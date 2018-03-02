South girls overcome slow start, land familiar spot in 6A tournament

The South girls completed the first step Friday in their quest for a fifth Class 6A girls basketball title in six years.
The Titans (21-1), who won four straight titles from 2013-16, are back in the state tournament after a hard-fought 42-32 victory over a gritty Northwest team.
Senior Trezure Jobe hit 10 of 12 free throws and finished with a game-high 20 points for South, which actually trailed the Grizzlies (9-13) after the first quarter 6-3.
Jobe scored 12 of her total during the pivotal second quarter, when South outscored Northwest 22-9 and took a 25-15 halftime lead.
That quarter provided enough of a cushion to allow the Titans to keep Northwest at bay.
Afterward, South coach Antwain Scales said the Titans will have to play better at state.
“I’m disappointed,” he said. “We didn’t come to play, we didn’t play our game.
“We couldn’t get going, and sometimes that happens when you have anxiety. We’re going for our seventh trip to state, and sometimes the girls get complacent and get in the habit of doing uncharacteristic things. It could have cost us, (but) we were lucky.”
Senior leadership will be a key at state, he said.
“Our seniors, we require a lot out of them. (Friday) for whatever reason, we just didn’t get geared up for this game. I’m glad we got the victory, but we could have played a lot better.”
He credited Northwest with providing some of the problems.
“It’s tough to beat a team three times,” Scales said. “They’re a well-coached team, and it gets tough.”
In the second half, South was able to maintain its lead, despite three-pointers from Northwest’s Alexis Snodgrass and Ashley Cordell that trimmed the South lead below double digits.
Cordell’s three pointer from the left side with 7:08 to play drew Northwest to within 35-28, but Jobe hit one of two free throws with 4:55 left, and the Titans outscored the Grizzlies 7-4 the rest of the way.
After South senior Loan-Anh Johnson was hit with two fouls in the first 1:01 of the game, Jobe and junior Haley Beard came to the rescue. Beard scored six second-quarter points and finished with seven for the game.
Northwest senior Dejanae Arnold was the only Grizzly in double figures, with 12 points – including Northwest’s last four of the game.
With their ticket punched, Scales and the Titans can look toward securing another title.
“That’s what state is about,” he said. “Tougher teams make it. We were gracious to survive, and we’ll see if we can’t put three games together.”
Northwest 6 9 7 10 – 32
South 3 22 8 9 – 42
NORTHWEST – Arnold 12, Cordell 7, Snodgrass 6, Garrett 2, Corcoran 2, Ogunbiyi 2, Surmeier 1.
SOUTH – Jobe 20, Beard 7, Afoa 5, Johnson 4, White 4, Butler 2.
