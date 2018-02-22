Basketball season.
Varsity Basketball

Thursday’s high school basketball scores (9:55 p.m.)

February 22, 2018 08:30 PM

Girls

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 62, West 25

East 56, Heights 54

South 52, Kapaun 30

Southeast 50, Northwest 41

AV-CTL

Newton 33, Maize 32

Andover Central at Derby, ppd. Friday

Eisenhower at Arkansas City, ppd. Friday

McPherson at Augusta, ccd.

Winfield at Circle, ppd. Monday

Rose Hill at Andale, ppd. Friday

Campus at Hutchinson, ppd. Friday

Hutchinson at Derby, ccd.

CENTRAL PLAINS

Douglass at Conway Springs, ccd.

Nickerson at Cheney, ppd. Friday

CENTRAL KANSAS

Smoky Valley at Hillsboro, ccd.

OTHER AREA GAMES

Caldwell 59, South Haven 56, OT

Sedan 43, Chetopa 36

STATEWIDE

Girard 57, Oswego 28

Labette County 50, Coffeyville 17

Liberal 53, Dodge City 46

NE-Arma 58, Altoona-Midway 13

Parsons 45, Chanute 41

Pittsburg Colgan 45, Riverton 17

Russell 59, Minneapolis 39

St. Paul 50, Crest 37

Boys

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 56, West 29

Heights 50, East 35

South 48, Kapaun 46

Southeast 76, Northwest 48

AV-CTL

Maize 71, Newton 36

Maize South 73, Valley Center 67

Andover Central at Derby, ppd. Friday

Eisenhower at Arkansas City, ppd. Friday

McPherson at Augusta, ccd.

Winfield at Circle, ppd. Monday

Rose Hill at Andale, ppd. Friday

Campus at Hutchinson, ppd. Friday

Hutchinson at Derby, ccd.

CENTRAL PLAINS

Douglass at Conway Springs, ccd.

Nickerson at Cheney, ppd. Friday

CENTRAL KANSAS

Smoky Valley at Hillsboro, ccd.

OTHER AREA GAMES

Caldwell 61, South Haven 24

STATEWIDE

Chanute 73, Parsons 58

Dodge City 73, Liberal 63

Girard 71, Oswego 20

Labette County 68, Coffeyville 53

Minneapolis 58, Russell 40

NE-Arma 79, Altoona-Midway 27

Pittsburg Colgan 71, Riverton 54

