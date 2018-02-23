Friday’s high school basketball scores (10 p.m.)

Girls
AV-CTL
Andale 60, Rose Hill 41
Andover 57, Goddard 53
Never miss a local story.
Buhler 51, El Dorado 46
Clearwater 36, Mulvane 27
Derby 63, Andover Central 20
Eisenhower 52, Arkansas City 49
Hutchinson 48, Campus 15
Maize 46, Salina South 33
McPherson 61, Circle 31
Newton 50, Salina Central 39
Wellington vs. Collegiate
CENTRAL PLAINS
Cheney 55, Nickerson 46
OTHER AREA GAMES
Marion 36, Berean Academy 35
Sedgwick 53, Argonia 47
STATEWIDE
Cheylin 35, Logan 33
Colby 40, Ulysses 37
Columbus 66, Chanute 54
Fort Scott 46, Parsons 36
Highland Park 57, Emporia 44
Jayhawk-Linn 56, Marmaton Valley 19
Jefferson West 60, Perry-Lecompton 29
Lakeside 55, Sylvan-Lucas 36
Lawrence 42, Olathe South 27
Little River 44, Canton-Calva 42
Louisburg 47, Paola 40
Madison 44, Pleasanton 27
Manhattan 61, Shawnee Heights 31
Mill Valley 49, Blue Valley 41
Pittsburg 55, Coffeyville 22
Rossville 46, Rock Creek 36
Royal Valley 58, Atchison County 31
Southern Coffey County 44, Uniontown 32
Spring Hill 66, Ottawa 26
St. John’s-Tipton 33, Lincoln 24
Topeka Hayden 55, Topeka 54
Thunder Ridge 66, Wilson 44
Valley Falls 43, McLouth 13
Wabaunsee 73, Silver Lake 37
Washburn Rural 66, Junction City 33
Boys
AV-CTL
Andover Central 70, Derby 61
Andale 68, Rose Hill 35
Andover 71 Goddard 60
Arkansas City 71, Eisenhower 64
Buhler vs. El Dorado
Campus 42, Hutchinson 38
Clearwater 73, Mulvane 63
Collegiate 64, Wellington 46
Maize 64, Salina South 47
McPherson 80, Circle 46
Salina Central 63, Newton 42
CENTRAL PLAINS
Cheney 72, Nickerson 67
Trinity 62, Independent 22
OTHER AREA GAMES
Hartford 60, Flinthills 46
Sedgwick 75, Argonia 31
STATEWIDE
Blue Valley 61, Mill Valley 47
Chanute 72, Columbus 54
Colby 75, Ulysses 72
Highland Park 66, Emporia 64
Independence 59, Labette County 51
Jayhawk-Linn 69, Marmaton Valley 40
Jeffeson North 52, Oskaloosa 41
Lakeside 54, Sylvan-Lucas 41
Little River 63, Canton-Galva 34
Manhattan 68, Shawnee Heights 63
McLouth 52, Valley Falls 39
Ottawa 48, Spring Hill 44
Olathe South 59, Lawrence 48
Paola 45, Louisburg 43
Parsons 67, Fort Scott 64
Perry-Lecompton 47, Jefferson West 39
Rock Creek 61, Rossville 29
SM West 60, Free State 57
Southern Coffey County 73, Uniontown 47
Silver Lake 53, Wabaunsee 42
Topeka 72, Topeka Hayden 69, 2OT
Washburn Rural 47, Junction City 43
Wilson 62, Thunder Ridge 38
Comments