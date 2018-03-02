Two of the Wichita area’s best basketball teams won’t make state. Here’s why

By Sunday, only Trinity Academy, Andale or Collegiate will still be playing basketball.
Two of the three teams are set to be eliminated in their sub-state tournament, not because the other teams in Kansas have proven to be better, but because the schools are all around Wichita. Class 4A does not seed its sub-state tournaments throughout the state. Geography is the only metric used.
In 2018, it just happens that three of Class 4A-Division II’s best teams play within 30 miles of one another.
Trinity enters sub-state as the No. 1 seed in the Clearwater sub-state at 18-1. The Knights have rolled some of the best teams in the state this season. They beat Cheney and Holcomb by 19, both No. 1 seeds in their sub-state tournaments, as well as Belle Plaine, a No. 2 seed.
Andale is the second seed behind Trinity. After a state championship appearance in football days before the basketball season started, the Indians went 17-2 this season. They beat Collegiate twice, lost to McPherson by two, beat Cheney by 11 and Augusta by two.
Collegiate is the No. 3 seed. Although the Spartans have the worst resume of the three, they enter the sub-state tournament with the best record of any third-seeded team in Class 4A-Division II at 15-5.
Trinity, Andale and Collegiate were all ranked in the top seven of the latest Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings. Collegiate coach Mitch Fiegel said even after close to three decades of dealing with the geographic sub-state format, it’s still “incredibly hard to stomach.”
“When I was younger, I used to get my sub-state assignment, and you almost wanna cry,” Fiegel said. “As long as you’re doing it solely on geography, you’re eliminating the possibility of having the best teams in the state tournament.”
The same format was used in Classes 6A and 5A until this season. Coaches like Derby’s Brett Flory wanted change and fought for it to the Kansas State High School Activities Association.
Flory felt like his sub-state was stronger than any other, so he looked at the numbers.
“Year-in, year-out, the winning percentage in our group was close to 70 percent,” Flory said. “You look at the other one, and it was well below .500. It was hard to look at that every year.”
This season, 6A and 5A were split into east and west divisions. Athletic directors from each region and the sub-state manager met and seeded their side of the state.
Each region is split into four four-team playoffs. The higher-seeded team hosts the game.
The counter-argument: The first round forced some teams to travel hours only to lose to a higher-seeded team by 20 points.
“If you do have a good season, you should be rewarded for that,” Flory said. “If the shoe’s on the other foot and we have to drive to wherever, I think you have to live with that.… To me, an extra hour on a bus doesn’t counteract the hard work that goes into a season.”
The No. 4 Panthers hosted No. 13 Junction City on Wednesday and won by 42. It’s a two-hour, 123-mile drive from Junction City to Derby.
The second round draw wasn’t much better. Although four Wichita-area schools are into the Class 6A sub-state finals, only two of them play each other. North travels to Free State, and Derby hosts Garden City.
The average one-way distance traveled for the Class 6A boys in the first round was only 38 miles more than the average for the second round. Fiegel said he thinks the driving is worth it to find the best teams.
“It’s not like you’re getting bucked for seven or eight games,” Fiegel said.
That might not be the case in Class 4A this year, particularly with the Clearwater sub-state tournament, but Andale coach Jeff Buchanan said his team is inviting the challenge. Andale plays Collegiate in the first round of sub-state at 6 p.m. Friday.
“You can look at other situations and say, ‘Is it fair?’ or ‘Poor us,’ but no, not ‘Poor us,’ ” Buchanan said. “This is fun. It’s a chance to go out and prove you’re one of the best teams in the state from start to finish.”
Class 4A will adopt a similar statewide seeding format starting in 2019. The state will be divided into 18 teams in each region. There will be two play-in games for the No. 15 and 16 seeds. After that, the system is the same as what happened in Classes 6A and 5A this season.
“Seeding shall be based strictly on percentage of wins and losses,” according to the proposal.
That change won’t trickle down to Class 3A and below.
“Schools are placed in groups of eight based on geography,” the proposal states.
Host schools will put on the boys and girls sub-state tournaments, as they have done. Fiegel said that’s why KSHSAA won’t change the format for the lower classes, including 4A through this season.
“You deal with smaller communities that are more unwilling to separate boys and girls where they go,” he said. “In 5 and 6A, girls go one place, boys go another.”
Changing the format is a step in the right direction, Buchanan said. The system will never be flawless. There will always be a Junction City driving four total hours to lose by 10 times as many points.
But that doesn’t change this year’s Clearwater sub-state.
Buchanan has been at Andale for more than a decade. His teams have qualified for the state tournament four times in the past five seasons.
When asked whether he had coached in a tougher first-round game, Buchanan answered frankly.
“No.”
