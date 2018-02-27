Tuesday’s high school basketball sub-state scores (final)

BOYS
CLASS 5A WEST
Eisenhower 52, Goddard 47
Andover 65, Kapaun 59
Heights 64, Salina South 23
Emporia 63, Maize South 53
Maize 78, Great Bend 40
Salina Central 62, Newton 58
Carroll 58, Valley Center 37
Topeka West 83, Liberal 58
CLASS 5A EAST
Pittsburg 69, Lansing 56
Aquinas 71, Highland Park 59
KC Schlagle 73, Shawnee Heights 41
Olathe West 85, KC Turner 60
Mill valley 75, KC Washington 38
Wyandotte 58, St. James 52
Topeka Seaman 72, BV Southwest 50
De Soto 40, Leavenworth 26
CLASS 2A
ALMA
Lyndon 75, Wabaunsee 29
Jackson Heights 52, Jefferson North 42
Burlingame 62, Madison 48
Olpe 74, Bishop Seabury 64
BELLEVILLE
Sacred Heart 71, Ell-Saline 40
Smith Center 41, Valley Heights 38
Bennington 58, Lincoln 20
Republic County 72, Solomon 43
CLAFLIN
Central Plains 54, Ellinwood 20
Pratt Skyline 66, LaCrosse 50
Macksville 61, Kinsley 29
Ness City 81, Kiowa County 49
HILLSBORO
Berean Academy 56, Canton-Galva 23
Inman 64, Marion 60, OT
Hillsboro 64, Goessel 24
Moundridge 65, Herington 33
PITTSBURG
Pittsburg Colgan 52, Heritage Christian 31
KC Christian 79, Uniontown 53
Maranatha 95, Oswego 32
Yates Center 78, Pleasanton 39
SYRACUSE
Spearville 62, Sublette 35
Syracuse 50, Meade 39
Stanton County 66, Elkhart 36
Hodgeman County 45, Leoti 42, OT
UDALL
West Elk 60, Central Burden 21
Medicine Lodge 56, Oxford 32
Sedan 80, Bluestem 45
Cedar Vale-Dexter 55, Udall 51
WaKEENEY
Hill City 54, Ellis 50
St. Francis 69, Trego 39
Plainville 79, Oakley 46
CLASS 1A-D1
DIGHTON
Stockton 55, Victoria 54
PEABODY
Chase County 69, Peabody 37
ST. PAUL
Marmaton Valley 70, Chetopa 54
SATANTA
Satanta 66, Minneola 32
WAKEFIELD
Washington County 52, Wakefield 35
GIRLS
CLASS 6A
South 92, North 6
Northwest 43, Southeast 39
Derby 57, Campus 20
Dodge City 43, Topeka 34
Manhattan 72, West 34
Hutchinson 46, Garden City 43
Washburn Rural 65, Free State 42
East 61, Junction City 28
CLASS 6A EAST
Olathe East 67, KC Harmon 6
Blue Valley 54, SM West 34
Lawrence 57, SM East 34
Olathe South 42, BV West 33
BV North 52, SM North
Gardner-Edgerton 52, SM South 37
Olathe Northwest 63, Olathe North 33
SM Northwest 43, BV Northwest 34
CLASS 3A
BELLE PLAINE
Garden Plain 73, Belle Plaine 30
Cheney 59, Independent 47
Kingman 50, Chaparral 12
Conway Springs 49, Douglass 21
COLBY
Scott City 53, Goodland 27
Colby 48, Southwestern Heights 28
Cimarron 45, Lakin 41
Norton 45, Phillipsburg 34
HORTON
Nemaha Central 69, Hiawatha 12
Sabetha 40, Horton 34
Maur Hill 54, Riverside 31
Pleasant Ridge 58, Atchison County 48
MINNEAPOLIS
Thomas More Prep 69, SE-Saline 36
Riley County 43, Ellsworth 37
Beloit 64, Minneapolis 42
Russell 50, Hoisington 31
RIVERTON
Erie 38, Riverton 29
Cherryvale 55, Fredonia 48
SE-Cherokee 56, NE Arma 34
Caney 55, Neodesha 48
SEDGWICK
Sterling 65, Lyons 38
Hesston 52, Hutchinson Trinity 44
Halstead 58, Remington 42
Haven 44, Sedgwick 31
SILVER LAKE
Mission Valley 53, Perry-Lecompton 25
Rossville 60, Silver Lake 39
St. Marys 47, McLouth 23
Royal Valley 55, Oskaloosa 34
WELLSVILLE
Eureka 50, Central Heights 14
Humboldt 34, Jayhawk-Linn 24
Council Grove 52, West Franklin 40
CLASS 1A-D1
DIGHTON
Dighton 57, Victoria 35
FRANKFORT
Doniphan West 50, Onaga 3
