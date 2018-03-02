Heights boys pull together in fourth quarter, win 5A sub-state title game

Curtis Profit was called for a technical foul in the second quarter Friday, which damaged his Heights basketball team at the time but served Profit well later on.
Profit was forced to rediscover his emotional steadiness, and it led to some clutch moments down the stretch of Heights’ 44-36 Class 5A sub-state championship win.
Profit, a senior guard, scored seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, after a buzzer-beater in the third gave Heights the lead, to help send the Falcons to their ninth state tournament in 11 seasons.
“That was just me being childish,” Profit said of the technical. “I had to get myself together and just keep playing the game.”
Never miss a local story.
The reversal was noticeable. Shortly after his technical, he started to react to a foul call before nodding his head and turning away.
Profit made his final two shots, including a three-pointer that broke a 31-31 tie in the fourth quarter, and helped Heights go 8 for 8 from the free throw line in the fourth with two makes.
“I trusted him there,” Heights coach Joe Auer said. “He made a mistake and I didn’t even need to say anything to him there, he knew it. He was just so amped up and wanted the game so bad, (but) he calmed himself down.”
Devin Davis was equally important to Heights’ late-game surge, scoring six of his 15 points in the fourth with four free throws in the final 27 seconds. His and Profit’s offensive heroics were a contrast to the rest of the game, as Heights offset poor shooting and foul trouble with excellent defense.
Heights made 2 of 10 shots in the first quarter and 7 of 24 in the first half but held Emporia to 5 of 19 in the first half to grab a one-point lead. Neither team scored more than 11 points in a quarter until Heights scored 18 in the fourth, making 4 of 8 shots.
A faster pace in the second half turned the game sloppy at times, but Heights survived five third-quarter turnovers.
“It was energy. It was not pouting,” Auer said. “This is the time of year where you can get really devastated by the stakes, and the kids didn’t do that. That was a fun one. It was a tough one.”
Ja’Len Carter made two three-pointers for Emporia to tie it 31-31 early in the fourth quarter, but Heights never trailed.
Profit and Davis combined for 11 of Heights’ final 13 points, finishing off what Auer called Heights’ most difficult sub-state win since freshman Perry Ellis helped the Falcons knock off Washburn Rural in 2009.
“We told them to stay the course,” Auer said. “We’re getting great shots. We got the ball in the paint, we’re just not hitting. It’s hard to convince teenagers of that. Don’t panic, don’t start throwing up junk – and they didn’t. They executed.”
Emporia 6 9 10 11 -- 44
Heights 5 11 11 -- 17
EMPORIA: Carter 9, Hastert 10, Stewart 3, Wilson 3, Farr 10, Olsson 1.
HEIGHTS: Profit 12, Davis 15, Kirkendoll 6, Hale 2, Dempsey 9.
Comments