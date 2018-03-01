Buzzer-beater sends underdog Sedgwick into Class 3A sub-state final

Neal Bever sprinted down the court, one finger toward the sky.
Sedgwick beat Sterling 59-57 on Thursday. Bever was the Cardinals’ hero.
With the right side of the floor cleared out, Bever caught a pass from Hooper Schroder. Five seconds remained. Bever drove to his right to the baseline, dribbled three times and jumped for an off-balance game-winner from the corner.
He hit.
“That’s what I dream about,” Bever said.
Bever seemed to come up with the biggest momentum-gaining plays Thursday. He finished with 19 points, not even the most on his team, but a charge in the fourth quarter changed the game.
Sedgwick was outscored 20-8 in the third quarter. Sterling senior Lucas Briar scored 15 of the 20, but he had four fouls.
Early in the fourth, Briar started to drive and spun toward the basket. Bever hurried over, drew the charge, and Briar was out of the game.
Bever and coach Darren Crumrine said it was the play of the game, even better than the buzzer-beater.
“We might not have been in that situation if he doesn’t take that charge,” Crumrine said.
Segwick entered Class 3A sub-state as a No. 6 seed at 10-9. The Cardinals beat No. 3 Hesston (16-3) in the opening round and No. 2 Sterling to reach the sub-state final, where they will face the winner of Thursday’s Haven-Halstead game.
Over the two games, Sedgwick outscored its opponents by four points. The crowd seemed to elevate the Cardinals every time the game looked lost.
Sedgwick is one of eight hosts of Class 3A sub-state tournaments, the lowest-seeded host still alive.
“Going into the sub-states, it’s a dream to be playing in the final,” Crumrine said. “It’s something we didn’t think would be possible in January.”
Entering sub-state, Segwick hadn’t won three straight games and only won two twice. Crumrine said with about four games left in the regular season, senior leadership took over.
“I think we had some guys that weren’t quite bought into the program,” Bever said. “We had a few down games and started to buy in. We went from there.”
That leadership has taken the Cardinals to an unexpected destination with a chance to reach the Class 3A state tournament. Sedgwick plays in the sub-state final at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
