Carroll boys hold for a win, grab a spot 5A tournament

As the final seconds ticked down Friday, Topeka West’s boys had a chance to prolong their breakthrough season under coach Rick Bloomquist.
For so much of the Chargers’ Class 5A sub-state final against Bishop Carroll, it didn’t seem possible. West stumbled through the first half, scoring only six points, and trailed by 19 midway through the third quarter.
But there was senior guard Koriyon Carr, the Chargers’ leading scorer, bringing the ball up the court with a chance to tie. Carr’s three-point attempt from the right wing was long, but teammate Kendall Sutton grabbed the rebound and quickly kicked the ball out to Korbin Kido.
Kido’s shot was heavily contested and fell short. The buzzer sounded, and Carroll held off West 49-46 to advance to next week’s 5A state tournament in Topeka.
Carr scored 16 of his game-high 18 points in the second half, but the Chargers’ season ended at 15-7, their first winning record since they reached the 5A title game in 2010.
Carroll (17-5), which earned its third trip to state in four seasons, got 17 points from Tanner Mans and 13 from Luke Evans. Evans provided five crucial points in the final quarter after the Chargers sliced their deficit to 42-40 on Elliott Mehrens’ putback with 3:48 remaining.
“We always try to do stuff as a team, and that’s what’s made us so successful,” said Evans, whose smothering defense in the first half helped Carroll force 13 Charger turnovers. “But when I sense something’s going on with our team, I kind of want to be the one who pulls us through that.”
It seemed unfathomable at halftime that Carroll would need key plays down the stretch to hold off West. The Golden Eagles completely handcuffed West in the second quarter, shutting the Chargers out almost the entire quarter before Carr, who came in averaging 17.5 points, hit a 15-foot jumper right before the break.
West pulled within 37-25 after three quarters, and used 59-percent shooting in the second half to continue chipping away.
Carroll was complicit in the comeback, making just 8 of 17 free throws.
Topeka West 4 2 19 21 – 46
Bishop Carroll 9 12 16 12 – 49
Topeka West (15-7) – Griffin 4-8 1-1 10, Carr 7-16 2-2 18, Corbin 0-0 0-0 0, Struble 2-6 2-3 6, Sutton 1-2 1-2 3, Mehrens 3-4 0-2 6, Kido 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 18-40 6-10 46.
Bishop Carroll (17-5) – Cundiff 4-9 0-3 8, Pracht 3-8 2-6 8, Lynch 0-0 0-0 0, Mans 7-9 1-2 17, Evans 4-10 5-6 13, Lee 1-3 0-0 3, Littlejohn 0-0 0-0 0, Larkin 0-0 0-0 0, St. Vrain 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-39 8-17 49.
3-point goals – Topeka West 4-18 (Carr 2-8, Lee 1-4, Griffin 1-5, Struble 0-1), Bishop Carroll 3-11 (Mans 2-4, Lee 1-3, Pracht 0-4). Total fouls – Topeka West 17, Bishop Carroll 14. Fouled out – Griffin, Mehrens.
