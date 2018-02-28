Tuesday’s basketball takeaways: Some avoid sub-state upset, others do not

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:21 Highlights: Andover upsets Kapaun in sub-state first round Pause 1:22 Heights clinches City League crown 1:20 Carroll wins contested Holy War 0:51 Carroll keeps City League hopes alive 0:41 South girls win sixth straight City League title 0:19 Double overtime buzzer-beater sends arena into frenzy 1:39 Andover Central tops Maize South 1:45 Campus makes it 7-1 in 2018 with win over Newton 1:13 Trinity Academy makes huge stride toward league title 0:58 Newton finishes runner-up to Miege at home tournament Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

No. 9 Andover has to travel to No. 8 Kapaun on Tuesday. The Crusaders were hot, and the Trojans were not coming in. But Andover earned a tough 65-59 victory in Class 5A sub-state. hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

No. 9 Andover has to travel to No. 8 Kapaun on Tuesday. The Crusaders were hot, and the Trojans were not coming in. But Andover earned a tough 65-59 victory in Class 5A sub-state. hbarber@wichitaeagle.com