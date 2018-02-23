Basketball season.
Varsity Basketball

Friday’s high school basketball scores (10 p.m.)

February 23, 2018 08:46 PM

Girls

AV-CTL

Andale 60, Rose Hill 41

Andover 57, Goddard 53

Buhler 51, El Dorado 46

Clearwater 36, Mulvane 27

Derby 63, Andover Central 20

Eisenhower 52, Arkansas City 49

Hutchinson 48, Campus 15

Maize 46, Salina South 33

McPherson 61, Circle 31

Newton 50, Salina Central 39

Wellington vs. Collegiate

CENTRAL PLAINS

Cheney 55, Nickerson 46

OTHER AREA GAMES

Marion 36, Berean Academy 35

Sedgwick 53, Argonia 47

STATEWIDE

Cheylin 35, Logan 33

Colby 40, Ulysses 37

Columbus 66, Chanute 54

Fort Scott 46, Parsons 36

Highland Park 57, Emporia 44

Jayhawk-Linn 56, Marmaton Valley 19

Jefferson West 60, Perry-Lecompton 29

Lakeside 55, Sylvan-Lucas 36

Lawrence 42, Olathe South 27

Little River 44, Canton-Calva 42

Louisburg 47, Paola 40

Madison 44, Pleasanton 27

Manhattan 61, Shawnee Heights 31

Mill Valley 49, Blue Valley 41

Pittsburg 55, Coffeyville 22

Rossville 46, Rock Creek 36

Royal Valley 58, Atchison County 31

Southern Coffey County 44, Uniontown 32

Spring Hill 66, Ottawa 26

St. John’s-Tipton 33, Lincoln 24

Topeka Hayden 55, Topeka 54

Thunder Ridge 66, Wilson 44

Valley Falls 43, McLouth 13

Wabaunsee 73, Silver Lake 37

Washburn Rural 66, Junction City 33

Boys

AV-CTL

Andover Central 70, Derby 61

Andale 68, Rose Hill 35

Andover 71 Goddard 60

Arkansas City 71, Eisenhower 64

Buhler vs. El Dorado

Campus 42, Hutchinson 38

Clearwater 73, Mulvane 63

Collegiate 64, Wellington 46

Maize 64, Salina South 47

McPherson 80, Circle 46

Salina Central 63, Newton 42

CENTRAL PLAINS

Cheney 72, Nickerson 67

Trinity 62, Independent 22

OTHER AREA GAMES

Hartford 60, Flinthills 46

Sedgwick 75, Argonia 31

STATEWIDE

Blue Valley 61, Mill Valley 47

Chanute 72, Columbus 54

Colby 75, Ulysses 72

Highland Park 66, Emporia 64

Independence 59, Labette County 51

Jayhawk-Linn 69, Marmaton Valley 40

Jeffeson North 52, Oskaloosa 41

Lakeside 54, Sylvan-Lucas 41

Little River 63, Canton-Galva 34

Manhattan 68, Shawnee Heights 63

McLouth 52, Valley Falls 39

Ottawa 48, Spring Hill 44

Olathe South 59, Lawrence 48

Paola 45, Louisburg 43

Parsons 67, Fort Scott 64

Perry-Lecompton 47, Jefferson West 39

Rock Creek 61, Rossville 29

SM West 60, Free State 57

Southern Coffey County 73, Uniontown 47

Silver Lake 53, Wabaunsee 42

Topeka 72, Topeka Hayden 69, 2OT

Washburn Rural 47, Junction City 43

Wilson 62, Thunder Ridge 38

