Varsity Basketball

Washburn Rural ends East girls’ run one win shy of state tournament

Topeka Capital-Journal

March 02, 2018 08:52 PM

TOPEKA

The Wichita East girls basketball season came to an end Friday with a 56-35 loss to Washburn Rural in a Class 6A sub-state final.

Leading 17-14 in the first quarter, the Junior Blues reeled off a 14-0 run to take a commanding 31-16 advantage into the break.

“I thought once we kind of understood what we needed to do on defense it really helped our offense,” Washburn Rural coach Kevin Bordewick said.

Carly Bachelor scored 20 points and added 17 rebounds, sophomore Kasey Hamilton scored 20 points off the bench and the Junior Blues, who led by 26 after three quarters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hamilton, who had a then-career-high 16 points in the Junior Blues’ sub-state semifinal victory Tuesday, had another career-best Friday.

Aniya Keeling led East with 12 points.

Wichita East 10 6 8 11 — 35

Washburn Rural 15 16 19 6 — 56

Wichita East (17-5) — B. Jackson 1-6 0-0 3, McKinney 3-12 2-3 8, Keeling 6-10 0-0 12, McElrath 2-6 0-0 4, Ross 2-7 0-0 4, J. Jackson 1-8 0-0 2, Castro 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 16-54 2-3 35.

Washburn Rural (18-4) — Sigmund 1-3 0-0 2, Houser 0-3 0-0 0, Bachelor 6-14 6-7 20, Michalski 1-4 2-3 5, Woolington 3-7 0-0 9, Hamilton 6-8 8-9 20, Ebert 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-40 16-19 56.

3-point goals — Wichita East 1 (B. Jackson), Washburn Rural 5 (Woolington 3, Bachelor 2). Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — Wichita East bench, McKinney. Total fouls — Wichita East 15, Washburn Rural 3.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Current Shockers take 5A sub-state: Andover vs. Eisenhower

View More Video