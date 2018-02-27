See which lower-seeded teams could make a run at a sub-state title

Seeds are just numbers.
With sub-state tournaments getting underway, here are some lower-seeded teams that might be ready to make some noise this week:
Class 6A boys
Although Wichita South seems to be in a tough field in sub-state No. 1, the Titans might have lucked out with their No. 8 seeding. No. 9 Dodge City lost four its last five regular season games. And with Southeast still without its leading scorer, Israel Barnes, South’s path might be more manageable than it first appeared, especially after winning three of its last four games.
If No. 12 Campus can catch fire at No. 5 Garden City on Wednesday, there is little reason the Colts can’t beat No. 4 Derby on Saturday. Campus has shown an ability to rattle off big wins in quick succession, winning seven of eight in the middle of the season. In the penultimate game of the regular season, the Colts trailed Derby by more than 20 at halftime. The final was 75-68.
Class 5A boys
Kapaun was on a tear in the middle of the season. The No. 8 Crusaders won 10 of 12 against South, Newton and Southeast. If Kapaun can find that form in the sub-state opener against Andover, it might carry over to the final likely against top-seeded Eisenhower.
No. 6 Salina Central beat Newton by 21 on Friday. The Mustangs get Newton again Tuesday. The Mustangs limped a bit into the postseason, going 3-2 to close. But it took a double-overtime buzzer-beater for Derby to win, and it was only 49-42 against Maize. Central needs more production from its bench; if that comes, the Mustangs could surprise No. 3 Maize in the sub-state final.
Class 4A boys
In perhaps the deepest sub-state field in Kansas, Collegiate has the best record of any No. 3 seed in Class 4A at 15-5. The Spartans drew Andale in the first round, a game they lost 55-31 Feb. 16. Andale coach Jeff Buchanan said it was their best game of the season. It might take another effort like that to get past Collegiate a third time this year.
Only Bishop Carroll played McPherson closer at home this season than No. 3 Buhler. The Crusaders lost 59-48 on the road Jan. 2; Carroll lost by 10. McPherson hosts the sub-state tournament this season, so earning a win in the Roundhouse will be as daunting a challenge as there is in Class 4A, but Buhler is the closest to do it thus far.
Class 3A boys
Only one team is seeded above Belle Plaine, but the difference is seemingly great. In Cheney and Belle Plaine’s only regular season meeting, The Dragons lost by 21 on the road. If they meet again, it will be at Belle Plaine, where the sub-state tournament is held this year. Belle Plaine is 7-2 at home this season, losing to Trinity Academy and Arkansas City.
After beating No. 3 Hesston on Monday, No. 6 Sedgwick has a shot. The Cardinals host their sub-state tournament, so they undoubtedly will receive a boost in their second-round match againt No. 2 Sterling.
Class 6A girls
Wichita East has put together one of its best recent seasons. After going 4-15 last year, the Aces are 16-4 and enter as the No. 5 seed. East finished third in the City League this year but face no teams from Wichita in its sub-state bracket. The Aces face Junction City on Tuesday.
No team beat South at home this season, but only one held the Titans to a one-possession victory - Southeast. The No. 8 Buffaloes enter sub-state 9-11 and could meet South again on the road in the second round if they beat No. 9 Northwest.
Class 5A girls
Carroll swept Heights in the regular season this year, but both games were decided by eight points or fewer. The Falcons enter as the No. 7 seed with a 12-8 record. If they beat Emporia in the first round, No. 2 Carroll will likely await them.
Maize South lost five games this season by six points or fewer. The Mavericks enter sub-state as the No. 11 seed with an 8-11 record, but they might have more talent than those facts indicate. This season, Maize South beat Andover Central, Goddard and Andover, who the Mavs meet in the first round.
Class 4A girls
Entering with the second-best record of any No. 3 seed in Class 4A, Andover Central has one of the most dynamic offenses in the tournament. With four players averaging more than 10 points per game, the Jaguars are a tough draw for No. 2 Rose Hill, who they lost to 57-54 on Jan. 16.
Leaving the Wichita area, either No. 1 Galena or No. 4 Baxter Springs will fall victim to the geographic sub-state mapping this season. Baxter Springs enters sub-state as the best bottom-seeded team in any classification at 11-9. Galena has beaten the Lions three times this season, but none have been by more than 13 points.
Class 3A girls
No. 4 Hesston has only lost four games this season. None were to teams seeded lower than second in their sub-state brackets. If the Swathers beat Trinity Catholic in the first round, they will likely meet No. 1 Sterling. Hesston and Sterling have not met this season; their game was cancelled Feb. 22 because of inclement weather.
Conway Springs is the only group to beat No. 1 Garden Plain this season. The Cardinals won 42-38 on Feb. 9. Conway Springs would have to beat Douglass and likely second seed Kingman to possibly get another crack at the Owls. The Cards won 13 of their last 14 regular season games.
Hayden Barber: 316-269-7670, @HK_Barber
