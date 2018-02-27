Coaches release final basketball rankings before playoffs begin

It’s sub-state season.
The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association has released its final rankings before the postseason. Here are where the teams fall:
Class 6A boys
1. Lawrence Free State (previously: 2)
Never miss a local story.
2. Blue Valley Northwest (previously: 1)
3. Wichita Southeast (previously: 3)
4. Blue Valley North (previously: 4)
5. Olathe Northwest (previously: 5)
6. Derby (previously: 7)
7. Shawnee Mission East (previously: 9)
8. Topeka (previously: 8)
9. Olathe North (previously: 6)
10. Lawrence (previously: unranked)
Class 5A boys
1. Eisenhower (previously: 1)
2. Wichita Heights (previously: 2)
3. Maize (previously: 3)
4. Pittsburg (previously: 4)
5. Schlagle (previously: 5)
6. Bishop Carroll (previously: 8)
7. Emporia (previously: 6)
8. Topeka (previously: unranked)
9. Salina Central (previously: 7)
10. Topeka West (previously: 10)
Class 4A-Division I boys
1. Bishop Miege (previously: 1)
2. McPherson (previously: 2)
3. Bonner Springs (previously: 3)
4. Augusta (previously: 5)
5. Andover Central (previously: 6)
6. Basehor-Linwood (previously: 7)
7. Arkansas City (previously: 10)
8. Eudora (previously: 4)
9. Hays (previously: 8)
10. Buhler (previously: 9)
Class 4A-Division II boys
1. Holcomb (previously: 1)
2. Trinity Academy (previously: 3)
3. Andale (previously: 4)
4. Marysville (previously: 5)
5. Rock Creek (previously: 2)
6. Parsons (previously: 8)
7. Wichita Collegiate (previously: 6)
8. Topeka Hayden (previously: 7)
9. Girard (previously: 9)
10. Baxter Springs (previously: unranked)
Class 3A boys
1. Phillipsburg (previously: 1)
2. Cheney (previously: 2)
3. Halstead (previously: 3)
4. Hesston (previously: 5)
5. Maur Hill (previously: 6)
6. Caney Valley (previously: 4)
7. Namaha Central (previously: 9)
8. Perry-Lecompton (previously: 8)
9. Sterling (previously: unranked)
10. Lakin (previously: 7)
Class 2A boys
1. Central Plains (previously: 1)
2. Lyndon (previously: 3)
3. Hoxie (previously: 2)
4. St. Mary’s Colgan (previously: 4)
5. Maranatha Academy (previously: 5)
6. Sacred Heart (previously: unranked)
7. Olpe (previously: 9)
8. West Elk (previously: 10)
9. Ness City (previously: 6)
10. Berean Academy (previously: 7)
Class 1A-Division I boys
1. South Gray (previously: 1)
2. Doniphan West (previously: 2)
3. Hanover (previously: 3)
4. Osborne (previously: 5)
5. St. John (previously: 4)
6. Clifton-Clyde (previously: 6)
7. Southern Coffey (previously: unranked)
8. Caldwell (previously: unranked)
9. Rawlins County (previously: 9)
10. Centre (previously: unranked)
Class 1A-Division II boys
1. Northern Valley (previously: 1)
2. Elyria Christian (previously: 2)
3. Central Christian (previously: 3)
4. Attica (previously: 7)
5. St. John’s/Tipton (previously: 4)
6. South Barber (previously: 6)
7. Logan (previously: 3)
8. Wheatland/Grinnell (previously: 10)
9. Moscow (previously: 8)
10. Ashland (previously: 9)
Class 6A girls
1. Olathe East (previously: 1)
2. Derby (previously: 2)
3. Manhattan (previously: 3)
4. Wichita South (previously: 4)
5. Blue Valley North (previously: 5)
6. Washburn Rural (previously: 7)
7. Lawrence (previously: 10)
8. Olathe Northwest (previously: 6)
9. Shawnee Mission Northwest (previously: 8)
10. Wichita East (previously: 9)
Class 5A girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas (previously: 1)
2. Liberal (previously: 3)
3. Mill Valley (previously: 2)
4. Bishop Carroll (previously: 4)
5. Newton (previously: 7)
6. Maize (previously: 6)
7. Lansing (previously: 10)
8. Schlagle (previously: 9)
9. Highland Park (previously: 8)
10. Seaman (previously: unranked)
Class 4A-Divison I girls
1. Bishop Miege (previously: 1)
2. McPherson (previously: 2)
3. Piper (previously: 3)
4. Sumner (previously: 6)
5. Labette County (previously: 4)
6. Circle (previously: 5)
7. Ulysses (previously: 10)
8. Hays (previously: unranked)
9. Abilene (previously: 7)
10. Spring Hill (previously: unranked)
Class 4A-Divison II girls
1. Baldwin (previously: 1)
2. Clay County (previously: 2)
3. Jefferson West (previously: 3)
4. Burlington (previously: 4)
5. Marysville (previously: 7)
6. Galena (previously: 5)
7. Holton (previously: 8)
8. Andale (previously: 6)
9. Girard (previously: unranked)
10. Hugoton (previously: 10)
Class 3A girls
1. Namaha Central (previously: 1)
2. Hays-TMP-Marian (previously: 2)
3. Sterling (previously: 3)
4. Garden Plain (previously: 4)
5. Hesston (previously: 8)
6. Eureka (previously: 9)
7. Beloit (previously: 10)
8. Wellsville (previously: unraked)
9. Russell (previously: 6)
10. Haven (previously: 7)
Class 2A girls
1. Central Plains (previously: 1)
2. Olpe (previously: 2)
3. Hoxie (previously: 3)
4. Kiowa County (previously: 4)
5. Hill City (previously: 5)
6. Wabaunsee (previously: 6)
7. West Elk (previously: 9)
8. Marion (previously: unranked)
9. Meade (previously: 7)
10. Jefferson County North (previously: unranked)
Class 1A-Divison I girls
1. South Central (previously: 1)
2. Hanover (previously: 3)
3. Centralia (previously: 2)
4. St. Paul (previously: 4)
5. Valley Falls (previously: 6)
6. Thunder Ridge (previously: 5)
7. Frankfort (previously: 7)
8. Rural Vista (previously: 8)
9. Stockton (previously: 9)
10. Hudson (previously: unranked)
Class 1A-Division II girls
1. Cunningham (previously: 1)
2. Quinter (previously: 2)
3. Golden Plains (previously: 3)
4. South Barber (previously: 9)
5. St. John’s/Tipton (previously: 5)
6. Otis/Bison (previously: 7)
7. Hartford (previously: 4)
8. Wilson (previously: 6)
9. Attica (previously: 8)
10. South Haven (previously: 10)
Hayden Barber: 316-269-7670, @HK_Barber
Comments