Frankfort 75, Troy 23
NORWICH
Norwich 48, Fairfield 34
Pretty Prairie 49, Burrton 27
PEABODY
Flinthills 57, Peabody 17
ST. PAUL
Lebo 50, Marmaton Valley 30
SATANTA
Tribune 46, Satanta 36
SYLVAN GROVE
Osborne 53, Sylvan-Lucas 47
Little River 56, Rock Hills 23
WAKEFIELD
Pike Valley 35, Wakefield 26
CLASS 1A-D2
RANDOLPH
Wetmore 46, Linn 15
RANSOM
Pawnee Heights 48, Western Plains-Healy 22
Ingalls 77, Deerfield 38
STAFFORD
Stafford 56, Chase 46
Central Christian 51, Tescott 13
MONDAY
BOYS
CLASS 3A
BELLE PLAINE
Cheney 74, Independent 23
Garden Plain 58, Chaparral 55
Belle Plaine 68, Douglass 37
Kingman 54, Conway Springs 52
COLBY
Phillipsburg 63, Norton 34
Scott City 48, Southwestern Heights 32
Lakin 63, Colby 44
Goodland 59, Cimarron 49
HORTON
Maur Hill 51, Atchison County 23
Riverside 51, Pleasant Ridge 43
Nemaha Central 62, Horton 33
Sabetha 45, Hiawatha 28
MINNEAPOLIS
Thomas More Prep 65, Russell 39
SE-Saline 51, Minneapolis 50
Ellsworth 65, Hoisington 58
Beloit 40, Riley County 39
RIVERTON
Caney Valley 71, Fredonia 31
Riverton 72, Erie 70, OT
Neodesha 51, NE-Arma 48
Cherryvale 60, SE-Cherokee 41
SEDGWICK
Halstead 68, Lyons 29
Haven 73, Hutchinson Trinity 55
Sterling 58, Remington 52
Sedgwick 55, Hesston 53
SILVER LAKE
Perry-Lecompton 58, OSkaloosa 43
McLouth 58, Mission Valley 35
Silver Lake 63, Rossville 44
St. Marys 55. Royal Valley 45
WELLSVILLE
Osage City 62, Wellsville 60
Jayhawk Linn 58, Central Heights 45
Council Grove 74, Eureka 42
Humboldt 52, West Franklin 51
CLASS 2A
Hoxie 78, Oberlin 35
CLASS 1A-I
Valley Falls 54, Onaga 46
Frankfort 58, Troy 40
Pretty Prairie 40, Norwich 29
Burrton 73, Fairfield 39
Lakeside 46, Sylvan-Lucas 40
Little River 78, Thunder Ridge 24
CLASS 1A-II
Bucklin 64, Rolla 40
Marais des Cygnes 61, Altoona Midway 52, OT
Palco 58, Natoma 45
BV Randolph 56, Linn 54
Axtell 59, Wetmore 46
Quinter 68, Deerfield 47
Ingalls 51, Western Plains-Healy 41
Golden Plains 61, Cheylin 45
Argonia 60, Cunningham 25
Stafford 65, Chase 37
Wilson 63, Tescott 29
GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Wellsville 79, Osage City 31
CLASS 2A
ALMA
Olpe 69, Burlingame 24
Jackson Heights 45, Madison 28
Jefferson North 61, Lyndon 30
Wabaunsee 54, Northern Heights 20
BELLEVILLE
Valley Heights 67, Ell-Saline 43
Solomon 44, Lincoln 33
Smith Center 48, Sacred Heart 32
Bennington 41, Republic County 38
CLAFLIN
Central Plains 86, Ness City 21
Kinsley 36, Macksville 34
Kiowa County 49, Ellinwood 20
LaCrosse 43, Pratt Skyline 28
HILLSBORO
Marion 40, Herington 24
Inman 45, Moundridge 43
Berean Academy 50, Hillsboro 28
Goessel 52, Canton-Galva 32
PITTSBURG
Pittsburg Colgan 60, KC Christian 13
Olathe Heritage Christian 38, Oswego 25
Yates Center 59, Uniontown 41
Pleasanton 46, Maranatha 26
SYRACUSE
Meade 60, Leoti 18
Syracuse 61, Hodgeman County 58
Spearville 46, Stanton County 35
Sublette 68, Elkhart 42
UDALL
West Elk 55, Oxford 13
Udall 59, Cedar Vale-Dexter 43
Sedan 58, Central Burden 35
Bluestem 51, Medicine Lodge 44
WaKEENEY
Hoxie 44, Oberlin 32
Plainville 64, St. Francis 37
Hill City 49, Oakley 40
WaKeeney 50, Ellis 42
CLASS 1A-II
Ashland 62, Fowler 23
Marais des Cygnes 49, Altoona Midway 21
Palco 51, Natoma 22
Sharon Springs 51, Weskan 41
Argonia 47, Attica 32
MAKE-UP GAMES
Baldwin 60, Spring Hill 37
Circle 30, Winfield 22
Wellington 46, Clearwater 11
