Varsity Basketball

Wichita-area sub-state high school basketball pairings

February 24, 2018 02:58 PM

Class 6A West Boys

All games Wednesday

West (2-18) at Southeast (15-5), 7 p.m.

Dodge City (10-10) at South (11-9), 7 p.m.

Hutchinson (4-15) at Free State (15-5), 6 p.m.

North (9-11) at Manhattan (11-9), 6 p.m.

Northwest (5-15) at Topeka (13-6), 6 p.m.

East (8-12) at Washburn Rural (11-8), 6 p.m.

Junction City (7-13) at Derby (13-6), 7 p.m.

Campus (8-12) at Garden City (12-8), 6 p.m.

Saturday’s sub-state finals, 6 p.m. at higher seed

West-Southeast winner vs. Dodge-South winner

Hutch-Free State winner vs. North-Manhattan winner

Northwest-Topeka winner vs. East-Rural winner

Junction City-Derby winner vs. Campus-Garden winner

Class 5A West Boys

All games Tuesday

Goddard (3-16) at Eisenhower (17-2), 7 p.m.

Andover (10-9) at Kapaun (11-9), 7 p.m.

Salina South (4-16) at Heights (17-3), 7 p.m.

Maize South (9-10) at Emporia (12-7), 7 p.m.

Great Bend (4-16) at Maize (16-4), 6 p.m.

Newton (9-11) at Salina Central (14-6), 7 p.m.

Valley Center (5-14) at Carroll (15-5), 7 p.m.

Liberal (8-12) at Topeka West (14-6), 6 p.m.

Friday’s sub-state finals, 7 p.m. at higher seed

Goddard-Eisenhower winner vs. Andover-Kapaun winner

Salina South-Heights winner vs. Maize South-Emporia winner

Great Bend-Maize winner vs. Newton-Salina Central winner

Valley Center-Carroll winner vs. Liberal-Topeka West winner

Class 4A-I Boys

Friday’s Games

(sub-state championships, 7:30 p.m. Saturday)

At Arkansas City

Winfield (8-10) vs. Coffeyville (10-10), 6 p.m.

Wellington (5-14) vs. Arkansas City (15-5), 7:30 p.m.

At Augusta

Rose Hill (10-10) vs. Andover Central (15-4), 6 p.m.

Mulvane (4-15) vs. Augusta (15-3), 7:30 p.m.

At El Dorado

Wamego (14-5) vs. El Dorado (6-13), 6 p.m.

Circle (6-13) vs. Abilene (13-6), 7:30 p.m.

At McPherson

Buhler (12-7) vs. Hays (14-6), 6 p.m.

Ulysses (7-13) vs. McPherson (18-1), 7:30

Class 4A-II Boys

Friday’s Games

(sub-state championships, 7:30 p.m. Saturday)

At Clearwater

Collegiate (15-5) vs. Andale (17-2), 6 p.m.

Clearwater (4-15) vs. Trinity Academy, 7:30

At Holcomb

Larned (9-11) vs. Hugoton (10-10), 6 p.m.

Pratt (8-12) vs. Holcomb (19-1), 7:30

At Smoky Valley

Concordia (7-12) vs. Chapman (11-8), 6 p.m.

Nickerson (3-17) vs. Smoky Valley (12-7), 7:30

Class 3A Boys

Monday’s Games, 7 p.m.

(Semifinals Thursday; final Saturday)

Belle Plaine

Independent (2-61) at Cheney (17-2)

Garden Plain (4-14) at Chaparral (7-10)

Douglass (4-15) at Belle Plaine (15-4)

Conway Springs (4-15) at Kingman (8-11)

Minneapolis

Russell (4-15) at Thomas More Prep (14-5)

Minneapolis (8-11) at SE-Saline (10-9)

Hoisington (7-13) at Ellsworth (14-6)

Riley County (7-11) at Beloit (11-9)

Sedgwick

Lyons (2-18) at Halstead (17-2)

Haven (12-7) at Hutch Trinity (13-6)

Remington (6-13) at Sterling (16-3)

Sedgwick (10-9) at Hesston (16-3)

Class 2A Boys

Tuesday’s Games, 7 p.m.

