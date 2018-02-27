Basketball season.
Varsity Basketball

Tuesday’s high school basketball sub-state scores (final)

February 27, 2018 07:31 PM

BOYS

CLASS 5A WEST

Eisenhower 52, Goddard 47

Andover 65, Kapaun 59

Heights 64, Salina South 23

Emporia 63, Maize South 53

Maize 78, Great Bend 40

Salina Central 62, Newton 58

Carroll 58, Valley Center 37

Topeka West 83, Liberal 58

CLASS 5A EAST

Pittsburg 69, Lansing 56

Aquinas 71, Highland Park 59

KC Schlagle 73, Shawnee Heights 41

Olathe West 85, KC Turner 60

Mill valley 75, KC Washington 38

Wyandotte 58, St. James 52

Topeka Seaman 72, BV Southwest 50

De Soto 40, Leavenworth 26

CLASS 2A

ALMA

Lyndon 75, Wabaunsee 29

Jackson Heights 52, Jefferson North 42

Burlingame 62, Madison 48

Olpe 74, Bishop Seabury 64

BELLEVILLE

Sacred Heart 71, Ell-Saline 40

Smith Center 41, Valley Heights 38

Bennington 58, Lincoln 20

Republic County 72, Solomon 43

CLAFLIN

Central Plains 54, Ellinwood 20

Pratt Skyline 66, LaCrosse 50

Macksville 61, Kinsley 29

Ness City 81, Kiowa County 49

HILLSBORO

Berean Academy 56, Canton-Galva 23

Inman 64, Marion 60, OT

Hillsboro 64, Goessel 24

Moundridge 65, Herington 33

PITTSBURG

Pittsburg Colgan 52, Heritage Christian 31

KC Christian 79, Uniontown 53

Maranatha 95, Oswego 32

Yates Center 78, Pleasanton 39

SYRACUSE

Spearville 62, Sublette 35

Syracuse 50, Meade 39

Stanton County 66, Elkhart 36

Hodgeman County 45, Leoti 42, OT

UDALL

West Elk 60, Central Burden 21

Medicine Lodge 56, Oxford 32

Sedan 80, Bluestem 45

Cedar Vale-Dexter 55, Udall 51

WaKEENEY

Hill City 54, Ellis 50

St. Francis 69, Trego 39

Plainville 79, Oakley 46

CLASS 1A-D1

DIGHTON

Stockton 55, Victoria 54

PEABODY

Chase County 69, Peabody 37

ST. PAUL

Marmaton Valley 70, Chetopa 54

SATANTA

Satanta 66, Minneola 32

WAKEFIELD

Washington County 52, Wakefield 35

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

South 92, North 6

Northwest 43, Southeast 39

Derby 57, Campus 20

Dodge City 43, Topeka 34

Manhattan 72, West 34

Hutchinson 46, Garden City 43

Washburn Rural 65, Free State 42

East 61, Junction City 28

CLASS 6A EAST

Olathe East 67, KC Harmon 6

Blue Valley 54, SM West 34

Lawrence 57, SM East 34

Olathe South 42, BV West 33

BV North 52, SM North

Gardner-Edgerton 52, SM South 37

Olathe Northwest 63, Olathe North 33

SM Northwest 43, BV Northwest 34

CLASS 3A

BELLE PLAINE

Garden Plain 73, Belle Plaine 30

Cheney 59, Independent 47

Kingman 50, Chaparral 12

Conway Springs 49, Douglass 21

COLBY

Scott City 53, Goodland 27

Colby 48, Southwestern Heights 28

Cimarron 45, Lakin 41

Norton 45, Phillipsburg 34

HORTON

Nemaha Central 69, Hiawatha 12

Sabetha 40, Horton 34

Maur Hill 54, Riverside 31

Pleasant Ridge 58, Atchison County 48

MINNEAPOLIS

Thomas More Prep 69, SE-Saline 36

Riley County 43, Ellsworth 37

Beloit 64, Minneapolis 42

Russell 50, Hoisington 31

RIVERTON

Erie 38, Riverton 29

Cherryvale 55, Fredonia 48

SE-Cherokee 56, NE Arma 34

Caney 55, Neodesha 48

SEDGWICK

Sterling 65, Lyons 38

Hesston 52, Hutchinson Trinity 44

Halstead 58, Remington 42

Haven 44, Sedgwick 31

SILVER LAKE

Mission Valley 53, Perry-Lecompton 25

Rossville 60, Silver Lake 39

St. Marys 47, McLouth 23

Royal Valley 55, Oskaloosa 34

WELLSVILLE

Eureka 50, Central Heights 14

Humboldt 34, Jayhawk-Linn 24

Council Grove 52, West Franklin 40

CLASS 1A-D1

DIGHTON

Dighton 57, Victoria 35

