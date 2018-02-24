Wichita-area sub-state high school basketball pairings

Class 6A West Boys
All games Wednesday
West (2-18) at Southeast (15-5), 7 p.m.
Dodge City (10-10) at South (11-9), 7 p.m.
Hutchinson (4-15) at Free State (15-5), 6 p.m.
North (9-11) at Manhattan (11-9), 6 p.m.
Northwest (5-15) at Topeka (13-6), 6 p.m.
East (8-12) at Washburn Rural (11-8), 6 p.m.
Junction City (7-13) at Derby (13-6), 7 p.m.
Campus (8-12) at Garden City (12-8), 6 p.m.
Saturday’s sub-state finals, 6 p.m. at higher seed
West-Southeast winner vs. Dodge-South winner
Hutch-Free State winner vs. North-Manhattan winner
Northwest-Topeka winner vs. East-Rural winner
Junction City-Derby winner vs. Campus-Garden winner
Class 5A West Boys
All games Tuesday
Goddard (3-16) at Eisenhower (17-2), 7 p.m.
Andover (10-9) at Kapaun (11-9), 7 p.m.
Salina South (4-16) at Heights (17-3), 7 p.m.
Maize South (9-10) at Emporia (12-7), 7 p.m.
Great Bend (4-16) at Maize (16-4), 6 p.m.
Newton (9-11) at Salina Central (14-6), 7 p.m.
Valley Center (5-14) at Carroll (15-5), 7 p.m.
Liberal (8-12) at Topeka West (14-6), 6 p.m.
Friday’s sub-state finals, 7 p.m. at higher seed
Goddard-Eisenhower winner vs. Andover-Kapaun winner
Salina South-Heights winner vs. Maize South-Emporia winner
Great Bend-Maize winner vs. Newton-Salina Central winner
Valley Center-Carroll winner vs. Liberal-Topeka West winner
Class 4A-I Boys
Friday’s Games
(sub-state championships, 7:30 p.m. Saturday)
At Arkansas City
Winfield (8-10) vs. Coffeyville (10-10), 6 p.m.
Wellington (5-14) vs. Arkansas City (15-5), 7:30 p.m.
At Augusta
Rose Hill (10-10) vs. Andover Central (15-4), 6 p.m.
Mulvane (4-15) vs. Augusta (15-3), 7:30 p.m.
At El Dorado
Wamego (14-5) vs. El Dorado (6-13), 6 p.m.
Circle (6-13) vs. Abilene (13-6), 7:30 p.m.
At McPherson
Buhler (12-7) vs. Hays (14-6), 6 p.m.
Ulysses (7-13) vs. McPherson (18-1), 7:30
Class 4A-II Boys
Friday’s Games
(sub-state championships, 7:30 p.m. Saturday)
At Clearwater
Collegiate (15-5) vs. Andale (17-2), 6 p.m.
Clearwater (4-15) vs. Trinity Academy, 7:30
At Holcomb
Larned (9-11) vs. Hugoton (10-10), 6 p.m.
Pratt (8-12) vs. Holcomb (19-1), 7:30
At Smoky Valley
Concordia (7-12) vs. Chapman (11-8), 6 p.m.
Nickerson (3-17) vs. Smoky Valley (12-7), 7:30
Class 3A Boys
Monday’s Games, 7 p.m.
(Semifinals Thursday; final Saturday)
Belle Plaine
Independent (2-61) at Cheney (17-2)
Garden Plain (4-14) at Chaparral (7-10)
Douglass (4-15) at Belle Plaine (15-4)
Conway Springs (4-15) at Kingman (8-11)
Minneapolis
Russell (4-15) at Thomas More Prep (14-5)
Minneapolis (8-11) at SE-Saline (10-9)
Hoisington (7-13) at Ellsworth (14-6)
Riley County (7-11) at Beloit (11-9)
Sedgwick
Lyons (2-18) at Halstead (17-2)
Haven (12-7) at Hutch Trinity (13-6)
Remington (6-13) at Sterling (16-3)
Sedgwick (10-9) at Hesston (16-3)
Class 2A Boys
Tuesday’s Games, 7 p.m.