(Semifinals Friday; final Saturday)

Claflin

Ellinwood (2-18) at Central Plains (20-0)

La Crosse (11-9) at Pratt-Skyline (2-18)

Kinsley (3-17) at Macksville (16-4)

Kiowa County (10-9) at Ness City (16-4)

Hillsboro

Canton-Galva (3-16) at Berean Academy (16-3)

Marion (8-11) at Inman (10-9)

Goessel (3-16) at Hillsboro (14-5)

Herrington (6-13) at Moundridge (12-7)

Udall

Central-Burden (4-15) at West Elk (18-1)

Oxford (9-10) at Medicine Lodge (9-10)

Bluestem (6-14) at Sedan (14-5)

Udall (6-14) at Cedar Vale-Dexter (11-9)

Class 1A-I Boys

Monday’s Games

(Semifinals Thursday; Finals Saturday)

At Norwich

Fairfield (2-17) vs. Burrton (11-7), 6 p.m.

Norwich (6-13) vs. Pretty Prairie (8-12), 7:30

Caldwell (15-4) bye; St. John-Hudson (14-5) bye

At Peabody-Burns

Chase County (0-18) vs. Peabody Burns (0-19), 7:30

Centre (15-4) bye; Rural Vista (10-9) bye; Flinthills (7-13 (bye)

Class 1A-II Boys

Monday’s Games

(Semifinals Thursday; Finals Saturday)

At South Haven

Cunningham (0-20) vs. Argonia (4-14), 7:30

Attica (16-4) bye; South Barber (14-5) bye; South Haven (4-14) bye

At Stafford

Tescott (0-19) vs. Wilson (10-10), 6 p.m.

Chase (7-12) vs. Stafford (9-10), 7:30

Elyria Christian (16-2) bye; Central Christian (14-5) bye

Class 6A West Girls

All games Tuesday

North (0-20) at South (19-1), 7 p.m.

Northwest (8-12) at Southeast (9-11), 7 p.m.

Campus (2-18) at Derby (18-1), 7 p.m.

Topeka (6-13) at Dodge City (10-10), 6 p.m.

West (3-17) at Manhattan (18-2), 6 p.m.

Garden City (6-14) at Hutchinson (11-8), 6 p.m.

Free State (5-15) at Washburn Rural (16-4), 7 p.m.

Junction City (5-15) at East (16-4), 7 p.m.

Friday’s sub-state finals, 7 p.m. at higher seed

North-South winner vs. Northwest-Southeast winner

Campus-Derby winner vs. Topeka-Dodge winner

West-Manhattan winner vs. Garden-Hutch winner

Free State-Rural winner vs. Junction-East winner

Class 5A West Girls

All Games Wednesday

Great Bend (3-17) at Liberal (19-1), 7 p.m.

Valley Center (10-9) at Goddard (10-9), 7 p.m.

Topeka West (4-16) at Carroll (15-5), 6 p.m.

Emporia (9-10) at Heights (12-8), 7 p.m.

Eisenhower (5-14) at Maize (14-6), 7 p.m.

Maize South (8-11) at Andover (12-7), 7 p.m.

Salina South (7-13) at Newton (14-6), 7 p.m.

Kapaun (8-12) at Salina Central (13-7), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s sub-state finals, 6 p.m. at higher seed

Great Bend-Liberal winner vs. Valley Center-Goddard winner

Topeka West-Carroll winner vs. Emporia-Heights winner

Eisenhower-Maize winner vs. Maize South-Andover winner

Salina South-Newton winner vs. Kapaun-Salina Central winner

Class 4A-I Girls

Thursday’s Games

(sub-state championships, 6 p.m. Saturday)

At Arkansas City

Coffeyville (1-19) vs. Wellington (11-8), 6 p.m.