FRANKFORT

Doniphan West 50, Onaga 3

Frankfort 75, Troy 23

NORWICH

Norwich 48, Fairfield 34

Pretty Prairie 49, Burrton 27

PEABODY

Flinthills 57, Peabody 17

ST. PAUL

Lebo 50, Marmaton Valley 30

SATANTA

Tribune 46, Satanta 36

SYLVAN GROVE

Osborne 53, Sylvan-Lucas 47

Little River 56, Rock Hills 23

WAKEFIELD

Pike Valley 35, Wakefield 26

CLASS 1A-D2

RANDOLPH

Wetmore 46, Linn 15

RANSOM

Pawnee Heights 48, Western Plains-Healy 22

Ingalls 77, Deerfield 38

STAFFORD

Stafford 56, Chase 46

Central Christian 51, Tescott 13

MONDAY

BOYS

CLASS 3A

BELLE PLAINE

Cheney 74, Independent 23

Garden Plain 58, Chaparral 55

Belle Plaine 68, Douglass 37

Kingman 54, Conway Springs 52

COLBY

Phillipsburg 63, Norton 34

Scott City 48, Southwestern Heights 32

Lakin 63, Colby 44

Goodland 59, Cimarron 49

HORTON

Maur Hill 51, Atchison County 23

Riverside 51, Pleasant Ridge 43

Nemaha Central 62, Horton 33

Sabetha 45, Hiawatha 28

MINNEAPOLIS

Thomas More Prep 65, Russell 39

SE-Saline 51, Minneapolis 50

Ellsworth 65, Hoisington 58

Beloit 40, Riley County 39

RIVERTON

Caney Valley 71, Fredonia 31

Riverton 72, Erie 70, OT

Neodesha 51, NE-Arma 48

Cherryvale 60, SE-Cherokee 41

SEDGWICK

Halstead 68, Lyons 29

Haven 73, Hutchinson Trinity 55

Sterling 58, Remington 52

Sedgwick 55, Hesston 53

SILVER LAKE

Perry-Lecompton 58, OSkaloosa 43

McLouth 58, Mission Valley 35

Silver Lake 63, Rossville 44

St. Marys 55. Royal Valley 45

WELLSVILLE

Osage City 62, Wellsville 60

Jayhawk Linn 58, Central Heights 45

Council Grove 74, Eureka 42

Humboldt 52, West Franklin 51

CLASS 2A

Hoxie 78, Oberlin 35

CLASS 1A-I

Valley Falls 54, Onaga 46

Frankfort 58, Troy 40

Pretty Prairie 40, Norwich 29

Burrton 73, Fairfield 39

Lakeside 46, Sylvan-Lucas 40

Little River 78, Thunder Ridge 24

CLASS 1A-II

Bucklin 64, Rolla 40

Marais des Cygnes 61, Altoona Midway 52, OT

Palco 58, Natoma 45

BV Randolph 56, Linn 54

Axtell 59, Wetmore 46

Quinter 68, Deerfield 47

Ingalls 51, Western Plains-Healy 41

Golden Plains 61, Cheylin 45

Argonia 60, Cunningham 25

Stafford 65, Chase 37

Wilson 63, Tescott 29

GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Wellsville 79, Osage City 31

CLASS 2A

ALMA

Olpe 69, Burlingame 24

Jackson Heights 45, Madison 28

Jefferson North 61, Lyndon 30

Wabaunsee 54, Northern Heights 20

BELLEVILLE

Valley Heights 67, Ell-Saline 43

Solomon 44, Lincoln 33

Smith Center 48, Sacred Heart 32

Bennington 41, Republic County 38

CLAFLIN

Central Plains 86, Ness City 21

Kinsley 36, Macksville 34

Kiowa County 49, Ellinwood 20

LaCrosse 43, Pratt Skyline 28

HILLSBORO

Marion 40, Herington 24

Inman 45, Moundridge 43

Berean Academy 50, Hillsboro 28

Goessel 52, Canton-Galva 32

PITTSBURG

Pittsburg Colgan 60, KC Christian 13

Olathe Heritage Christian 38, Oswego 25

Yates Center 59, Uniontown 41

Pleasanton 46, Maranatha 26

SYRACUSE

Meade 60, Leoti 18

Syracuse 61, Hodgeman County 58

Spearville 46, Stanton County 35

Sublette 68, Elkhart 42

UDALL

West Elk 55, Oxford 13

Udall 59, Cedar Vale-Dexter 43

Sedan 58, Central Burden 35

Bluestem 51, Medicine Lodge 44

WaKEENEY

Hoxie 44, Oberlin 32

Plainville 64, St. Francis 37

Hill City 49, Oakley 40

WaKeeney 50, Ellis 42

CLASS 1A-II

Ashland 62, Fowler 23

Marais des Cygnes 49, Altoona Midway 21

Palco 51, Natoma 22

Sharon Springs 51, Weskan 41

Argonia 47, Attica 32

MAKE-UP GAMES

Baldwin 60, Spring Hill 37

Circle 30, Winfield 22

Wellington 46, Clearwater 11

