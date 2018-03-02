Friday’s high school basketball scores (9:45 p.m.)

Class 6A Girls
South 42, Northwest 32
Derby 71, Dodge City 17
Manhattan 49, Hutchinson 40
Washburn Rural 56, East 35
Olathe East 50, Blue Valley 33
Olathe South 53, Lawrence 47
BV North , Gardner-Edgerton
SM Northwest 48, Olathe Northwest 46
Class 3A Girls
At Belle Plaine
Kingman 64, Conway Springs 34
Garden Plain 42, Cheney 31
At Sedgwick
Hesston 48, Sterling 46
Haven 53, Halstead 37
At Colby
Norton 47, Cimarron 23
Scott City 37, Colby 28
At Horton
Pleasant Ridge 45, Maur Hill 35
Nemaha Central 48, Sabetha 36
At Minneapolis
Thomas More 57, Riley County 38
Russell 49, Beloit 42
At Riverton
Erie 48, Cherryvale 30
Caney Valley 41, SE Cherokee 38
At Silver Lake
Rossville vs. Mission Valley
Royal Valley34, St. Marys 31
At Wellsville
Eureka 68, Humboldt 52
Wellsville 63, Council Grove 44
Class 1A-Division I Girls
At Dighton
Rawlins County 65, Triplains 51
Stockton 48, Dighton 42
At Frankfort
Doniphan West vs. Valley Falls
Frankfort (17-4) vs. Centralia
At Norwich
Caldwell 56, Pretty Prairie 41
Norwich vs. St. John
At Peabody
Royal Valley 56, Flinthills 22
Centre vs. Chase County
At Satanta
South Central 61, Tribune 13
Minneapolis vs. South Gray
At St. Paul
Southern Coffey 41, Chetopa 28
St. Paul 55, Lebo 29
At Sylvan Grove
Osborne vs. Thunder Ridge
Little River vs. Lakeside
At Wakefield
Pike Valley vs. Hanover
Washington County vs. Clifton-Clyde
Class 1A-Division II Girls
At Fowler
Moscow 39, Rolla 19
Ashland vs. Bucklin
At Hartford
Waverly 55, Crest 49
Marais Des Cygnes vs. Hartford
At Palco
Northern Valley 70, Logan 46
St. John’s-Tipton 67, Palco 26
At BV-Randolph
Wetmore vs. Axtell
BV-Randolph vs. Southern Cloud
At Western Plains
Ingalls vs. Otis-Bison
Pawnee Heights vs. Quinter
At Sharon Springs
Westmoreland vs. Cheylin
Sharon Springs vs. Golden Plains
At South Haven
Cunningham 46, Argonia 36
South Barber 52, South Haven 40
At Stafford
Hutchinson Central Christian 37, Elyria 28
Stafford vs. Wilson
Class 5A Boys
Eisenhower 57, Andover 44
Heights 44, Emporia 36
Salina Central 40, Maize 30
Carroll 49, Topeka West 46
Pittsburg 56, Aquinas 54 OT
KC Schlagle 61, Olathe West 50
Mill Valley 64, Wyandotte 63
Topeka Seaman 68, De Soto 52
Class 4A-Division I Boys
At Arkansas City
Coffeyville 61, Winfield 41
Arkansas City 65, Wellington 34
At Augusta
Andover Central 78, Rose Hill 49
Augusta 71, Mulvane 49
At El Dorado
Circle 55, Abilene 53
Wamego 51, El Dorado 45
At McPherson
Buhler 57, Hays 52
McPherson 75, Ulysses 32
At Basehor-Linwood
Piper 57, Tonganoxie 39
Basehor-Linwood 60, Atchison 25
At Fort Scott
Labette County 61, Chanute 49
Independence 60, Fort Scott 49
At Paola
Spring Hill 41, Louisburg 33
Paola 47, Ottawa 42, 2OT
At Miege
Bishop Miege 68, Eudora 36
Bonner Springs 65, Sumner Academy 59
4A-Division II Boys
At Clearwater
Andale 46, Collegiate 41
Trinity Academy 63, Clearwater 31
At Columbus
Parsons 55, Galena 42
Baxter Springs 60, Columbus 47
At Frontenac
Girard 68, Prairie View 56
Frontenac 61, Iola 43
At Garnett
Burlington 87, Baldwin 69
Anderson County 70, Osawatomie 31
At Holcomb
Larned 62, Hugoton 56
Holcomb 63, Pratt 27
At Holton
Rock Creek 64, Clay Center 52
Marysville 64, Holton 42
At Smoky Valley
Chapman 60, Concordia 58
Smoky Valley 73, Nickerson 50
At Hayden
Santa Fe Trail 65, Bishop Ward 48
Topeka Hayden 71, Jefferson West 41
Class 2A Boys
At Hillsboro
Inman 37, Berean 29
Hillsboro 61, Moundridge 50
At Udall
West Elk 71, Medicine Lodge 49
Sedan 46, Cedar Vale-Dexter 29
At Wabaunsee
Lyndon 39, Jackson Heights 32
Burlingame 52, Olpe 46
At Belleville
Sacred Heart 67, Smith Center 27
Bennington 61, Republic County 55
At Central Plains
Macksville 67, Ness City 52
Central Plains 55, Pratt Skyline 19
At Colgan
Maranatha 76, Yates Center 68
Pittsburg Colgan 53, KC Christian 36
At Syracuse
Spearville 47, Meade 38
Hodgeman County vs. Stanton County
At WaKeeney
Plainville 81, St. Francis 75
Hoxie 83, Hill City 36
