Varsity Basketball

Coaches release final basketball rankings before playoffs begin

By Hayden Barber

hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

February 27, 2018 01:40 PM

It’s sub-state season.

The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association has released its final rankings before the postseason. Here are where the teams fall:

Class 6A boys

1. Lawrence Free State (previously: 2)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

2. Blue Valley Northwest (previously: 1)

3. Wichita Southeast (previously: 3)

4. Blue Valley North (previously: 4)

5. Olathe Northwest (previously: 5)

6. Derby (previously: 7)

7. Shawnee Mission East (previously: 9)

8. Topeka (previously: 8)

9. Olathe North (previously: 6)

10. Lawrence (previously: unranked)

Class 5A boys

1. Eisenhower (previously: 1)

2. Wichita Heights (previously: 2)

3. Maize (previously: 3)

4. Pittsburg (previously: 4)

5. Schlagle (previously: 5)

6. Bishop Carroll (previously: 8)

7. Emporia (previously: 6)

8. Topeka (previously: unranked)

9. Salina Central (previously: 7)

10. Topeka West (previously: 10)

Class 4A-Division I boys

1. Bishop Miege (previously: 1)

2. McPherson (previously: 2)

3. Bonner Springs (previously: 3)

4. Augusta (previously: 5)

5. Andover Central (previously: 6)

6. Basehor-Linwood (previously: 7)

7. Arkansas City (previously: 10)

8. Eudora (previously: 4)

9. Hays (previously: 8)

10. Buhler (previously: 9)

Class 4A-Division II boys

1. Holcomb (previously: 1)

2. Trinity Academy (previously: 3)

3. Andale (previously: 4)

4. Marysville (previously: 5)

5. Rock Creek (previously: 2)

6. Parsons (previously: 8)

7. Wichita Collegiate (previously: 6)

8. Topeka Hayden (previously: 7)

9. Girard (previously: 9)

10. Baxter Springs (previously: unranked)

Class 3A boys

1. Phillipsburg (previously: 1)

2. Cheney (previously: 2)

3. Halstead (previously: 3)

4. Hesston (previously: 5)

5. Maur Hill (previously: 6)

6. Caney Valley (previously: 4)

7. Namaha Central (previously: 9)

8. Perry-Lecompton (previously: 8)

9. Sterling (previously: unranked)

10. Lakin (previously: 7)

Class 2A boys

1. Central Plains (previously: 1)

2. Lyndon (previously: 3)

3. Hoxie (previously: 2)

4. St. Mary’s Colgan (previously: 4)

5. Maranatha Academy (previously: 5)

6. Sacred Heart (previously: unranked)

7. Olpe (previously: 9)

8. West Elk (previously: 10)

9. Ness City (previously: 6)

10. Berean Academy (previously: 7)

Class 1A-Division I boys

1. South Gray (previously: 1)

2. Doniphan West (previously: 2)

3. Hanover (previously: 3)

4. Osborne (previously: 5)

5. St. John (previously: 4)

6. Clifton-Clyde (previously: 6)

7. Southern Coffey (previously: unranked)

8. Caldwell (previously: unranked)

9. Rawlins County (previously: 9)

10. Centre (previously: unranked)

Class 1A-Division II boys

1. Northern Valley (previously: 1)

2. Elyria Christian (previously: 2)

3. Central Christian (previously: 3)

4. Attica (previously: 7)

5. St. John’s/Tipton (previously: 4)

6. South Barber (previously: 6)

7. Logan (previously: 3)

8. Wheatland/Grinnell (previously: 10)

9. Moscow (previously: 8)

10. Ashland (previously: 9)

Class 6A girls

1. Olathe East (previously: 1)

2. Derby (previously: 2)

3. Manhattan (previously: 3)

4. Wichita South (previously: 4)

5. Blue Valley North (previously: 5)

6. Washburn Rural (previously: 7)

7. Lawrence (previously: 10)

8. Olathe Northwest (previously: 6)

9. Shawnee Mission Northwest (previously: 8)

10. Wichita East (previously: 9)

Class 5A girls

1. St. Thomas Aquinas (previously: 1)

2. Liberal (previously: 3)

3. Mill Valley (previously: 2)

4. Bishop Carroll (previously: 4)

5. Newton (previously: 7)

6. Maize (previously: 6)

7. Lansing (previously: 10)

8. Schlagle (previously: 9)

9. Highland Park (previously: 8)

10. Seaman (previously: unranked)

Class 4A-Divison I girls

1. Bishop Miege (previously: 1)

2. McPherson (previously: 2)

3. Piper (previously: 3)

4. Sumner (previously: 6)

5. Labette County (previously: 4)

6. Circle (previously: 5)

7. Ulysses (previously: 10)

8. Hays (previously: unranked)

9. Abilene (previously: 7)

10. Spring Hill (previously: unranked)

Class 4A-Divison II girls

1. Baldwin (previously: 1)

2. Clay County (previously: 2)

3. Jefferson West (previously: 3)

4. Burlington (previously: 4)

5. Marysville (previously: 7)

6. Galena (previously: 5)

7. Holton (previously: 8)

8. Andale (previously: 6)

9. Girard (previously: unranked)

10. Hugoton (previously: 10)

Class 3A girls

1. Namaha Central (previously: 1)

2. Hays-TMP-Marian (previously: 2)

3. Sterling (previously: 3)

4. Garden Plain (previously: 4)

5. Hesston (previously: 8)

6. Eureka (previously: 9)

7. Beloit (previously: 10)

8. Wellsville (previously: unraked)

9. Russell (previously: 6)

10. Haven (previously: 7)

Class 2A girls

1. Central Plains (previously: 1)

2. Olpe (previously: 2)

3. Hoxie (previously: 3)

4. Kiowa County (previously: 4)

5. Hill City (previously: 5)

6. Wabaunsee (previously: 6)

7. West Elk (previously: 9)

8. Marion (previously: unranked)

9. Meade (previously: 7)

10. Jefferson County North (previously: unranked)

Class 1A-Divison I girls

1. South Central (previously: 1)

2. Hanover (previously: 3)

3. Centralia (previously: 2)

4. St. Paul (previously: 4)

5. Valley Falls (previously: 6)

6. Thunder Ridge (previously: 5)

7. Frankfort (previously: 7)

8. Rural Vista (previously: 8)

9. Stockton (previously: 9)

10. Hudson (previously: unranked)

Class 1A-Division II girls

1. Cunningham (previously: 1)

2. Quinter (previously: 2)

3. Golden Plains (previously: 3)

4. South Barber (previously: 9)

5. St. John’s/Tipton (previously: 5)

6. Otis/Bison (previously: 7)

7. Hartford (previously: 4)

8. Wilson (previously: 6)

9. Attica (previously: 8)

10. South Haven (previously: 10)

Hayden Barber: 316-269-7670, @HK_Barber

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Heights clinches City League crown

View More Video