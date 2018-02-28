Wednesday’s high school basketball sub-state scores (8:25 p.m.)

Boys
CLASS 6A WEST
Southeast 70, West 35
South 79, Dodge City 76. OT
Free State 62, Hutchinson 31
North 60, Manhattan 57
Topeka 61, Northwest 50
Washburn Rural 56, East 48
Derby 76, Junction City 34
Garden City 44, Campus 42
CLASS 6A EAST
Gardner-Edgerton at BV Northwest
SM West at SM South
BV West at Olathe Northwest
Olathe East 60, Blue Valley 55
KC Harmon at BV North
Lawrence 64, SM Northwest 55
SM East 52, Olathe South 46
Olathe North 70, SM North 35
Girls
CLASS 5A WEST
Great Bend at Liberal
Goddard 45, Valley Center 33
Carroll 61, Topeka West 31
Heights 67, Emporia 60
Maize 49, Eisenhower 29
Andover 62, Maize South 58
Newton 50, Salina South 23
Salina Central 61, Kapaun 56
CLASS 5A EAST
Wyandotte at Aquinas
Leavenworth 39, Pittsburg 27
KC Turner at Mill Valley
BV Southwest at De Soto
Lansing 78, KC Washington 17
St. James 49, Topeka Seaman 47
Shawnee Heights at Schlagle
Olathe West at Highland Park
THURSDAY
CLASS 4A-1 GIRLS
At Arkansas City
Wellington (11-9) vs. Coffeyville (1-19), 6 p.m.
Winfield (7-12) vs. Arkansas City (7-13), 7:30
At Augusta
Rose Hill (13-7) vs. Andover Central (11-8), 6
Mulvane (1-18) vs. Augusta (13-6), 7:30
At El Dorado
Abilene (12-7) vs. Wamego (6-13), 6
Circle (16-4) vs. El Dorado (1-18), 7:30
At McPherson
Ulysses (13-7) vs. Hays (13-7), 6
Buhler (6-13) vs. McPherson (18-1), 7:30
At Basehor-Linwood
Piper (19-0) vs. Tonganoxie (6-14), 6
Atchison (8-12) vs. Basehor-Linwood (10-10), 7:30
At Fort Scott
Chanute (4-16) vs. Labette County (19-1), 6
Independence (11-9) vs. Fort Scott (13-7), 7:30
At Paola
Ottawa (2-18) vs. Spring Hill (13-6), 6
Louisburg (8-12) vs. Paola (8-11), 7:30
At Miege
Eudora (11-9) vs. Sumner (15-5), 6
Bonner Springs (7-13) vs. Miege (18-2), 7:30
CLASS 4A-DIVISION 2 GIRLS
At Clearwater
Collegiate (6-14) vs. Trinity (11-8), 6
Clearwater (3-16) vs. Andale (14-5), 7:30
At Columbus
Baxter Springs (11-9) vs. Galena (15-5), 6
Parsons (11-9) vs. Columbus (12-8), 7:30
At Frontenac
Prairie View (3-16) vs. Girard (13-7), 6
Iola (7-13) vs. Frontenac (7-13), 7:30
At Anderson County
Osawatomie (5-15) vs. Baldwin (18-1), 6
Anderson County (6-14) vs. Burlington (16-3)
At Holcomb
Larned (3-17) vs. Hugoton (13-7), 6
Pratt (9-11) vs. Holcomb (10-10), 7:30
At Holton
Rock Creek (3-17) vs. Clay Center (18-1), 6
Holton (15-4) vs. Marysville (15-4), 7:30
At Smoky Valley
Concordia (8-11) vs. Chapman (8-11), 6
Smoky Valley (2-17) vs. Nickerson (10-10), 7:30
At Hayden
Ward (2-17) vs. Jefferson West (17-2), 6
Hayden (10-10) vs. Santa Fe Trail (12-8), 7:30
CLASS 3A BOYS
At Belle Plaine
Garden Plain (5-15) vs. Cheney (19-2), 6
Kingman (9-11) vs. Belle Plaine (16-4), 7:30
At Sedgwick
Sedgwick (11-9) vs. Sterling (17-3), 6
Haven (13-7) vs. Halstead (18-2), 7:30
At Colby
Scott City (11-10) vs. Phillipsburg (19-1), 6
Goodland (13-8) vs. Lakin (17-3), 7:30
At Horton
Riverside (6-14) vs. Maur Hill (19-1), 6
Sabetha (13-7) vs. Nemaha Central (17-3), 7:30
At Minneapolis
SE-Saline (11-9) vs. Thomas More (15-5), 6
Beloit (12-9) vs. Ellsworth (15-6), 7:30
At Riverton
Cherryvale (12-8) vs. Neodesha (4-16), 6
Riverton (9-11) vs. Caney Valley (18-2), 7:30
At Silver Lake
McLouth (11-9) vs.
