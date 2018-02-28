Basketball season.
Basketball season. Hemera Technologies Getty Images
Basketball season. Hemera Technologies Getty Images

Varsity Basketball

Wednesday’s high school basketball sub-state scores (8:25 p.m.)

Eagle staff

February 28, 2018 07:29 PM

Boys

CLASS 6A WEST

Southeast 70, West 35

South 79, Dodge City 76. OT

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Free State 62, Hutchinson 31

North 60, Manhattan 57

Topeka 61, Northwest 50

Washburn Rural 56, East 48

Derby 76, Junction City 34

Garden City 44, Campus 42

CLASS 6A EAST

Gardner-Edgerton at BV Northwest

SM West at SM South

BV West at Olathe Northwest

Olathe East 60, Blue Valley 55

KC Harmon at BV North

Lawrence 64, SM Northwest 55

SM East 52, Olathe South 46

Olathe North 70, SM North 35

Girls

CLASS 5A WEST

Great Bend at Liberal

Goddard 45, Valley Center 33

Carroll 61, Topeka West 31

Heights 67, Emporia 60

Maize 49, Eisenhower 29

Andover 62, Maize South 58

Newton 50, Salina South 23

Salina Central 61, Kapaun 56

CLASS 5A EAST

Wyandotte at Aquinas

Leavenworth 39, Pittsburg 27

KC Turner at Mill Valley

BV Southwest at De Soto

Lansing 78, KC Washington 17

St. James 49, Topeka Seaman 47

Shawnee Heights at Schlagle

Olathe West at Highland Park

THURSDAY

CLASS 4A-1 GIRLS

At Arkansas City

Wellington (11-9) vs. Coffeyville (1-19), 6 p.m.

Winfield (7-12) vs. Arkansas City (7-13), 7:30

At Augusta

Rose Hill (13-7) vs. Andover Central (11-8), 6

Mulvane (1-18) vs. Augusta (13-6), 7:30

At El Dorado

Abilene (12-7) vs. Wamego (6-13), 6

Circle (16-4) vs. El Dorado (1-18), 7:30

At McPherson

Ulysses (13-7) vs. Hays (13-7), 6

Buhler (6-13) vs. McPherson (18-1), 7:30

At Basehor-Linwood

Piper (19-0) vs. Tonganoxie (6-14), 6

Atchison (8-12) vs. Basehor-Linwood (10-10), 7:30

At Fort Scott

Chanute (4-16) vs. Labette County (19-1), 6

Independence (11-9) vs. Fort Scott (13-7), 7:30

At Paola

Ottawa (2-18) vs. Spring Hill (13-6), 6

Louisburg (8-12) vs. Paola (8-11), 7:30

At Miege

Eudora (11-9) vs. Sumner (15-5), 6

Bonner Springs (7-13) vs. Miege (18-2), 7:30

CLASS 4A-DIVISION 2 GIRLS

At Clearwater

Collegiate (6-14) vs. Trinity (11-8), 6

Clearwater (3-16) vs. Andale (14-5), 7:30

At Columbus

Baxter Springs (11-9) vs. Galena (15-5), 6

Parsons (11-9) vs. Columbus (12-8), 7:30

At Frontenac

Prairie View (3-16) vs. Girard (13-7), 6

Iola (7-13) vs. Frontenac (7-13), 7:30

At Anderson County

Osawatomie (5-15) vs. Baldwin (18-1), 6

Anderson County (6-14) vs. Burlington (16-3)

At Holcomb

Larned (3-17) vs. Hugoton (13-7), 6

Pratt (9-11) vs. Holcomb (10-10), 7:30

At Holton

Rock Creek (3-17) vs. Clay Center (18-1), 6

Holton (15-4) vs. Marysville (15-4), 7:30

At Smoky Valley

Concordia (8-11) vs. Chapman (8-11), 6

Smoky Valley (2-17) vs. Nickerson (10-10), 7:30

At Hayden

Ward (2-17) vs. Jefferson West (17-2), 6

Hayden (10-10) vs. Santa Fe Trail (12-8), 7:30

CLASS 3A BOYS

At Belle Plaine

Garden Plain (5-15) vs. Cheney (19-2), 6

Kingman (9-11) vs. Belle Plaine (16-4), 7:30

At Sedgwick

Sedgwick (11-9) vs. Sterling (17-3), 6

Haven (13-7) vs. Halstead (18-2), 7:30

At Colby

Scott City (11-10) vs. Phillipsburg (19-1), 6

Goodland (13-8) vs. Lakin (17-3), 7:30

At Horton

Riverside (6-14) vs. Maur Hill (19-1), 6

Sabetha (13-7) vs. Nemaha Central (17-3), 7:30

At Minneapolis

SE-Saline (11-9) vs. Thomas More (15-5), 6

Beloit (12-9) vs. Ellsworth (15-6), 7:30

At Riverton

Cherryvale (12-8) vs. Neodesha (4-16), 6

Riverton (9-11) vs. Caney Valley (18-2), 7:30

At Silver Lake

McLouth (11-9) vs.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Highlights: Andover upsets Kapaun in sub-state first round

View More Video