(Semifinals Friday; final Saturday)
Claflin
Ellinwood (2-18) at Central Plains (20-0)
La Crosse (11-9) at Pratt-Skyline (2-18)
Kinsley (3-17) at Macksville (16-4)
Kiowa County (10-9) at Ness City (16-4)
Hillsboro
Canton-Galva (3-16) at Berean Academy (16-3)
Marion (8-11) at Inman (10-9)
Goessel (3-16) at Hillsboro (14-5)
Herrington (6-13) at Moundridge (12-7)
Udall
Central-Burden (4-15) at West Elk (18-1)
Oxford (9-10) at Medicine Lodge (9-10)
Bluestem (6-14) at Sedan (14-5)
Udall (6-14) at Cedar Vale-Dexter (11-9)
Class 1A-I Boys
Monday’s Games
(Semifinals Thursday; Finals Saturday)
At Norwich
Fairfield (2-17) vs. Burrton (11-7), 6 p.m.
Norwich (6-13) vs. Pretty Prairie (8-12), 7:30
Caldwell (15-4) bye; St. John-Hudson (14-5) bye
At Peabody-Burns
Chase County (0-18) vs. Peabody Burns (0-19), 7:30
Centre (15-4) bye; Rural Vista (10-9) bye; Flinthills (7-13 (bye)
Class 1A-II Boys
Monday’s Games
(Semifinals Thursday; Finals Saturday)
At South Haven
Cunningham (0-20) vs. Argonia (4-14), 7:30
Attica (16-4) bye; South Barber (14-5) bye; South Haven (4-14) bye
At Stafford
Tescott (0-19) vs. Wilson (10-10), 6 p.m.
Chase (7-12) vs. Stafford (9-10), 7:30
Elyria Christian (16-2) bye; Central Christian (14-5) bye
Class 6A West Girls
All games Tuesday
North (0-20) at South (19-1), 7 p.m.
Northwest (8-12) at Southeast (9-11), 7 p.m.
Campus (2-18) at Derby (18-1), 7 p.m.
Topeka (6-13) at Dodge City (10-10), 6 p.m.
West (3-17) at Manhattan (18-2), 6 p.m.
Garden City (6-14) at Hutchinson (11-8), 6 p.m.
Free State (5-15) at Washburn Rural (16-4), 7 p.m.
Junction City (5-15) at East (16-4), 7 p.m.
Friday’s sub-state finals, 7 p.m. at higher seed
North-South winner vs. Northwest-Southeast winner
Campus-Derby winner vs. Topeka-Dodge winner
West-Manhattan winner vs. Garden-Hutch winner
Free State-Rural winner vs. Junction-East winner
Class 5A West Girls
All Games Wednesday
Great Bend (3-17) at Liberal (19-1), 7 p.m.
Valley Center (10-9) at Goddard (10-9), 7 p.m.
Topeka West (4-16) at Carroll (15-5), 6 p.m.
Emporia (9-10) at Heights (12-8), 7 p.m.
Eisenhower (5-14) at Maize (14-6), 7 p.m.
Maize South (8-11) at Andover (12-7), 7 p.m.
Salina South (7-13) at Newton (14-6), 7 p.m.
Kapaun (8-12) at Salina Central (13-7), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s sub-state finals, 6 p.m. at higher seed
Great Bend-Liberal winner vs. Valley Center-Goddard winner
Topeka West-Carroll winner vs. Emporia-Heights winner
Eisenhower-Maize winner vs. Maize South-Andover winner
Salina South-Newton winner vs. Kapaun-Salina Central winner
Class 4A-I Girls
Thursday’s Games
(sub-state championships, 6 p.m. Saturday)
At Arkansas City
Coffeyville (1-19) vs. Wellington (11-8), 6 p.m.
