Buzzer-beater sends underdog Sedgwick into Class 3A sub-state final

With five seconds left, Sedgwick senior Neal Bever drove to the basket and scored a buzzer-beating jumper. The shot clinched a 59-57 victory over Sterling and a spot in the Cardinals’ Class 3A sub-state final. hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

