Blue Valley North vs. Lawrence

SM East vs. Olathe North

CLASS 4A-I BOYS

Arkansas City vs. Coffeyville

Andover Central vs. Augusta

KC Piper vs. Basehor-Linwood

Circle vs. Wamego

Labette County vs. Independence

Buhler vs. McPherson

Spring Hill vs. Paola

Bonner Springs vs. SM Miege

CLASS 4A-II BOYS

Wichita Trinity vs. Andale

Parsons vs. Baxter Springs

Girard vs. Frontenac

Burlington vs. Anderson County

Larned vs. Holcomb

Marysville vs. Rock Creek

Chapman vs. Smoky Valley

Topeka Hayden vs. Santa Fe Trail

CLASS 3A BOYS

Cheney vs. Belle Plaine

Phillipsburg vs. Goodland

Maur Hill-Mount Academy vs. Nemaha Central

TMP-Marian vs. Ellsworth

Caney vs. Cherryvale

Halstead vs. Sedgwick

Perry-Lecompton vs. St. Marys

Osage City vs. Council Grove

CLASS 2A BOYS

Lyndon vs. Burlingame

Bennington vs. Sacred Heart

Macksville vs. Central Plains

Hillsboro vs. Inman

Shawnee Maranatha vs. Pittsburg Colgan

Spearville vs. Stanton County

Sedan vs. West Elk

Hoxie vs. Plainville

CLASS 1A-I BOYS

Atwood vs. Dighton

Doniphan West vs. Centralia

Caldwell vs. St. John

Centre vs. Rural Vista

Southern Coffey vs. St. Paul

South Gray vs. Tribune

Osborne vs. Little River

Hanover vs. Clifton-Clyde

CLASS 1A-II BOYS

Moscow vs. Ashland

Hartford vs. Waverly

Northern Valley vs. St. John's Beloit-Tipton

Blue Valley Randolph vs. Axtell

Quinter vs. Otis-Bison

Wheatland-Grinnell vs. Sharon Springs

Attica vs. South Barber

Elyria Christian vs. Central Christian

CLASS 5A GIRLS

Goddard vs. Liberal

Wichita Heights vs. Wichita Carroll

Maize vs. Andover

Salina Central vs. Newton

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Leavenworth

Shawnee Mill Valley vs. Blue Valley Southwest

Lansing vs. Lenexa St. James

Topeka Highland Park vs. KC Schlagle

CLASS 4A-I GIRLS

Wellington vs. Arkansas City

Andover Central vs. Augusta

KC Piper vs. Basehor-Linwood

Abilene vs. Circle

Labette County vs. Independence

Ulysses vs. McPherson

Spring Hill vs. Paola

Eudora vs. SM Miege

CLASS 4A-II GIRLS

Andale vs. Wichita Trinity

Baxter Springs vs. Parsons

Girard vs. Frontenac

Baldwin vs. Burlington

Hugoton vs. Pratt

Marysville vs. Clay Center

Concordia vs. Nickerson

Jefferson West vs. Topeka Hayden

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Garden Plain vs. Kingman

Scott City vs. Norton

Pleasant Ridge vs. Nemaha Central

TMP-Marian vs. Russell

Caney vs. Erie

Haven vs. Hesston

Mission Valley vs. Royal Valley

Eureka vs. Wellsville

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Olpe vs. Jefferson North

Valley Heights vs. Smith Center

Kiowa County vs. Central Plains

Inman vs. Berean Academy

Pleasanton vs. Pittsburg Colgan

Spearville vs. Syracuse

Bluestem vs. West Elk

Hoxie vs. Hill City

CLASS 1A-I GIRLS

Atwood vs. Stockton

Valley Falls vs. Frankfort

Caldwell vs. St. John

Chase County vs. Rural Vista

Southern Coffey vs. St. Paul

South Gray vs. South Central

Little River vs. Thunder Ridge

Hanover vs. Clifton-Clyde

CLASS 1A-II GIRLS

Moscow vs. Bucklin

Hartford vs. Waverly

Northern Valley vs. St. John's Beloit-Tipton

Blue Valley Randolph vs. Axtell

Quinter vs. Otis-Bison

Wheatland-Grinnell vs. Sharon Springs

Cunningham vs. South Barber

Central Christian vs. Wilson