Winfield (6-12) vs. Arkansas City (7-13), 7:30
At Augusta
Andover Central (11-8) vs. Rose Hill (13-7), 6 p.m.
Mulvane (1-18) vs. Augusta (12-6), 7:30
At El Dorado
Wamego (6-13) vs. Abilene (12-7), 6 p.m.
El Dorado (1-18) vs. Circle (15-4), 7:30
At McPherson
Hays (13-7) vs. Ulysses (13-7), 6 p.m.
Buhler (6-12) vs. McPherson (18-1), 7:30
Class 4A-II Girls
Thursday’s Games
(sub-state championships, 6 p.m. Saturday)
At Clearwater
Collegiate (6-14) vs. Trinity Academy (11-8), 6 p.m.
Clearwater (3-16) vs. Andale (14-5), 7:30
At Holcomb
Larned (3-17) vs. Hugoton (13-7), 6 p.m.
Pratt (9-11) vs. Holcomb (10-10), 7:30
At Smoky Valley
Concordia (8-11) vs. Chapman (8-11), 6 p.m.
Smoky Valley (2-17) vs. Nickerson (10-10), 7:30
Class 3A Girls
Tuesday’s Games, 7 p.m.
(Semifinals Friday; final Saturday)
Belle Plaine
Belle Plaine (2-17) at Garden Plain (17-1)
Cheney (13-6) at Independent (14-4)
Chaparral (3-14) at Kingman (16-3)
Douglass (5-14) at Conway Springs (15-4)
Minneapolis
SE-Saline (5-14) at Thomas More Prep (17-2)
Riley Conty (13-5) at Ellsworth (15-5)
Minneapolis (6-13) at Beloit (17-3)
Hoisington (7-13) at Russell (16-3)
Sedgwick
Lyons (7-13) at Sterling (17-2)
Hutch Trinity (9-10) at Hesston (15-4)
Remington (7-12) at Halstead (17-2)
Sedgwick (9-10) at Haven (16-3)
Class 2A Girls
Monday’s Games, 7 p.m.
(Semifinals Thursday; final Saturday)
Claflin
Ness City (0-20) at Central Plains (20-0)
Macksville (8-12) at Kinsley (10-10)
Ellinwood (1-19) at Kiowa County (18-2)
Pratt-Skyline (2-17) at La Crosse (10-10)
Hillsboro
Herrington (5-14) at Marion (15-4)
Inman (11-8) at Moundridge (12-7)
Hillsboro (8-11) at Berean Academy (15-4)
Canton-Galva (9-10) at Goessel (15-4)
Udall
Oxford (1-17) at West Elk (17-2)
Cedar Vale-Dexter (6-13) at Udall (9-11)
Central-Burden (3-17) at Sedan (13-6)
Medicine Lodge (6-13) at Bluestem (12-8), 6 p.m.
Class 1A-I Girls
Tuesday’s Games
(Semifinals Friday; Finals Saturday)
At Norwich
Burrton (2-16) vs. Pretty Prairie (12-8), 6 p.m.
Norwich (8-11) vs. Fairfield (11-8), 7:30
St. John-Hudson (13-6) bye; Caldwell (12-7) bye
At Peabody-Burns
Peabody-Burns (0-19) vs. Flinthills (7-12), 6 p.m.
Rural Vista (15-4); Chase County (12-7) bye); Centre (9-9) bye
Class 1A-II Girls
(Semifinals Friday; Finals Saturday)
At South Haven, Monday
Argonia (3-16) vs. Attica (14-6), 6 p.m.
Cunningham (19-1) bye; South Barber (15-4) bye; South Haven (14-5) bye
At Stafford, Tuesday
Tescott (2-16) vs. Central Christian (10-8), 6 p.m.
Chase (5-15) vs. Stafford (5-14), 7:30
Wilson (15-4) byel; Elyria Christian (10-8) bye
