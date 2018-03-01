Watch: Sedgwick’s Neal Bever hits buzzer-beater to go to sub-state final
With five seconds left, Sedgwick senior Neal Bever drove to the basket and scored a buzzer-beating jumper. The shot clinched a 59-57 victory over Sterling and a spot in the Cardinals’ Class 3A sub-state final.
hbarber@wichitaeagle.com
