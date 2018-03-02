Previewing boys Class 5A sub-state championships

Here is a look at Friday night’s Class 5A West boys sub-state championship games:
No. 9 Andover at No. 1 Eisenhower
On paper, signs point toward the Tigers.
Eisenhower has struggled with bigger, taller teams this season with a pair of close games against Goddard, including a 52-47 victory Tuesday, and a pair of losses to Arkansas City. Andover does not have great size.
Never miss a local story.
“We like the matchup,” Eisenhower coach Steve Blue said. “They have a lot of guards, and we’re both pretty much guard-focused teams. We like to get up and down. Andover likes to score; we like to score. So for us, it’s a fun matchup.”
The Tigers haven’t been hot lately though. Their top two scorers, Dylan Vincent and Jeff Wake, averaged 27.3 and 14.4 points through 17 games. In the past three, Vincent averaged 20, and Wake was at 12.
Andover coach Martin Shetlar said after the their 65-59 win at Kapaun and with Eisenhower out of its regular tune, the Trojans are finding confidence.
“We played ‘em one time pretty well and another time not so well,” Shetlar said. “So I think we’ll be ready for ‘em the third time.”
In the two meetings this season, Vincent scored 68 points against Andover.
PREVIOUS MEETINGS: Eisenhower 95, Andover 86 (Dec. 8); Eisenhower 80, Andover 51 (Feb. 6)
No. 7 Emporia at No. 2 Heights
Heights led 38-1 at halftime Tuesday against Salina South.
The Falcons have buckled down defensively. After clinching the City league with a 52-44 win over Southeast, Heights allowed 35 to East and beat Salina South 64-23.
Height coach Joe Auer said Emporia is going to be a tough test because of their streaky nature. After winning their first five games, the Spartans struggled toward the end of the season, which makes scouting “incredibly important,” Auer said.
“We’ll break down every player and talk about tendencies,” Auer said. “But we’re of the mindset that we’re gonna dictate what goes on in the game at both ends of the floor.
“That’s what has to happen if you wanna win a state championship.”
The Spartans are coming off a 63-53 win against Maize South in the first round, but they have been up and down this year. They lost to Andover Central on Jan. 19 but beat Newton by almost 30 in the season-opener and Topeka West by 19 on Feb. 2.
“In the 22nd game of the season, neither team is gonna pull any tricks out of their hat,” Auer said.
PREVIOUS MEETINGS: None
No. 6 Salina Central at No. 3 Maize
Coach Chris Grill and the Eagles must be happy this game isn’t in Salina.
The results were harshly different as the venue changed during the regular season meetings. At home, Maize won by 23. On the road, the Eagles scraped by with a seven-point win.
The Mustangs work the three-pointer and get it from several sources.
Junior Harper Williams leads the way with 11.8 per game. Seniors Sam Shaffer and Ethan Speer add 11.5 and 10.8, and four others average five a night.
Maize is coming off an easy 78-40 victory over Great Bend on Tuesday, and Central edged Newton 62-58 in its sub-state opener.
PREVIOUS MEETINGS: Maize 52, Salina Central 29 (Jan. 12); Maize 49, Salina Central 42 (Feb. 16)
No. 5 Topeka West at No. 4 Bishop Carroll
In Carroll’s past five games, five different players have led in scoring.
The Eagles’ diversity makes them dangerous, particularly in the postseason. While many teams have one, two or maybe three options, Carroll has more than a handful.
Carsen Pracht, Tanner Mans, Luke Evans, Clay Cundiff, Gunner Lynch, Carson Lee and Brenyn St. Vrain have all led the way at some point this season.
Topeka West has played some City League competition this season. The Chargers beat South 57-53 in overtime to go to the Topeka Invitational final. They also beat Northwest 70-43 on Feb. 3.
Carroll was 3-1 against South and Northwest this season with the only loss coming during the Eagles’ 1-4 start.
PREVIOUS MEETINGS: None
Hayden Barber: 316-269-7670, @HK_Barber
Comments