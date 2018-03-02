Eisenhower controls Andover, wins its way back to 5A boys tournament

Eisenhower’s six seniors carried the memory of losing in the 2017 Class 5A state semifinals in the back of their minds for all of this season.
With one game left before a return trip to Topeka, The Tigers’ seniors led the charge.
In Eisenhower’s 57-44 win over Andover in Friday night, seniors scored 46 points and lifted the Tigers to their fifth appearance in the state tournament in seven years.
“(Last year’s loss) has always been on our minds,” senior Tanner King said. “At the beginning of the season, we wanted to go undefeated. But we couldn’t. We’ve just been thinking about (state) all year, how we want to get back and redeem our chance for a semifinal win and (compete) for a state championship.”
Following a less than stellar performance against rival Goddard in the first round of substate, Eisenhower coach Steve Blue did something that he had not done all season. King said he led a “trust fall activity” the following practice, hoping that the activity would allow them to trust each other and not play so tight.
Blue said that his message was that getting back to their high-tempo offense was going to be the key to get back to Topeka.
“We’re a team where we can’t play tight,” Blue said. “We’ve gotta get up and down and run a little bit. That’s our style of play. The half-court is not really our best friend right now. Our main message was put on the gas pedal, play loose and have fun.”
The Tigers continuously pushed the ball up the floor and their fast-paced game allowed them to take a 12-point lead heading into the locker room. Eisenhower kept the heat on in the third quarter, reaching a 16-point lead following a Jeffrey Wake assist to King for the basket with 4:11 left in the quarter.
While Eisenhower’s seniors were fighting to keep their state tournament hopes alive, Andover’s upperclassmen were not about to let their four seniors go out without a fight. Junior Andrew Gagnon capitalized on an Eisenhower turnover with a three-pointer, allowing the Trojans to cut the deficit to single digits.
Zach Sokolosky’s offensive rebound allowed Gagnon to get an easy layup. Even when the Trojans seemed like they were climbing their way to a comeback, Eisenhower’s seniors made the plays to keep the state appearance hopes in check.
Dylan Vincent put the lead out of Andover’s reach with 2:16 to go, with a drive to the lane that collapsed the defense and allowed Ethan Stewart to knock down a wide open three-pointer for a 10-point lead. Vincent finished with 22 points while Wake added 15 and King added seven points in addition to leading all players with 11 rebounds.
“Those guys have worked so hard. Since we lost in the (state) semifinals last year, their goal was to get back to the state tournament and have (another) chance,” Blue said. “They worked hard all summer, they work hard in the weight room and I think that’s the biggest thing that they’ve done. They’ve done a nice job of getting stronger.”
First-year Andover coach Martin Shetlar felt that this season and Friday’s experience against an experienced tournament team would only help the program in the future.
“I was telling them (after) that we’re way above where I thought and most people thought we’d be,” Shetlar said. “We had some freshmen that really stepped up and did a lot of good things. We’re in a good position to keep getting better. We had a lot of young guys that played a lot of minutes this year.”
Andover 9 9 15 11 44
Eisenhower 12 18 16 11 57
Andover: Gagnon 20, J. Johnson 10, Fahnestock 5, Jonas 4, B. Johnson 2, O’Connell 2, Sokolosky 1
Eisenhower: D. Vincent 22, Wake 15, Stewart 9, King 7, J. Vincent 2, Paul 2