Winfield (6-12) vs. Arkansas City (7-13), 7:30

At Augusta

Andover Central (11-8) vs. Rose Hill (13-7), 6 p.m.

Mulvane (1-18) vs. Augusta (12-6), 7:30

At El Dorado

Wamego (6-13) vs. Abilene (12-7), 6 p.m.

El Dorado (1-18) vs. Circle (15-4), 7:30

At McPherson

Hays (13-7) vs. Ulysses (13-7), 6 p.m.

Buhler (6-12) vs. McPherson (18-1), 7:30

Class 4A-II Girls

Thursday’s Games

(sub-state championships, 6 p.m. Saturday)

At Clearwater

Collegiate (6-14) vs. Trinity Academy (11-8), 6 p.m.

Clearwater (3-16) vs. Andale (14-5), 7:30

At Holcomb

Larned (3-17) vs. Hugoton (13-7), 6 p.m.

Pratt (9-11) vs. Holcomb (10-10), 7:30

At Smoky Valley

Concordia (8-11) vs. Chapman (8-11), 6 p.m.

Smoky Valley (2-17) vs. Nickerson (10-10), 7:30

Class 3A Girls

Tuesday’s Games, 7 p.m.

(Semifinals Friday; final Saturday)

Belle Plaine

Belle Plaine (2-17) at Garden Plain (17-1)

Cheney (13-6) at Independent (14-4)

Chaparral (3-14) at Kingman (16-3)

Douglass (5-14) at Conway Springs (15-4)

Minneapolis

SE-Saline (5-14) at Thomas More Prep (17-2)

Riley Conty (13-5) at Ellsworth (15-5)

Minneapolis (6-13) at Beloit (17-3)

Hoisington (7-13) at Russell (16-3)

Sedgwick

Lyons (7-13) at Sterling (17-2)

Hutch Trinity (9-10) at Hesston (15-4)

Remington (7-12) at Halstead (17-2)

Sedgwick (9-10) at Haven (16-3)

Class 2A Girls

Monday’s Games, 7 p.m.

(Semifinals Thursday; final Saturday)

Claflin

Ness City (0-20) at Central Plains (20-0)

Macksville (8-12) at Kinsley (10-10)

Ellinwood (1-19) at Kiowa County (18-2)

Pratt-Skyline (2-17) at La Crosse (10-10)

Hillsboro

Herrington (5-14) at Marion (15-4)

Inman (11-8) at Moundridge (12-7)

Hillsboro (8-11) at Berean Academy (15-4)

Canton-Galva (9-10) at Goessel (15-4)

Udall

Oxford (1-17) at West Elk (17-2)

Cedar Vale-Dexter (6-13) at Udall (9-11)

Central-Burden (3-17) at Sedan (13-6)

Medicine Lodge (6-13) at Bluestem (12-8), 6 p.m.

Class 1A-I Girls

Tuesday’s Games

(Semifinals Friday; Finals Saturday)

At Norwich

Burrton (2-16) vs. Pretty Prairie (12-8), 6 p.m.

Norwich (8-11) vs. Fairfield (11-8), 7:30

St. John-Hudson (13-6) bye; Caldwell (12-7) bye

At Peabody-Burns

Peabody-Burns (0-19) vs. Flinthills (7-12), 6 p.m.

Rural Vista (15-4); Chase County (12-7) bye); Centre (9-9) bye

Class 1A-II Girls

(Semifinals Friday; Finals Saturday)

At South Haven, Monday

Argonia (3-16) vs. Attica (14-6), 6 p.m.

Cunningham (19-1) bye; South Barber (15-4) bye; South Haven (14-5) bye

At Stafford, Tuesday

Tescott (2-16) vs. Central Christian (10-8), 6 p.m.

Chase (5-15) vs. Stafford (5-14), 7:30

Wilson (15-4) byel; Elyria Christian (10-8) bye

