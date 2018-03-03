Taking a look at Saturday’s Class 6A boys sub-state championships

Here is a preview of each Class 6A West boys sub-state championships game Saturday:
No. 8 South at No. 1 Southeast
Although Southeast started the season 7-1, the Buffaloes are not the same.
With the City League’s leading average scorer, Israel Barnes, still out, No. 1 Southeast had a worse record in February than No. 8 South. The Titans, playing just 12 miles from their home gym have a legitimate shot at an upset.
South finished the regular season with three straight wins and a different leading scorer in each game.
Without Barnes in the lineup, Southeast has had to move the ball more, at times creating more opportunities to drive around the three-point line.
After an ugly 52-44 loss at Heights Feb. 20 that clinched the City League for the Falcons, the Buffaloes have started to find their step again. Southeast won its final regular season game against Northwest by 18 and its first game of sub-state over West by 25.
These teams will meet for the third time this season Saturday, but after more than five weeks gone by, both teams are different.
PREVIOUS MEETINGS: Southeast 73, South 51 (Nov. 30); Southeast 63, South 60 (Jan. 23)
No. 10 North at No. 2 Free State
The Redskins might have been an unexpected pick to make the sub-state final, but Free State is a different animal.
North beat Manhattan on the road in the first round. It was North’s first win over a team with a .500 winning percentage or better since the end of the midseason tournament. Manhattan was 11-9; Free State is 16-5.
The Firebirds are beatable though, and North coach Gary Squires knows it. He and his team were at the McPherson Invitational when Free State lost 59-53 to a 6-4 Bishop Carroll group.
North has played the past four games without freshman point guard Jackie Johnson, and though the competition hasn’t been as stiff as what awaits in the sub-state final Saturday, the Redskins are 3-1 without him.
"(Free State) is playing with a lot of confidence right now, but I think all the pressure is on them," Squires said. “We just gotta do what we do best.”
PREVIOUS MEETINGS: None
No. 6 Washburn Rural at No. 3 Topeka
Although sub-state No. 3 doesn’t feature a Wichita-area school, the result will undoubtedly influence whichever teams qualify for the state tournament.
For context, Washburn Rural beat East by eight Wednesday at home, and Topeka topped Northwest by nine at home in the first round.
Although neither team has lost against anyone other than each other since mid-February, both are certainly beatable.
Rural (12-8) lost to Hayden, Emporia, Topeka West twice and Topeka twice. Topeka (14-6) lost Lawrence twice, Emporia, Topeka West and Junction City, a team that lost to Derby by 42 on Wednesday.
The pair is tied for the fewest wins (25) of any Class 6A boys sub-state final. North and Free State is the other 25-win pair; the Redskins have only 10 wins.
PREVIOUS MEETINGS: Topeka 56, Washburn Rural 45 (Jan. 5); Topeka 65, Washburn Rural 51 (Feb. 16)
No. 5 Garden City at No. 4 Derby
The Panthers are putting "Green is magic" to use.
No. 4 Derby beat No. 13 Junction City 76-34 on Wednesday. The 42-point victory was the second-largest of any first-round game from Class 4A-Divisoin II up. The only margin greater was Class 6A No. 1 seed Blue Valley Northwest’s 43-point win over Gardner-Edgerton.
"The good team showed up," Derby coach Brett Flory said.
The Panthers have been streaky this season. They lost to Andover Central Feb. 22 in the regular season finale but beat Salina South by 50 two games earlier. But again, four days before that, they lost to Newton.
They have the pieces with Tyler Brown and Bryant Mocaby. Their consistency is the worry. Luckily for them, Garden City hasn’t been consistent this season either.
The Buffaloes don’t have a signature win this season and lost 57-15 to Trinity Academy on Dec. 7 and Hugoton 69-35 on Feb. 6.
PREVIOUS MEETINGS: None
