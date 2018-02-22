Thursday’s high school basketball scores (9:55 p.m.)

Girls
CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 62, West 25
East 56, Heights 54
South 52, Kapaun 30
Southeast 50, Northwest 41
AV-CTL
Newton 33, Maize 32
Andover Central at Derby, ppd. Friday
Eisenhower at Arkansas City, ppd. Friday
McPherson at Augusta, ccd.
Winfield at Circle, ppd. Monday
Rose Hill at Andale, ppd. Friday
Campus at Hutchinson, ppd. Friday
Hutchinson at Derby, ccd.
CENTRAL PLAINS
Douglass at Conway Springs, ccd.
Nickerson at Cheney, ppd. Friday
CENTRAL KANSAS
Smoky Valley at Hillsboro, ccd.
OTHER AREA GAMES
Caldwell 59, South Haven 56, OT
Sedan 43, Chetopa 36
STATEWIDE
Girard 57, Oswego 28
Labette County 50, Coffeyville 17
Liberal 53, Dodge City 46
NE-Arma 58, Altoona-Midway 13
Parsons 45, Chanute 41
Pittsburg Colgan 45, Riverton 17
Russell 59, Minneapolis 39
St. Paul 50, Crest 37
Boys
CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 56, West 29
Heights 50, East 35
South 48, Kapaun 46
Southeast 76, Northwest 48
AV-CTL
Maize 71, Newton 36
Maize South 73, Valley Center 67
Andover Central at Derby, ppd. Friday
Eisenhower at Arkansas City, ppd. Friday
McPherson at Augusta, ccd.
Winfield at Circle, ppd. Monday
Rose Hill at Andale, ppd. Friday
Campus at Hutchinson, ppd. Friday
Hutchinson at Derby, ccd.
CENTRAL PLAINS
Douglass at Conway Springs, ccd.
Nickerson at Cheney, ppd. Friday
CENTRAL KANSAS
Smoky Valley at Hillsboro, ccd.
OTHER AREA GAMES
Caldwell 61, South Haven 24
STATEWIDE
Chanute 73, Parsons 58
Dodge City 73, Liberal 63
Girard 71, Oswego 20
Labette County 68, Coffeyville 53
Minneapolis 58, Russell 40
NE-Arma 79, Altoona-Midway 27
Pittsburg Colgan 71, Riverton 54
