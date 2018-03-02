Basketball season.
Varsity Basketball

Friday’s high school basketball scores (9:45 p.m.)

March 02, 2018 07:44 PM

Class 6A Girls

South 42, Northwest 32

Derby 71, Dodge City 17

Manhattan 49, Hutchinson 40

Washburn Rural 56, East 35

Olathe East 50, Blue Valley 33

Olathe South 53, Lawrence 47

BV North , Gardner-Edgerton

SM Northwest 48, Olathe Northwest 46

Class 3A Girls

At Belle Plaine

Kingman 64, Conway Springs 34

Garden Plain 42, Cheney 31

At Sedgwick

Hesston 48, Sterling 46

Haven 53, Halstead 37

At Colby

Norton 47, Cimarron 23

Scott City 37, Colby 28

At Horton

Pleasant Ridge 45, Maur Hill 35

Nemaha Central 48, Sabetha 36

At Minneapolis

Thomas More 57, Riley County 38

Russell 49, Beloit 42

At Riverton

Erie 48, Cherryvale 30

Caney Valley 41, SE Cherokee 38

At Silver Lake

Rossville vs. Mission Valley

Royal Valley34, St. Marys 31

At Wellsville

Eureka 68, Humboldt 52

Wellsville 63, Council Grove 44

Class 1A-Division I Girls

At Dighton

Rawlins County 65, Triplains 51

Stockton 48, Dighton 42

At Frankfort

Doniphan West vs. Valley Falls

Frankfort (17-4) vs. Centralia

At Norwich

Caldwell 56, Pretty Prairie 41

Norwich vs. St. John

At Peabody

Royal Valley 56, Flinthills 22

Centre vs. Chase County

At Satanta

South Central 61, Tribune 13

Minneapolis vs. South Gray

At St. Paul

Southern Coffey 41, Chetopa 28

St. Paul 55, Lebo 29

At Sylvan Grove

Osborne vs. Thunder Ridge

Little River vs. Lakeside

At Wakefield

Pike Valley vs. Hanover

Washington County vs. Clifton-Clyde

Class 1A-Division II Girls

At Fowler

Moscow 39, Rolla 19

Ashland vs. Bucklin

At Hartford

Waverly 55, Crest 49

Marais Des Cygnes vs. Hartford

At Palco

Northern Valley 70, Logan 46

St. John’s-Tipton 67, Palco 26

At BV-Randolph

Wetmore vs. Axtell

BV-Randolph vs. Southern Cloud

At Western Plains

Ingalls vs. Otis-Bison

Pawnee Heights vs. Quinter

At Sharon Springs

Westmoreland vs. Cheylin

Sharon Springs vs. Golden Plains

At South Haven

Cunningham 46, Argonia 36

South Barber 52, South Haven 40

At Stafford

Hutchinson Central Christian 37, Elyria 28

Stafford vs. Wilson

Class 5A Boys

Eisenhower 57, Andover 44

Heights 44, Emporia 36

Salina Central 40, Maize 30

Carroll 49, Topeka West 46

Pittsburg 56, Aquinas 54 OT

KC Schlagle 61, Olathe West 50

Mill Valley 64, Wyandotte 63

Topeka Seaman 68, De Soto 52

Class 4A-Division I Boys

At Arkansas City

Coffeyville 61, Winfield 41

Arkansas City 65, Wellington 34

At Augusta

Andover Central 78, Rose Hill 49

Augusta 71, Mulvane 49

At El Dorado

Circle 55, Abilene 53

Wamego 51, El Dorado 45

At McPherson

Buhler 57, Hays 52

McPherson 75, Ulysses 32

At Basehor-Linwood

Piper 57, Tonganoxie 39

Basehor-Linwood 60, Atchison 25

At Fort Scott

Labette County 61, Chanute 49

Independence 60, Fort Scott 49

At Paola

Spring Hill 41, Louisburg 33

Paola 47, Ottawa 42, 2OT

At Miege

Bishop Miege 68, Eudora 36

Bonner Springs 65, Sumner Academy 59

4A-Division II Boys

At Clearwater

Andale 46, Collegiate 41

Trinity Academy 63, Clearwater 31

At Columbus

Parsons 55, Galena 42

Baxter Springs 60, Columbus 47

At Frontenac

Girard 68, Prairie View 56

Frontenac 61, Iola 43

At Garnett

Burlington 87, Baldwin 69

Anderson County 70, Osawatomie 31

At Holcomb

Larned 62, Hugoton 56

Holcomb 63, Pratt 27

At Holton

Rock Creek 64, Clay Center 52

Marysville 64, Holton 42

At Smoky Valley

Chapman 60, Concordia 58

Smoky Valley 73, Nickerson 50

At Hayden

Santa Fe Trail 65, Bishop Ward 48

Topeka Hayden 71, Jefferson West 41

Class 2A Boys

At Hillsboro

Inman 37, Berean 29

Hillsboro 61, Moundridge 50

At Udall

West Elk 71, Medicine Lodge 49

Sedan 46, Cedar Vale-Dexter 29

At Wabaunsee

Lyndon 39, Jackson Heights 32

Burlingame 52, Olpe 46

At Belleville

Sacred Heart 67, Smith Center 27

Bennington 61, Republic County 55

At Central Plains

Macksville 67, Ness City 52

Central Plains 55, Pratt Skyline 19

At Colgan

Maranatha 76, Yates Center 68

Pittsburg Colgan 53, KC Christian 36

At Syracuse

Spearville 47, Meade 38

Hodgeman County vs. Stanton County

At WaKeeney

Plainville 81, St. Francis 75

Hoxie 83, Hill City 36

